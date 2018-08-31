Knoll : Reimagined Knoll Classics Featured in Paper City Magazine

Paper City's Highlights Knoll 80th Anniversary Reimagined Classics in September Issue

For the its 80th Anniversary, Knoll reimagines designs by Eero Saarinen, Florence Knoll, Mies van der Rohe and more in the same spirit of innovative, design-driven modernism in which they were originally conceived. Of the publications nationwide to take note, Paper City is the latest to join the ranks in their editorial feature titled Knoll Brainer.

Editor Rebecca Sherman declaratively highlighted Knoll's commitment to and ability to innovate the modernist values on which it was founded in 1938, writing, "At 80 years old, Knoll is as vibrant as ever." Illustrative of this notion are the reimagined classics released in Knoll's 80th year in new fabrics and finishes: Eero Saarinen's Pedestal Side Tables in Rosso Rubino marble, Marcel Breuer's Wassily Chair in Gold and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's Four Seasons Barstool in Antique Bronze - to name a few.

Also of note were reintroduced designs from Knoll's rich Modernist heritage and the recently introduced contemporary designs inspired from it. Paper City highlighted Mies van der Rohe's MR Chair in Rattan, originally designed in 1927. In addition, the Mies-inspired Newson Aluminum Chair by "of-the-moment" industrial designer Marc Newson impressed the editors at Paper City. Highlighted as the "most iconic designs of all" was the Florence Knoll Relaxed Bench, available in Knoll velvet in a variety of colorways.