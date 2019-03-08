Log in
Knoll : Christiane Schmuckle-Mollard Celebrates WMF Knoll Modernism Prize in Paris

03/08/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Christiane Schmuckle-Mollard, recipient of the 2018 World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize, celebrated her award for the outstanding preservation of the Karl Marx School in Villejuif at reception for the French architecture community and associates of Knoll Europe held at the Academy of Architecture in Paris. The biannual prize recognizes architects or designers who have demonstrated innovative solutions to preserve or save threatened modern architecture. The reception was held in honor of Schmuckle-Mollard, whose project involved seven years of research and three years of physical restoration of the Modernist monument.

From left to right: Paris-based Florence Laterrade, Head of KnollStudio; London-based Graham Jones, Senior Vice President, Knoll Office; and 2018 World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize-winner Christiane Schmuckle-Mollard.

The Karl Marx School was designed and constructed by André Lurçat according to the functionalist principles that emphasized the logic and simplicity of forms. It was described as 'the most beautiful school in France' upon its inauguration in 1933. By the 1990s, though continuously occupied since opening, the poorly maintained complex was in danger of being lost. In 1996, the Karl Marx School was listed as a National Historical Monument in France, bringing new resources to undertake a restoration that would preserve the integrity of the structures while adapting them to new regulations.

'Restoration under the guidance of Agence Christiane Schmuckle-Mollard not only took on the challenges of recovering the interconnected interior and exterior spaces in the context of changing educational practices and standards, but recovered as well the lost color scheme of the building. It resonates today with the idealism and optimism of its original creators, the municipality and the architect through this sensitive and erudite restoration,' said Barry Bergdoll, jury chair of the 2018 WMF/Knoll Modernism Prize of the Karl Marx School.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:09:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 360 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 93,6 M
Debt 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 1 006 M
Chart KNOLL INC
Duration : Period :
Knoll Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC22.63%1 006
BIC-8.86%4 187
MSA SAFETY INC7.93%3 938
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD5.38%2 578
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 310
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%2 118
