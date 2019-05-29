Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Knol Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Knol Resources Corp. (TSXV: NOL.H) (the "Company" or "Knol") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 24, 2019, were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29,2019 (the "Meeting").

The Company and Freckle I.O.T. Ltd. ("Freckle") are proceeding with completing the previously announced business combination between the Corporation and Freckle by way of a reverse take-over of the Corporation (the "RTO"). The RTO is to be completed pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers, and it is anticipated that the completion of the RTO will constitute a "Reactivation" for the Corporation as a company listed on the Exchange. Completion of the RTO is conditional upon Exchange approval. Pursuant to Exchange Policy 5.2, Shareholder approval of the RTO was not required.

At the Meeting shareholders approved: (i) the election of Michael Atkinson, Mark Vanry, John Downes, and Scott McLean to the Board (who will hold office until completion of the RTO); (ii) the increase of the number of directors to five upon completion of the RTO; (iii) the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; (iv) the re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; (v) the change of the name of the Company to "Freckle Ltd."; (vi) the consolidation of the outstanding shares of the Company on a 2.2278588 old share for one new share basis; and (vii) the continuation of the Company from Alberta to Ontario.

The Company has been advised that the Freckle shareholders have approved the proposed business combination with the Company.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, Knol's shares are currently halted from trading and will remain halted until further notice.

Knol Resources Corp.

Michael Atkinson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 689-1428

