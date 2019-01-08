Log in
01/07 04:02:01 pm
Knoll : to Present Innovative and Timeless Designs at imm Cologne 2019

01/08/2019
OMA-designed, the Knoll display celebrates the Bauhaus Centennial

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., January 7, 2018 -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a constellation of design-driven brands and people, will present new designs by Piero Lissoni in tandem with reimagined Modern classic designs at imm Cologne 2019, Germany's international home and furnishings fair. This is the first time Knoll will be exhibiting at imm Cologne, January 14 - 20.

The installation, designed by OMA, a Dutch-based architecture firm founded by Rem Koolhaas, honors the one hundredth anniversary of the Bauhaus. It explores the work of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a master of twentieth century architecture.

Divided into four spaces, each area of the pavilion replicates a different architectural masterpiece for which Mies designed unique furniture collections: the house in Krefeld (1927); the Weissenhof estate in Stuttgart (1927); the Barcelona Pavilion (1929); and the Tugendhat house (1930).

Visitors will experience a sequence of striking combinations of architecture and furniture, including designs by Piero Lissoni, ranging from the Red Baron bookcase to the KN01 and KN02 chairs to the Grasshopper table. Lissoni's pieces are paired with iconic pieces from the MR and Barcelona® Collections by Mies van der Rohe.

To honor the brand's historical ties to the Bauhaus, Knoll has created commemorative, "Bauhaus Editions" of the MR Collection and the Barcelona Chair®. The MR Collection features new fabric and leather options. In addition, the Company will produce 365 certified and numbered Barcelona Chairs, one for each day of 2019.

The Knoll OMA pavilion will be located at booth A004-B005.

Contacts

For European-based Media Requests

Knoll Europe

Federica Paleari
f.paleari@knolleurope.com; press@knolleurope.com
+39 02 72 22 29 34

For Media Requests in France

LFO - Liza Fitoussi Office
contact@agencelfo.com
+33 1 48781578

For Media Requests in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Hicklvesting Public Relations

Barbara Hickl
berlin@hicklvesting.com
+49 30 319 903 88

Nicole Vesting
munich@hicklvesting.com
+49 89 383 801 85

For Media Requests in North America

Knoll, Inc.

David E. Bright
dbright@knoll.com
+1 212 343-4135

Lucas Onetti
lonetti@knoll.com
+1 212 343-4030

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:03 UTC
