Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc    KNX

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

01/09/2019 | 12:31pm EST

01/09/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) expects to release its 2018 fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 prior to the market open by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website http://investor.knight-swift.com/events and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website http://www.sec.gov.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and supplemented in Part II, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 365 M
EBIT 2018 571 M
Net income 2018 400 M
Debt 2018 744 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 12,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 4 779 M
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gary J. Knight Vice Chairman
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC9.21%4 779
UNION PACIFIC0.30%102 156
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.23%56 557
CSX CORPORATION1.96%52 734
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION4.75%41 280
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.18%26 303
