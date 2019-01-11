Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced today that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming transportation conference:

Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Tuesday February 12, 2019 – Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift, through its Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation, and Barr-Nunn branded subsidiaries, operates the largest truckload fleet in North America as well as extensive rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage and logistics management services. The Company's broad suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border U.S./Mexico/Canada transport utilizing dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to anticipated benefits of the transaction, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical or current fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, and competitive information. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Knight, Swift, and Knight-Swift in their press releases, stockholder reports, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

