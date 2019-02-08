Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Knoll Inc    KNL

KNOLL INC (KNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knoll : Business of Home Features Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:35am EST
The magazine's Winter 2019 issue focuses on leading retailers.

The Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop opened its doors in February 2018, reimagining modern living for West Coast residential interiors. A destination for interior designers and design enthusiasts, the shop features furniture by designers across the Knoll spectrum - Eero Saarinen, David Adjaye, Mies van der Rohe, Joe D'Urso and more - capturing the spirit of total design pioneered by Florence Knoll.

The Business of Home "Future of Retail" issue dives deep into making the most of a brick and mortar locations for the design industry, pinpointing the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop and Barbara Reimelt of Ninety Nine Group as among the talent leading the way. "Bringing the brand's DNA into a physical space is the obvious goal - and something that becomes much easier for designers when the brand in question has a distinct identity," writes Kathryn O'Shea-Evans. She describes the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop as, "a homey escape, complete with a living room in jewel tones featuring a Piero Lissoni Sofa."

"When you work on retail projects, you have to figure out how to get someone's attention in a fairly short time," Remelt tells Business of Home. Inspired by former Knoll President Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangier, Morocco, the Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop, with architecture by Mark Lee, does just this. O'Shea-Evans highlights features across the Knoll constellation of brands, including a brass iteration of the Rockwell Unscripted Creative Wall and draped FilzFelt ceiling panels.

Related Content
External Content
STAY CONNECTED AND GET INSPIRED
Washington Skeleton™ Aluminum Side Chair
Florence Knoll Settee
D'Urso Swivel Chair
Barcelona® Chair
Saarinen Side Table - 20" Round
Related Articles

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 09:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOLL INC
04:35aKNOLL : Business of Home Features Knoll Los Angeles Home Design Shop
PU
04:25aKNOLL : East Coast Home Design + Décor Spotlights Knoll and the Bauhaus
PU
02/06KNOLL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06KNOLL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/06KNOLL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
02/06KNOLL : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
02/05KNOLL : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
01/29KNOLL : The New York Times Celebrates Life of Florence Knoll Bassett
PU
01/22KNOLL : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
01/15KNOLL : Monocle Heralds Knoll at IMM Cologne
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 362 M
EBIT 2019 149 M
Net income 2019 99,4 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
P/E ratio 2020 9,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 026 M
Chart KNOLL INC
Duration : Period :
Knoll Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC25.97%1 026
BIC-1.29%4 726
MSA SAFETY INC6.29%3 896
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD3.32%2 596
COTT CORP7.52%2 137
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.