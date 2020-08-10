KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
KNM GROUP BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new No type/class of securities ?
|
Types of corporate
|
ESOS
|
proposal
|
|
Details of corporate
|
EXERCISE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME
|
proposal
|
|
No. of shares issued
|
1,843,600
|
under this corporate
|
|
proposal
|
|
Issue price per share
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1100
|
($$)
|
|
Par Value($$) (if
|
|
applicable)
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
2,720,093,055
|
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,179,578,743.740
|
Listing Date
|
11 Aug 2020
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 10 August 2020.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC