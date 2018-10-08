Log in
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC (KNX)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Investors (NYSE: KNX)

10/08/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KNX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of law.

If you purchased Knight-Swift securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 375 M
EBIT 2018 550 M
Net income 2018 398 M
Debt 2018 601 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 14,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 5 719 M
Technical analysis trends KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 45,4 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin P. Knight Executive Chairman
Adam W. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Gary J. Knight Vice Chairman
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC-26.56%5 719
UNION PACIFIC22.13%121 107
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY13.19%66 520
CSX CORPORATION35.52%64 024
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION26.31%51 251
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED24.34%31 447
