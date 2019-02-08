Knoll : Business of Home Features Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop

The magazine's Winter 2019 issue focuses on leading retailers.

The Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop opened its doors in February 2018, reimagining modern living for West Coast residential interiors. A destination for interior designers and design enthusiasts, the shop features furniture by designers across the Knoll spectrum - Eero Saarinen, David Adjaye, Mies van der Rohe, Joe D'Urso and more - capturing the spirit of total design pioneered by Florence Knoll.

The Business of Home "Future of Retail" issue dives deep into making the most of a brick and mortar locations for the design industry, pinpointing the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop and Barbara Reimelt of Ninety Nine Group as among the talent leading the way. "Bringing the brand's DNA into a physical space is the obvious goal - and something that becomes much easier for designers when the brand in question has a distinct identity," writes Kathryn O'Shea-Evans. She describes the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop as, "a homey escape, complete with a living room in jewel tones featuring a Piero Lissoni Sofa."

"When you work on retail projects, you have to figure out how to get someone's attention in a fairly short time," Remelt tells Business of Home. Inspired by former Knoll President Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangier, Morocco, the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop, with architecture by Mark Lee, does just this. O'Shea-Evans highlights features across the Knoll constellation of brands, including a brass iteration of the Rockwell Unscripted Creative Wall and draped FilzFelt ceiling panels.