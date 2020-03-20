Knight Swift Transportation : Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Log in
03/20/2020 | 10:15pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KNIGHT GARY J

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

20002 NORTH 19TH AVENUE

(Street)

PHOENIX

AZ

85027

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

(Check all applicable)

[ KNX ]

X

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Vice Chairman

03/13/2020

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

03/13/2020

S

1,305,000

D

(1)

195,000

I

LLC

Class A Commmon Stock

03/13/2020

G

180,000

D

(2)

15,000

I

LLC

Class A Common Stock

03/13/2020

G

15,000

D

(3)

0

I

LLC

Class A Common Stock

3,008,539

I

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person sold a membership interest related to 1,305,000 shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29,000,000. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the KNX Class A common stock held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC.
  2. The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person gifted a membership interest related to 180,000 shares.
  3. The reported securities are held by Knight 2019 Legacy, LLC, a limited liability company of which the reporting person was a member. On March 13, 2020, the reporting person gifted a membership interest related to 15,000 shares.

/s/ Jessica A. Powell, Attorney in Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

03/20/2020

Date

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 02:14:00 UTC
