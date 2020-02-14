Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

SEC Form 5 FORM 5 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Check this box if no longer subject to Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB APPROVAL Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OMB Number: 3235-0362 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). OWNERSHIP Estimated average burden Form 3 Holdings Reported. hours per response: 1.0 Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Form 4 Transactions Reported. or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer KNIGHT KEVIN P Knight-SwiftTransportation Holdings Inc.[ (Check all applicable) KNX ] X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year) Executive Chairman 20002 NORTH 19TH AVENUE 12/31/2019 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) Line) PHOENIX AZ 85027 X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting (City) (State) (Zip) Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed 5. Amount of 6. 7. Nature of Date Execution Date, Transaction Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Ownership Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially Form: Direct Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned at end of (D) or Ownership (A) or Issuer's Fiscal Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) Amount Price Year (Instr. 3 and (Instr. 4) (D) 4) Class A Common Stock 09/08/2017 J(1)5 2,520 A (1) 2,337,215 I Trust Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. 3 Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

1. At the effective time of the merger of Swift Transportation Company and Knight Transportation, Inc. (the "Merger") the reporting person owned 3500 shares of Swift Transportation Company which, after giving effect to the 1 for 0.72 reverse split that occurred in connection with the Merger, resulted in reporting person owning 2520 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The other shares acquired by reporting person in the Merger were reported on reporting person's first Form 4 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., as amended.