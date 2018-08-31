Log in
Knoll : Reimagined Knoll Classics Featured in Paper City Magazine

08/31/2018 | 08:47am CEST
Paper City's Highlights Knoll 80th Anniversary Reimagined Classics in September Issue

For the its 80th Anniversary, Knoll reimagines designs by Eero Saarinen, Florence Knoll, Mies van der Rohe and more in the same spirit of innovative, design-driven modernism in which they were originally conceived. Of the publications nationwide to take note, Paper City is the latest to join the ranks in their editorial feature titled Knoll Brainer.

Editor Rebecca Sherman declaratively highlighted Knoll's commitment to and ability to innovate the modernist values on which it was founded in 1938, writing, "At 80 years old, Knoll is as vibrant as ever." Illustrative of this notion are the reimagined classics released in Knoll's 80th year in new fabrics and finishes: Eero Saarinen's Pedestal Side Tables in Rosso Rubino marble, Marcel Breuer's Wassily Chair in Gold and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's Four Seasons Barstool in Antique Bronze - to name a few.

Also of note were reintroduced designs from Knoll's rich Modernist heritage and the recently introduced contemporary designs inspired from it. Paper City highlighted Mies van der Rohe's MR Chair in Rattan, originally designed in 1927. In addition, the Mies-inspired Newson Aluminum Chair by "of-the-moment" industrial designer Marc Newson impressed the editors at Paper City. Highlighted as the "most iconic designs of all" was the Florence Knoll Relaxed Bench, available in Knoll velvet in a variety of colorways.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:46:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 305 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 83,9 M
Debt 2018 447 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 13,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 1 164 M
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Cameron Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC1.91%1 159
BIC-14.25%4 279
MSA SAFETY INC30.06%3 864
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD2.88%3 098
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 493
COTT CORP-6.34%2 120
