Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

02/14/2020 | 07:07pm EST

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Check this box if no longer subject to

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

OMB Number:

3235-0362

obligations may continue. See

Instruction 1(b).

OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

hours per response:

1.0

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

KNIGHT KEVIN P

Knight-SwiftTransportation Holdings Inc.[

(Check all applicable)

KNX ]

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

Executive Chairman

20002 NORTH 19TH AVENUE

12/31/2019

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

PHOENIX

AZ

85027

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned at end of

(D) or

Ownership

(A) or

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

Price

Year (Instr. 3 and

(Instr. 4)

(D)

4)

Class A Common Stock

09/08/2017

J(1)5

2,520

A

(1)

2,337,215

I

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. At the effective time of the merger of Swift Transportation Company and Knight Transportation, Inc. (the "Merger") the reporting person owned 3500 shares of Swift Transportation Company which, after giving effect to the 1 for 0.72 reverse split that occurred in connection with the Merger, resulted in reporting person owning 2520 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The other shares acquired by reporting person in the Merger were reported on reporting person's first Form 4 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., as amended.

/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney in Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

02/14/2020

Date

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 00:06:07 UTC
