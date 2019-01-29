Log in
KNOLL INC (KNL)
  Report  
Knoll : The New York Times Celebrates Life of Florence Knoll Bassett

01/29/2019 | 04:49am EST

The New York Times chronicled Florence Knoll's extraordinary life, from her precocious interest in architecture as a student at the Kingswood School for Girls to her leadership of Knoll and transformation of the Modern workplace. Authored by Robert D. McFadden, the Times describes Florence as, 'a pioneering designer and entrepreneur who created the modern look and feel of America's postwar corporate office with sleek furniture, artistic textiles and an uncluttered, free-flowing workplace environment.'

McFadden notes 'Shu's' unique ability to bring together her many collaborators - each with diverse talents, from sculptor Harry Bertoia to architect Eero Saarinen - to create exceptional design. In addition, the Times references the eponymous exhibition 'Florence Knoll Bassett: Defining Modern' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and her receiving the National Medal of the Arts in 2003.

McFadden also poignantly describes Florence Knoll's contributions to the rise of American Modernism and the enduring influence of her work. 'To connoisseurs of Modernism, the mid-20th-century designs of Florence Knoll, as she was known, were - and still are the essence of the genre's clean, functional forms,' writes McFadden, 'Transcending design fads, they are still influential, still contemporary, still common in the offices, homes and public spaces, still found in dealers' showrooms and represented in museum collections.'

Other publications celebrating Florence Knoll's life include Architectural Digest, Architect's Newspaper, Azure, Contract Magazine, Cool Hunting, Curbed, Dezeen, Interior Design, Miami Herald, The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Surface Magazine (newsletter), Wallpaper, the Washington Post and Wired.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 09:48:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 302 M
EBIT 2018 130 M
Net income 2018 74,5 M
Debt 2018 442 M
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 12,81
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 966 M
Chart KNOLL INC
Duration : Period :
Knoll Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL INC18.57%966
BIC-4.66%4 471
MSA SAFETY INC2.95%3 734
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD13.23%2 810
COTT CORP4.84%2 047
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%1 946
