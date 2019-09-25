Knol Resources : Freckle and Quan Media Group Partner to Provide Leading Outdoor Advertising Offline Attribution Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL), a leader in privacy-compliant data and offline media measurement, today announced its integration with Quan Media Group , adding the world's best offline media measurement platform to Quan's cutting-edge out-of-home (OOH) advertising offerings. Together, the two companies are creating a path for brands to track detailed advertising attribution of outdoor campaigns, as brands increasingly seek out innovative marketing measurement solutions.

"Attribution and incremental lift are two of the key components we have built the foundation of Quan around, which is why we are partnering with a leading media measurement solution like Freckle," said Brian Rappaport, Chief Executive Officer, Quan Media Group. "We constantly strive to think outside the box with our advertising and technology, and we wanted that same approach to carry over to our choice in partnerships for offline measurement for our customers. For us it's about creativity, not complacency -- and our clients' ability to attribute lift as a result of their OOH campaigns."

Freckle is a global data company that specializes in determining the effectiveness of a brand's media spend to drive a consumer to a desired location -- known as offline attribution. With Freckle, Quan will now be able to determine the impact that outdoor advertising has had in driving in-store visits for its clients. Quan can use this information to create pre- and post-campaign analysis to provide its customers with exactly the kind of data they need to measure advertising ROI. Because Freckle does not sell media, Fortune 500 brands trust the independent offline attribution analysis to evaluate media across all channels.

"Our goal is to make data and measurement easy for brands and marketers," said Neil Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, Freckle. "And everyone expects more insights these days when it comes to advertising effectiveness and consumer visitation. We're proud to be able to provide a one-stop solution to our partners, and recognition from advertising vanguards like Quan is tremendous validation."

About Quan

Quan Media Group was founded with the goal of delivering a personalized approach to buying & planning Out of Home Media with an emphasis on strategy and attribution. Their mission is to function as an extension of the clients & agencies they work with. With full experience working across all categories in the OOH space, Quan specializes in working with brands in the DTC, Tech & Startup space looking to test, launch, or scale their OOH approach. Quan truly believes in creativity vs. complacency and that success in OOH isn't defined by how much money you spend on a given campaign, rather by the approach and true understanding of who you're trying to reach.

Quan Media Group launched in August of 2019 under the guidance of Brian Rappaport, CEO, who has 12+ years experience in the media agency world working across multiple channels. Most recently, while working as Group Director at RapportWW (IPG), Brian built strong relationships with brands including Casper, Daily Harvest, Ro, Luminary, and FreshDirect helping guide their OOH strategy & buying.

About Freckle

Freckle, the global leader in offline attribution and data privacy, helps leading brands and platforms measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

