Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on September 12, 2019.
This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $38.00 to $38.35. The price reported reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. or any shareholder of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney in Fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
11/05/2019
Date
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:04:04 UTC