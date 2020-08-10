Log in
KNM GROUP

(KNM)
KNM : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

08/10/2020

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new No type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate

ESOS

proposal

Details of corporate

EXERCISE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

proposal

No. of shares issued

1,843,600

under this corporate

proposal

Issue price per share

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1100

($$)

Par Value($$) (if

applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

2,720,093,055

Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,179,578,743.740

Listing Date

11 Aug 2020

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 10 August 2020.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:33:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 633 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2019 45,5 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2019 1 167 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 618 M 148 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,3%
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Koon Ping Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Siew Liat Gan Executive Vice Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNM GROUP-41.33%141
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.17%27 248
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-39.15%13 080
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-35.35%10 875
DIALOG GROUP5.80%4 919
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-52.14%4 656
