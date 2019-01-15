Log in
Knoll : Monocle Heralds Knoll at IMM Cologne

01/15/2019 | 03:49am EST
New designs by Piero Lissoni and reimagined Modern classics celebrate one hundred years of the Bauhaus at the fair.

Exhibiting for the first time at IMM Cologne 2019, Germany's international home furnishings fair, Knoll presents new designs by Piero Lissoni in tandem with reimagined Modern classic designs. The installation is on view from January 14 - 20 at IMM Cologne.

In its January 14 edition of "Monocle Minute" - the publication'sdaily bulletin of international news covering design, culture, international affairs and politics - Monocle heralded the Knoll installation and reimagined Modern designs presented at IMM Cologne. "The relevance of the functional, international style of design pioneered by the German art school has remained," wrote Monocle editors, "This is certainly the case for furniture giant Knoll, which hosts a limited-edition Barcelona Chair designed by former Bauhaus director Mies van der Rohe."

Designed by OMA, a Dutch-based architecture firm founded by Rem Koolhaas, the installation celebrates the one hundredth anniversary of the Bauhaus and explores the work of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a master of twentieth century architecture. Divided into four spaces, each area of the pavilion replicates a different architectural masterpiece for which Mies designed unique furniture collections: the house in Krefeld; the Weissenhof development in Stuttgart; the Barcelona Pavilion; and the Tugendhat house.

To honor the brand's historical ties to the Bauhaus, Knoll has created commemorative "Bauhaus Editions" of the MR Collection and the Barcelona Chair. The MR Collection features new fabric and leather options. In addition, the company will produce 365 certified and numbered Barcelona Chairs, one for each day of 2019.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:48:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 302 M
EBIT 2018 130 M
Net income 2018 74,5 M
Debt 2018 442 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 12,33
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 929 M
