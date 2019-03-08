Knoll : Associated Press Feature in 96 Markets Taps Knoll Design Director Benjamin Pardo

With the spring and summer on the horizon, Associated Press writer Kim Cook addressed the urge to refresh and renew a home's décor. She wrote that modern design pieces, whether home accents or object furniture, are the aesthetic solution to streamlining any interior space. In search of the best in modern design for spring 2019, she turned to Knoll Design Director Benjamin Pardo.

Pardo spoke with Cook about the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus and reimagined Knoll classics. 'I'm especially excited about new finishes for designs by Breuer, Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia and Warren Platner,' Pardo told AP. Cook highlighted the new metallic designs by the mid-century modern masters, in particular the Platner Collection in rose gold and the Bertoia Diamond Chair in gold.

'What Says 'Modern' Now?' ran in 96 of Associated Press' markets, from Texas to Washington D.C. and the UK to California.