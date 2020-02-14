Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

1. At the effective time of the merger of Swift Transportation Company and Knight Transportation, Inc. (the "Merger") the reporting person owned 3500 shares of Swift Transportation Company which, after giving effect to the 1 for 0.72 reverse split that occurred in connection with the Merger, resulted in reporting person owning 2520 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The other shares acquired by reporting person in the Merger were reported on reporting person's first Form 4 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., as amended.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 00:06:07 UTC