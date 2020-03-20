Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person sold a membership interest related to 1,305,000 shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29,000,000. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the KNX Class A common stock held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC.
The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person gifted a membership interest related to 180,000 shares.
The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person gifted a membership interest related to 15,000 shares.
/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney in Fact
03/20/2020
Date
