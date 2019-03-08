Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Knoll Inc    KNL

KNOLL INC

(KNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knoll : Associated Press Feature in 96 Markets Taps Knoll Design Director Benjamin Pardo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:40pm EST

With the spring and summer on the horizon, Associated Press writer Kim Cook addressed the urge to refresh and renew a home's décor. She wrote that modern design pieces, whether home accents or object furniture, are the aesthetic solution to streamlining any interior space. In search of the best in modern design for spring 2019, she turned to Knoll Design Director Benjamin Pardo.

Pardo spoke with Cook about the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus and reimagined Knoll classics. 'I'm especially excited about new finishes for designs by Breuer, Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia and Warren Platner,' Pardo told AP. Cook highlighted the new metallic designs by the mid-century modern masters, in particular the Platner Collection in rose gold and the Bertoia Diamond Chair in gold.

'What Says 'Modern' Now?' ran in 96 of Associated Press' markets, from Texas to Washington D.C. and the UK to California.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:39:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOLL INC
05:50pKNOLL : American Institute of Architects Miami to Host Florence Knoll Tribute
PU
05:46pKNOLL : Gear Patrol Lists ReGeneration by Knoll as a Home Office Essential
PU
05:46pKNOLL : Participates in "Workpsaces of the Future" Hosted by Ryerson University
PU
05:40pKNOLL : Associated Press Feature in 96 Markets Taps Knoll Design Director Benjam..
PU
03/05KNOLL : ReGeneration by Knoll Makes Gear Patrol's List of the 14 Best Office Cha..
PU
02/26KNOLL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/20KNOLL : MoMA Spotlights Florence Knoll
PU
02/15KNOLL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11KNOLL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08KNOLL : Business of Home Features Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 360 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 93,6 M
Debt 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 006 M
Chart KNOLL INC
Duration : Period :
Knoll Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC22.63%1 006
BIC-8.86%4 187
MSA SAFETY INC7.93%3 938
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD5.38%2 578
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 310
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%2 118
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.