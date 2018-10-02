Log in
KMG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

10/02/2018 | 02:16am CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE: KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2018.

2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Sales grew to a record $122.4 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter last year.  
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.13, up 163% compared to $0.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 increased to a record $1.26 compared to $0.69 per share reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.
  • GAAP net income rose 237% to $18.0 million compared to $5.3 million in last year’s fourth quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $31.1 million, from $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

2018 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

  • Sales increased 40% year-over-year to a record $465.6 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was a record $4.29, up from $1.92 in fiscal 2017.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was a record $4.33, up 91% from the prior year.
  • GAAP net income rose 174% from the prior year to a record $64.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to a record $119.5 million, an increase of 99% from the prior year’s $60.2 million.

Recent Merger Announcement

On August 15, 2018, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and KMG Chemicals, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which Cabot Microelectronics will acquire KMG Chemicals in a cash and stock transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, KMG shareholders will be entitled to receive, per KMG share, $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock.

Due to the pending transaction with Cabot Microelectronics, KMG is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release and does not expect to do so for future quarters. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by KMG’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the current calendar year.

“Fiscal 2018 was a year of progress, growth and continued strong performance for KMG,” said Chris Fraser, KMG chairman and CEO. “We again achieved record financial results, with fiscal 2018 sales exceeding the top end of our upwardly revised guidance range and fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA at the high end of our forecast. We also achieved record earnings per share of $4.29 on a GAAP basis. Throughout the year, we further strengthened our diverse and market-leading businesses and continued to enhance our efficiency across our global operations.”

Mr. Fraser concluded, “Over the past five years, KMG’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share have increased approximately fourfold, a period of sustained growth and progress that culminated in an outstanding fiscal 2018 year. I would like to thank our exceptional employees whose dedication, passion and teamwork have driven our growth and success for more than two decades. On behalf of our entire organization, I sincerely thank our investors for placing their confidence and trust in KMG.”

Consolidated results

Fourth Quarter
Dollars in thousands, except EPS		Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017
 As ReportedAdjustedAs ReportedAdjusted
 (GAAP)(non-GAAP)3(GAAP)(non-GAAP)4
Net sales$122,394 $122,394 $96,260 $96,260 
Operating income 22,362  26,870  10,245  14,628 
Operating margin 18.3%  22.0%  10.6%  15.2% 
Net income 18,009  20,199  5,338  8,535 
Diluted earnings per share$1.13 $1.26 $ 0.43 $0.69 


Fiscal Year ended July 31
Dollars in thousands, except EPS		Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017
 As ReportedAdjustedAs ReportedAdjusted
 (GAAP)(non-GAAP)5(GAAP)(non-GAAP)6
Net sales$465,556 $465,556 $333,442 $333,442 
Operating income 88,125  102,617  37,333  43,300 
Operating margin 18.9%  22.0%  11.2%  13.0% 
Net income 64,841  65,404  23,633  27,859 
Diluted earnings per share$ 4.29 $4.33 $1.92 $ 2.27 

Business segment results

Electronic ChemicalsFourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Full Year
Dollars in thousandsFiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017
 As Reported As ReportedAs Reported As Reported
 (GAAP) (GAAP)(GAAP) (GAAP)
Net sales$79,622 $71,792302,023 $276,621
Operating income11,678 9,13246,554 35,285
Operating margin14.7% 12.7%15.4% 12.8%

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:

  • Sales of $79.6 million, up 10.9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Product volume growth primarily drove the sales increase.  
  • Operating income of $11.7 million, up 27.8% from $9.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2017. Operating income increased primarily due to product volume growth and operating efficiencies. Operating margin improved to 14.7% compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA7 of $14.5 million compared to $12.9 million last year.

For the fiscal 2018 year, the Electronic Chemicals segment reported:

  • Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior year. Product volume growth was the primary driver of the sales increase.
  • Operating income of $46.6 million, up 31.9% from $35.3 million in the prior year. Operating income increased due to product volume growth, a favorable product mix and operating efficiencies. Operating margin increased to 15.4% from 12.8% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA8 of $57.2 million compared to $48.8 million in fiscal 2017.

Performance Materials
The Performance Materials segment consists of the pipeline performance business and the wood treating chemicals business.

Performance
Materials		Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Full Year
Dollars in thousandsFiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017
 As Reported As ReportedAs Reported As Reported
 (GAAP) (GAAP)(GAAP) (GAAP)
Net sales$42,772 $24,468$163,533 $56,821
Operating income14,557 2,87754,991 13,804
Operating margin34.0% 11.8%33.6% 24.3%

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Performance Materials segment reported:

  • Sales of $42.8 million, up 75% from $24.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sales growth reflected a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.
  • Operating income of $14.6 million, or 34.0% of sales, compared to $2.9 million, or 11.8% of sales, last year. The increase in operating income was due to a full quarter of contribution from Flowchem as compared to a partial quarter in Q4 2017, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was dampened due to the step-up in basis for acquired Flowchem inventories totaling $3.7 million, as well as a $2.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization related to the acquisitions of Sealweld and Flowchem.
  • Adjusted EBITDA9 of $18.8 million compared to $10.1 million last year.

For the fiscal 2018 year, the Performance Materials segment reported:

  • Sales of $163.5 million, up 188% from the prior year. The sales increase was driven by full-year contributions from Sealweld and Flowchem, as well as product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses.
  • Operating income of $55.0 million, or 33.6% of sales, compared to $13.8 million, or 24.3% of sales, last year. Operating income improved due to higher sales and product volume growth in the pipeline performance and wood treating chemicals businesses. Operating income in fiscal 2017 was unfavorably impacted by a $3.7 million purchase price adjustment to acquired Flowchem inventories and a $2.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA10 of $71.8 million compared to $22.3 million last year.

About KMG
KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com.

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

_____________________________________________________________________
1 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Table 2 for reconciliation.
2 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.
3 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation.
4 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation.
5 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation.
6 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 2 and 2A for reconciliation.
7 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.
8 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.
9 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.
10 Non-U.S. GAAP measure. See Tables 1 and 1A for reconciliation.


 
 
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 July 31, July 31,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Net sales$122,394  $96,260  $465,556  $333,442 
Cost of sales 70,959   59,518   267,895   203,304 
Gross profit 51,435   36,742   197,661   130,138 
        
Distribution expenses 9,247   9,989   36,439   38,318 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,961   12,279   57,900   50,188 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,860   4,279   15,123   4,279 
Restructuring charges 5   (50)  74   20 
Operating income 22,362   10,245   88,125   37,333 
Other (expense) income       
Interest expense, net (4,196)  (4,167)  (21,529)  (4,817)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt (342)  (353)  (6,710)  (353)
Derivative fair value gain 338    5,576  
Other, net (86)  190   (1,063)  279 
Total other (expense) income, net (4,286)  (4,330)  (23,726)  (4,891)
        
Income before income taxes 18,076   5,915   64,399   32,442 
Provision for income taxes (67)  (577)  442   (8,809)
Net income 18,009  $5,338   64,841  $23,633 
Earnings per share:       
Net income per common share basic$1.16  $0.45  $4.41  $1.99 
Net income per common share diluted$1.13  $0.43  $4.29  $1.92 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 15,507   11,890   14,708   11,885 
Diluted 15,994   12,436   15,111   12,286 
 


 
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
 
 July 31,July 31,
  2018  2017 
   
Assets  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents$24,436 $20,708  
Accounts receivable  
Trade, net of allowances of $219 at July 31, 2018 and $263 at July 31, 2017 61,895  51,168 
Other 9,943  6,168 
Inventories, net 54,218  46,482 
Prepaid expenses and other 4,807  8,617 
Total current assets 155,299  133,143 
   
Property, plant and equipment, net 117,101  105,435 
Goodwill 233,204  224,391 
Intangible assets, net 300,457  320,401 
Other assets, net 12,373  9,061 
Total assets 818,434 $792,431 
   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity  
Current liabilities  
Accounts payable$39,005 $29,570 
Accrued liabilities 12,524  12,456 
Employee incentive accrual 7,726  7,713 
Current portion of long-term debt 3,167 
Total current liabilities 59,255  52,906 
   
Long-term debt 306,119  523,102 
Deferred tax liabilities 32,129  37,944 
Other long-term liabilities 4,864  4,763 
Total liabilities 402,367  618,715 
   
Commitments and contingencies  
   
Stockholders’ equity  
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued    
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 15,509,733 shares      
issued and outstanding at July 31, 2018 and 11,889,649 shares issued and      
outstanding at July 31, 2017 155  119 
Additional paid-in capital 222,371  42,535 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,321)  (9,712) 
Retained earnings 203,862  140,774 
Total stockholders’ equity 416,067  173,716 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 818,434 $792,431 
 


 
KMG CHEMICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
 Year Ended
 July 31,
 2018 2017
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net income$64,841  $23,633 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities		       
Depreciation and amortization 29,948   16,964 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,710   353 
Amortization of loan costs included in interest expense 1,421   401 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,964   6,259 
Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense (5,517)  (1,090)
Other 371   (1,028)
Derivative fair value gain (5,576)   
Debt repricing transaction costs 607    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities       
Accounts receivable — trade (11,039)  (3,146)
Accounts receivable — other (2,221)  254 
Inventories (8,206)  2,870 
Other current and noncurrent assets (566)  (1,500)
Accounts payable 9,904   (1,096)
Accrued liabilities and other (666)  2,049 
Net cash provided by operating activities 87,975   44,923 
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,654)  (13,074)
Purchase of Sealweld, net of cash acquired (585)  (16,599)
Purchase of Flowchem, net of cash acquired    (495,000)
Other investing activities (988)  (753)
Proceeds from insurance claim 50   1,251 
Net cash used in investing activities (25,177)  (524,175)
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs 175,637    
Principal payments on borrowings of term loan (228,000)  (10,000)
Debt repricing transaction costs (607)   
Proceeds from term loan    550,000 
Borrowings under credit facility    17,000 
Deferred financing costs    (15,323)
Net payments under credit facility    (52,800)
Cash payments related to tax withholdings from stock-based awards (3,729)  (277)
Payment of dividends (1,753)  (1,423)
Other financing activities 32    
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (58,420)  487,177 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (650)  (645)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,728   7,280 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,708   13,428 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$24,436  $20,708 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures
KMG provides non-GAAP financial information to complement reported GAAP results. KMG believes that analysis of our financial performance would be enhanced by an understanding of the factors underlying that performance and our judgments about the likelihood that particular factors will repeat. We define adjusted EBITDA as earnings from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring and realignment charges and other relevant items.

KMG intends to continue to provide certain non-GAAP financial information and the appropriate reconciliation to GAAP in its financial results. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of performance.

Table 1
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GAAP NET INCOME TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)Fourth Quarter
Fiscal 2018		Fourth Quarter
Fiscal 2017
Consolidated GAAP net income$18,009 $5,338 
Add back:  
Interest expense, net 4,196  4,167 
Loss on the extinguishment of debt 342  353 
Provision for income taxes 67  577 
Depreciation & amortization* 7,590  6,100 
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266   
Derivative fair value gain (338)   
Corporate relocation expense   405 
Restructuring charges, excluding accelerated depreciation 5  1 
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation**   (50) 
Purchase price adjustment to inventories   3,674 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$31,137 $20,565 
 
* Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows.
** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.


(in thousands)Year Ended
July 31, 2018		 Year Ended
July 31, 2017		 
Consolidated GAAP net income$64,841  $23,633 
Add back (deduct):    
Interest expense, net 21,529   4,817 
Income taxes (442)   8,809 
Depreciation & amortization* 29,948   16,964 
Loss on the extinguishment of debt 6,710   353 
Derivative fair value gain (5,576)    
Debt repricing transaction costs 607    
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843   1,550 
Corporate relocation expense    370 
Restructuring & realignment charges,
excluding accelerated depreciation		 74   20 
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired
inventories valuation**		    3,674 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$119,534  $60,190 
 
* Includes depreciation related to restructuring and realignment included in non-cash restructuring and realignment charges on the statement of cash flows.
** Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories.
 

Table 1A
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
Note that we do not allocate certain financial statement line items below operating income to our segments; as such, the reconciliations below only reflect the reconciliation of our operating income by segment to our non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018Electronic  Performance   
(in thousands)Chemicals Materials  Corporate  Total 
Operating Income (Loss)$11,678$14,557 ($3,873) $22,362 
Other income (expense), net 61 (72)  (75)  (86) 
Depreciation and amortization 2,727 4,325  538  7,590 
Acquisition & integration expenses 38  1,228  1,266 
Restructuring charges 5     5 
Adjusted EBITDA  14,471 18,848  (2,182)  31,137 
Corporate allocation 3,201 2,458  (5,659)   
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation$17,672$21,306 ($7,841) $31,137 
 


Year Ended July 31, 2018 Electronic   Performance      
(in thousands) Chemicals  Materials  Corporate  Total 
Operating Income (Loss)$46,554 $54,991  ($13,420)  $88,125 
Other income (expense), net (555)  (112)  (396)  (1,063) 
Depreciation and amortization 11,145  16,743  2,060  29,948 
Acquisition & integration expenses   163  1,680  1,843 
Restructuring charges 74      74 
Debt repricing transaction costs     607  607 
Adjusted EBITDA  57,218  71,785  (9,469)  119,534 
Corporate allocation 12,304  8,351  (20,655)   
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation$69,522 $80,136  ($30,124)  $119,534 
 


Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Electronic Performance   
(in thousands) Chemicals Materials  Corporate  Total 
Operating Income (Loss)$9,234 $2,877  ($1,866) $10,245 
Other income (expense), net 397 (101)  (106)  190 
Depreciation and amortization 3,282 2,821  (3)  6,100 
Acquisition & integration expenses 12 819  (426)  405 
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation  3,674    3,674 
Restructuring charges*    (50)  (50) 
Corporate relocation expense    1  1 
Adjusted EBITDA  12,924 10,090   (2,449)  20,565  
Corporate allocation 3,896 1,006  (4,902)   
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation$16,820$11,096 ($7,351) $20,565 
*Excludes depreciation


Year Ended July 31, 2017Electronic Performance   
(in thousands)Chemicals Materials  Corporate  Total
Operating Income (Loss)$35,317$13,804 ($11,788) $37,333
Other income (expense), net659 (167)  (215)  277
Depreciation and amortization12,772 4,192    16,964
Acquisition & integration expenses20 819  712  1,550
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation 3,674    3,674
Restructuring charges   20  20
Corporate relocation expense   370  370
Adjusted EBITDA 48,768 22,322  (10,900)  60,190
Corporate allocation12,894 3,282  (16,176)  
Adjusted EBITDA excl. corporate allocation$61,662$25,604 ($27,076) $60,190
* Excludes depreciation
 

Table 2
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands)Three Months Ended
 July 31,
 2018 2017
Net income$18,009  $5,338 
Items impacting pre-tax income:   
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 3,237    
Loss on the extinguishment of debt 342   353 
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266   405 
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs 298    
Restructuring & realignment charges 5   (50) 
Derivative fair value gain (338)    
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (1,321)    
Corporate relocation expense    1 
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation*    3,674 
Provision for income taxes** (1,299)     (1,186) 
Adjusted net income$20,199  $8,535 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$1.26  $ 0.69 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 15,994   12,436 
 
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.
** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017.  For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.


(in thousands)Year Ended
 July 31,
 2018 2017
Net income$64,841  $23,633 
Items impacting pre-tax income:   
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 12,575    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,710   353 
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843   1,550 
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs 1,421    
Debt repricing transaction costs 607    
Restructuring & realignment charges 74   20 
Derivative fair value gain (5,576)    
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (12,326)    
Corporate relocation expense    370 
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired
inventories valuation*		    3,674 
Income taxes** (4,765)     (1,741) 
Adjusted net income$65,404  $27,859 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$4.33  $2.27 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 15,111   12,286 
 
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.
** For fiscal year 2018, represents the aggregate tax-effect assuming a 27% tax rate of the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our estimated U.S. statutory federal tax rate for fiscal year 2018 following the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 in December 2017.  For the fiscal year ended 2017, represents the aggregate tax-effect of assuming a 35% tax rate of items impacting pre-tax income.
 

Table 2A
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS 
   Operating Net Diluted Earnings
Income Margin Income Per Share
GAAP measure$22,362 18.3%  $18,009  $1.13
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 3,237 2.6%   2,363  0.15
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,266 1.0%   924  0.05
Restructuring & realignment charges 5 0.1%   4  0.00
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act  0.0%   (1,321)  (0.08)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt  0.0%   250  0.02
Derivative fair value gain  0.0%   (247)  (0.02)
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs  0.0%   217  0.01
Non-GAAP measure$26,870 22.0%  $20,199  $1.26


Year Ended July 31, 2018 KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS 
   Operating Net Diluted Earnings
Income Margin Income Per Share
GAAP measure$88,125 18.9%  $64,841  $4.29
Amortization of Flowchem intangible assets 12,575 2.7%   9,181  0.61
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,843 0.4%   1,345  0.09
Restructuring & realignment charges 74 0.0%   54  0.01
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act  0.0%   (12,326)  (0.82)
Loss on the extinguishment of debt  0.0%   4,899  0.32
Derivative fair value gain  0.0%   (4,070)  (0.27)
Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs  0.0%   1,037  0.07
Debt repricing transaction costs  0.0%   443  0.03
Non-GAAP measure$102,617 22.0%  $65,404  $4.33


Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Dollars in thousands, except EPS 
   Operating Net Diluted Earnings
Income Margin Income Per Share
GAAP measure$ 10,245  10.6%  $5,338  $0.43
Acquisition & integration expenses 405  0.4%   263  0.02
Loss on the extinguishment of debt 353  0.4%   230  0.02
Restructuring & realignment charges (50)  (0.0%)   (32)  0.00
Corporate relocation expense 1  0.0%   1  0.00
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* 3,674  3.8%   2,735  0.22
Non-GAAP measure$14,628  15.2%  $8,535  $0.69
 
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.


 KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Year Ended July 31, 2017  
Dollars in thousands, except EPS 
   Operating Net Diluted Earnings
Income Margin Income Per Share
GAAP measure$37,333 11.2%  $23,633 $1.92
Acquisition & integration expenses 1,550 0.5%   1,008 0.08
Loss on the extinguishment of debt 353 0.1%   229 0.02
Restructuring & realignment charges 20 0.0%   13 0.01
Corporate relocation expense 370 0.1%   241 0.02
Effect of purchase price accounting on acquired inventories valuation* 3,674 1.1%   2,735 0.22
Non-GAAP measure$43,300 13.0%  $27,859 $2.27
 
* Higher costs of goods sold for our performance materials segment related to the fair value adjustment in purchase accounting for acquired inventories. Only 73% of the purchase price adjustment is deductible for income taxes and has therefore been included in the calculation of the tax-effect of the items impacting pre-tax income.
 
 
KMG Investor Relations
Eric Glover, 817-761-6006
eglover@kmgchemicals.com

KMG.png


