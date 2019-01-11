Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today
that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Adam
Miller, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate at the
following upcoming transportation conference:
Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference
Tuesday February 12, 2019 – Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel,
Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami
About Knight-Swift
Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation,
and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries, operates the largest truckload fleet
in North America as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset
based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company's
broad suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited,
port drayage, and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing
dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal
containers.
