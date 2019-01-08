Knoll : to Present Innovative and Timeless Designs at imm Cologne 2019

OMA-designed, the Knoll display celebrates the Bauhaus Centennial

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., January 7, 2018 -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands and people, will present new designs by Piero Lissoni in tandem with reimagined Modern classic designs at imm Cologne 2019, Germany's international home and furnishings fair. This is the first time Knoll will be exhibiting at imm Cologne, January 14 - 20.

The installation, designed by OMA, a Dutch-based architecture firm founded by Rem Koolhaas, honors the one hundredth anniversary of the Bauhaus. It explores the work of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a master of twentieth century architecture.

Divided into four spaces, each area of the pavilion replicates a different architectural masterpiece for which Mies designed unique furniture collections: the house in Krefeld (1927); the Weissenhof estate in Stuttgart (1927); the Barcelona Pavilion (1929); and the Tugendhat house (1930).

Visitors will experience a sequence of striking combinations of architecture and furniture, including designs by Piero Lissoni, ranging from the Red Baron bookcase to the KN01 and KN02 chairs to the Grasshopper table. Lissoni's pieces are paired with iconic pieces from the MR and Barcelona® Collections by Mies van der Rohe.

To honor the brand's historical ties to the Bauhaus, Knoll has created commemorative, "Bauhaus Editions" of the MR Collection and the Barcelona Chair®. The MR Collection features new fabric and leather options. In addition, the Company will produce 365 certified and numbered Barcelona Chairs, one for each day of 2019.

The Knoll OMA pavilion will be located at booth A004-B005.

Contacts

For European-based Media Requests

Knoll Europe

Federica Paleari

f.paleari@knolleurope.com; press@knolleurope.com

+39 02 72 22 29 34

For Media Requests in France

LFO - Liza Fitoussi Office

contact@agencelfo.com

+33 1 48781578

For Media Requests in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Hicklvesting Public Relations

Barbara Hickl

berlin@hicklvesting.com

+49 30 319 903 88

Nicole Vesting

munich@hicklvesting.com

+49 89 383 801 85

For Media Requests in North America

Knoll, Inc.

David E. Bright

dbright@knoll.com

+1 212 343-4135

Lucas Onetti

lonetti@knoll.com

+1 212 343-4030