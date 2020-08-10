KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new No type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate ESOS proposal Details of corporate EXERCISE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME proposal No. of shares issued 1,843,600 under this corporate proposal Issue price per share Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1100 ($$) Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 2,720,093,055 Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,179,578,743.740 Listing Date 11 Aug 2020

This announcement is dated 10 August 2020.