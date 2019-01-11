Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc    KNX

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming transportation conference:

Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Tuesday February 12, 2019 – Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries, operates the largest truckload fleet in North America as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company's broad suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to anticipated benefits of the transaction, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, and competitive information. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Knight, Swift, and Knight-Swift in their press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATIO
04:31pKNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : Announces Participation in Upcoming Confe..
BU
01/09KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 E..
BU
01/09ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation..
AQ
2018KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018MACQUARIE : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Bought by Macq..
AQ
2018KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
2018KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
2018KNIGHT SWIFT TRANSPORTATION : Swift becomes latest firm to offer online higher e..
AQ
201810,482 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Acquired by P..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 365 M
EBIT 2018 571 M
Net income 2018 400 M
Debt 2018 744 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 13,04
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 5 034 M
Chart KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,4 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gary J. Knight Vice Chairman
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC17.99%5 163
UNION PACIFIC8.78%110 784
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.25%57 661
CSX CORPORATION4.12%54 026
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION7.94%43 306
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.02%27 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.