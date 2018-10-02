KMG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
10/02/2018 | 02:16am CEST
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE: KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2018.
2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Sales grew to a record $122.4 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter last year.
GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.13, up 163% compared to $0.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 increased to a record $1.26 compared to $0.69 per share reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
GAAP net income rose 237% to $18.0 million compared to $5.3 million in last year’s fourth quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $31.1 million, from $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
2018 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights
Sales increased 40% year-over-year to a record $465.6 million.
GAAP diluted earnings per share was a record $4.29, up from $1.92 in fiscal 2017.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a record $4.33, up 91% from the prior year.
GAAP net income rose 174% from the prior year to a record $64.8 million.
Adjusted EBITDA grew to a record $119.5 million, an increase of 99% from the prior year’s $60.2 million.
Recent Merger Announcement
On August 15, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and KMG Chemicals, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Cabot Microelectronics will acquire KMG Chemicals in a cash and stock transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, KMG shareholders will be entitled to receive, per KMG share, $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock.
Due to the pending transaction with Cabot Microelectronics, KMG is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release and does not expect to do so for future quarters. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by KMG’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the current calendar year.
“Fiscal 2018 was a year of progress, growth and continued strong performance for KMG,” said Chris Fraser, KMG chairman and CEO. “We again achieved record financial results, with fiscal 2018 sales exceeding the top end of our upwardly revised guidance range and fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA at the high end of our forecast. We also achieved record earnings per share of $4.29 on a GAAP basis. Throughout the year, we further strengthened our diverse and market-leading businesses and continued to enhance our efficiency across our global operations.”
Mr. Fraser concluded, “Over the past five years, KMG’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share have increased approximately fourfold, a period of sustained growth and progress that culminated in an outstanding fiscal 2018 year. I would like to thank our exceptional employees whose dedication, passion and teamwork have driven our growth and success for more than two decades. On behalf of our entire organization, I sincerely thank our investors for placing their confidence and trust in KMG.”
Consolidated results
Fourth Quarter Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
As Reported
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjusted
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)3
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)4
Net sales
$122,394
$122,394
$96,260
$96,260
Operating income
22,362
26,870
10,245
14,628
Operating margin
18.3%
22.0%
10.6%
15.2%
Net income
18,009
20,199
5,338
8,535
Diluted earnings per share
$1.13
$1.26
$ 0.43
$0.69
Fiscal Year ended July 31 Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
As Reported
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjusted
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)5
(GAAP)
(non-GAAP)6
Net sales
$465,556
$465,556
$333,442
$333,442
Operating income
88,125
102,617
37,333
43,300
Operating margin
18.9%
22.0%
11.2%
13.0%
Net income
64,841
65,404
23,633
27,859
Diluted earnings per share
$ 4.29
$4.33
$1.92
$ 2.27
Business segment results
Electronic Chemicals
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Full Year
Dollars in thousands
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
As Reported
As Reported
As Reported
As Reported
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
Net sales
$79,622
$71,792
302,023
$276,621
Operating income
11,678
9,132
46,554
35,285
Operating margin
14.7%
12.7%
15.4%
12.8%
For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:
Sales of $79.6 million, up 10.9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Product volume growth primarily drove the sales increase.
Operating income of $11.7 million, up 27.8% from $9.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2017. Operating income increased primarily due to product volume growth and operating efficiencies. Operating margin improved to 14.7% compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.
Adjusted EBITDA7 of $14.5 million compared to $12.9 million last year.
For the fiscal 2018 year, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:
Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior year. Product volume growth was the primary driver of the sales increase.
Operating income of $46.6 million, up 31.9% from $35.3 million in the prior year. Operating income increased due to product volume growth, a favorable product mix and operating efficiencies. Operating margin increased to 15.4% from 12.8% in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA8 of $57.2 million compared to $48.8 million in fiscal 2017.
Performance Materials The Performance Materials segment consists of the pipeline performance business and the wood treating chemicals business.
Performance Materials
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
Full Year
Dollars in thousands
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2017
As Reported
As Reported
As Reported
As Reported
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
(GAAP)
Net sales
$42,772
$24,468
$163,533
$56,821
Operating income
14,557
2,877
54,991
13,804
Operating margin
34.0%
11.8%
33.6%
24.3%
For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Performance Materials segment reported:
Sales of $42.8 million, up 75% from $24.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sales growth reflected a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.
Operating income of $14.6 million, or 34.0% of sales, compared to $2.9 million, or 11.8% of sales, last year. The increase in operating income was due to a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was dampened due to the step-up in basis for acquired Flowchem inventories totaling $3.7 million, as well as a $2.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization related to the acquisitions of Sealweld and Flowchem.
Adjusted EBITDA9 of $18.8 million compared to $10.1 million last year.
For the fiscal 2018 year, the Performance Materials segment reported:
Sales of $163.5 million, up 188% from the prior year. The sales increase was driven by full-year contributions from Sealweld and Flowchem, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.
Operating income of $55.0 million, or 33.6% of sales, compared to $13.8 million, or 24.3% of sales, last year. Operating income improved due to higher sales and product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in fiscal 2017 was unfavorably impacted by a $3.7 million purchase price adjustment to acquired Flowchem inventories and a $2.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA10 of $71.8 million compared to $22.3 million last year.
About KMG KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com.
The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.
_____________________________________________________________________ 1 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Table 2 for reconciliation. 2 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation. 3 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation. 4 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation. 5 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation. 6 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation. 7 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation. 8 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation. 9 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation. 10 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$122,394
$96,260
$465,556
$333,442
Cost of sales
70,959
59,518
267,895
203,304
Gross profit
51,435
36,742
197,661
130,138
Distribution expenses
9,247
9,989
36,439
38,318
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,961
12,279
57,900
50,188
Amortization of intangible assets
3,860
4,279
15,123
4,279
Restructuring charges
5
(50
)
74
20
Operating income
22,362
10,245
88,125
37,333
Other (expense) income
Interest expense, net
(4,196
)
(4,167
)
(21,529
)
(4,817
)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
(342
)
(353
)
(6,710
)
(353
)
Derivative fair value gain
338
−
5,576
−
Other, net
(86
)
190
(1,063
)
279
Total other (expense) income, net
(4,286
)
(4,330
)
(23,726
)
(4,891
)
Income before income taxes
18,076
5,915
64,399
32,442
Provision for income taxes
(67
)
(577
)
442
(8,809
)
Net income
18,009
$5,338
64,841
$23,633
Earnings per share:
Net income per common share basic
$1.16
$0.45
$4.41
$1.99
Net income per common share diluted
$1.13
$0.43
$4.29
$1.92
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,507
11,890
14,708
11,885
Diluted
15,994
12,436
15,111
12,286
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$24,436
$20,708
Accounts receivable
Trade, net of allowances of $219 at July 31, 2018 and $263 at July 31, 2017
61,895
51,168
Other
9,943
6,168
Inventories, net
54,218
46,482
Prepaid expenses and other
4,807
8,617
Total current assets
155,299
133,143
Property, plant and equipment, net
117,101
105,435
Goodwill
233,204
224,391
Intangible assets, net
300,457
320,401
Other assets, net
12,373
9,061
Total assets
818,434
$792,431
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$39,005
$29,570
Accrued liabilities
12,524
12,456
Employee incentive accrual
7,726
7,713
Current portion of long-term debt
−
3,167
Total current liabilities
59,255
52,906
Long-term debt
306,119
523,102
Deferred tax liabilities
32,129
37,944
Other long-term liabilities
4,864
4,763
Total liabilities
402,367
618,715
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
−
−
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 15,509,733 shares
issued and outstanding at July 31, 2018 and 11,889,649 shares issued and
outstanding at July 31, 2017
155
119
Additional paid-in capital
222,371
42,535
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,321)
(9,712)
Retained earnings
203,862
140,774
Total stockholders’ equity
416,067
173,716
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
818,434
$792,431
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
64,841
$
23,633
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
29,948
16,964
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6,710
353
Amortization of loan costs included in interest expense
1,421
401
Stock-based compensation expense
7,964
6,259
Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense
(5,517
)
(1,090
)
Other
371
(1,028
)
Derivative fair value gain
(5,576
)
−
Debt repricing transaction costs
607
−
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable — trade
(11,039
)
(3,146
)
Accounts receivable — other
(2,221
)
254
Inventories
(8,206
)
2,870
Other current and noncurrent assets
(566
)
(1,500
)
Accounts payable
9,904
(1,096
)
Accrued liabilities and other
(666
)
2,049
Net cash provided by operating activities
87,975
44,923
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(23,654
)
(13,074
)
Purchase of Sealweld, net of cash acquired
(585
)
(16,599
)
Purchase of Flowchem, net of cash acquired
−
(495,000
)
Other investing activities
(988
)
(753
)
Proceeds from insurance claim
50
1,251
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,177
)
(524,175
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
175,637
−
Principal payments on borrowings of term loan
(228,000
)
(10,000
)
Debt repricing transaction costs
(607
)
−
Proceeds from term loan
−
550,000
Borrowings under credit facility
−
17,000
Deferred financing costs
−
(15,323
)
Net payments under credit facility
−
(52,800
)
Cash payments related to tax withholdings from stock-based awards
(3,729
)
(277
)
Payment of dividends
(1,753
)
(1,423
)
Other financing activities
32
−
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(58,420
)
487,177
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(650
)
(645
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,728
7,280
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
20,708
13,428
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
24,436
$
20,708
Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures KMG provides non-GAAP financial information to complement reported GAAP results. KMG believes that analysis of our financial performance would be enhanced by an understanding of the factors underlying that performance and our judgments about the likelihood that particular factors will repeat. We define adjusted EBITDA as earnings from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring and realignment charges and other relevant items.
KMG intends to continue to provide certain non-GAAP financial information and the appropriate reconciliation to GAAP in its financial results. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of performance.
Table 1 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GAAP NET INCOME TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation**
−
(50)
Purchase price adjustment to inventories
−
3,674
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
$31,137
$20,565
* Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows. ** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation**
—
3,674
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA
$119,534
$60,190
* Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows. ** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.
Table 1A RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Note that we do not allocate certain financial statement line items below operating income to our segments; as such, the reconciliations below only reflect the reconciliation of our operating income by segment to our non-GAAP measures.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018
Electronic
Performance
(in thousands)
Chemicals
Materials
Corporate
Total
Operating Income (Loss)
$11,678
$14,557
($3,873)
$22,362
Other income (expense), net
61
(72)
(75)
(86)
Depreciation and amortization
2,727
4,325
538
7,590
Acquisition & integration expenses
−
38
1,228
1,266
Restructuring charges
5
−
−
5
Adjusted EBITDA
14,471
18,848
(2,182)
31,137
Corporate allocation
3,201
2,458
(5,659)
−
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation
$17,672
$21,306
($7,841)
$31,137
Year Ended July 31, 2018
Electronic
Performance
(in thousands)
Chemicals
Materials
Corporate
Total
Operating Income (Loss)
$46,554
$54,991
($13,420)
$88,125
Other income (expense), net
(555)
(112)
(396)
(1,063)
Depreciation and amortization
11,145
16,743
2,060
29,948
Acquisition & integration expenses
−
163
1,680
1,843
Restructuring charges
74
−
−
74
Debt repricing transaction costs
−
−
607
607
Adjusted EBITDA
57,218
71,785
(9,469)
119,534
Corporate allocation
12,304
8,351
(20,655)
−
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation
$69,522
$80,136
($30,124)
$119,534
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017
Electronic
Performance
(in thousands)
Chemicals
Materials
Corporate
Total
Operating Income (Loss)
$9,234
$2,877
($1,866)
$10,245
Other income (expense), net
397
(101)
(106)
190
Depreciation and amortization
3,282
2,821
(3)
6,100
Acquisition & integration expenses
12
819
(426)
405
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation
—
3,674
—
3,674
Restructuring charges*
—
—
(50)
(50)
Corporate relocation expense
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
12,924
10,090
(2,449)
20,565
Corporate allocation
3,896
1,006
(4,902)
—
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation
$16,820
$11,096
($7,351)
$20,565
*Excludes depreciation
Year Ended July 31, 2017
Electronic
Performance
(in thousands)
Chemicals
Materials
Corporate
Total
Operating Income (Loss)
$35,317
$13,804
($11,788)
$37,333
Other income (expense), net
659
(167)
(215)
277
Depreciation and amortization
12,772
4,192
—
16,964
Acquisition & integration expenses
20
819
712
1,550
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation
—
3,674
—
3,674
Restructuring charges
—
—
20
20
Corporate relocation expense
—
—
370
370
Adjusted EBITDA
48,768
22,322
(10,900)
60,190
Corporate allocation
12,894
3,282
(16,176)
—
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation
$61,662
$25,604
($27,076)
$60,190
* Excludes depreciation
Table 2 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2018
2017
Net income
$18,009
$5,338
Items impacting pre-tax income:
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets
3,237
—
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
342
353
Acquisition & integration expenses
1,266
405
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs
298
—
Restructuring & realignment charges
5
(50)
Derivative fair value gain
(338)
—
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(1,321)
—
Corporate relocation expense
—
1
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation*
—
3,674
Provision for income taxes**
(1,299)
(1,186)
Adjusted net income
$20,199
$8,535
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$1.26
$ 0.69
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
15,994
12,436
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income. ** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017. For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.
(in thousands)
Year Ended
July 31,
2018
2017
Net income
$64,841
$23,633
Items impacting pre-tax income:
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets
12,575
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6,710
353
Acquisition & integration expenses
1,843
1,550
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs
1,421
—
Debt repricing transaction costs
607
—
Restructuring & realignment charges
74
20
Derivative fair value gain
(5,576)
—
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(12,326)
—
Corporate relocation expense
—
370
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation*
—
3,674
Income taxes**
(4,765)
(1,741)
Adjusted net income
$65,404
$27,859
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$4.33
$2.27
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
15,111
12,286
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income. ** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017. For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.
Table 2A RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018
KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Operating
Net
Diluted Earnings
Income
Margin
Income
Per Share
GAAP measure
$22,362
18.3%
$18,009
$1.13
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets
3,237
2.6%
2,363
0.15
Acquisition & integration expenses
1,266
1.0%
924
0.05
Restructuring & realignment charges
5
0.1%
4
0.00
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
0.0%
(1,321)
(0.08)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
—
0.0%
250
0.02
Derivative fair value gain
—
0.0%
(247)
(0.02)
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs
—
0.0%
217
0.01
Non-GAAP measure
$26,870
22.0%
$20,199
$1.26
Year Ended July 31, 2018
KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Operating
Net
Diluted Earnings
Income
Margin
Income
Per Share
GAAP measure
$88,125
18.9%
$64,841
$4.29
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets
12,575
2.7%
9,181
0.61
Acquisition & integration expenses
1,843
0.4%
1,345
0.09
Restructuring & realignment charges
74
0.0%
54
0.01
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
—
0.0%
(12,326)
(0.82)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
—
0.0%
4,899
0.32
Derivative fair value gain
—
0.0%
(4,070)
(0.27)
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs
—
0.0%
1,037
0.07
Debt repricing transaction costs
—
0.0%
443
0.03
Non-GAAP measure
$102,617
22.0%
$65,404
$4.33
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017
KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Operating
Net
Diluted Earnings
Income
Margin
Income
Per Share
GAAP measure
$ 10,245
10.6%
$5,338
$0.43
Acquisition & integration expenses
405
0.4%
263
0.02
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
353
0.4%
230
0.02
Restructuring & realignment charges
(50)
(0.0%)
(32)
0.00
Corporate relocation expense
1
0.0%
1
0.00
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation*
3,674
3.8%
2,735
0.22
Non-GAAP measure
$14,628
15.2%
$8,535
$0.69
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.
KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Year Ended July 31, 2017
Dollars in thousands, except EPS
Operating
Net
Diluted Earnings
Income
Margin
Income
Per Share
GAAP measure
$37,333
11.2%
$23,633
$1.92
Acquisition & integration expenses
1,550
0.5%
1,008
0.08
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
353
0.1%
229
0.02
Restructuring & realignment charges
20
0.0%
13
0.01
Corporate relocation expense
370
0.1%
241
0.02
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation*
3,674
1.1%
2,735
0.22
Non-GAAP measure
$43,300
13.0%
$27,859
$2.27
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.
