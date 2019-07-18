Log in
Knorr-Bremse AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
18.07.2019 / 08:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Moosacher Str. 80
Postal code: 80809
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, California, USA, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0 % 3.04 % 161200000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KBX1006 4899186 % 3.04 %
Total 4899186 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 3.04 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2019


18.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

842999  18.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 010 M
EBIT 2019 1 103 M
Net income 2019 702 M
Finance 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 15 366 M
Chart KNORR-BREMSE
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 90,44  €
Last Close Price 95,43  €
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Deller Chairman-Executive Board
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Hermann Thiele Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE21.24%0
PACCAR27.00%0
KOMATSU LTD9.52%0
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.23.48%0
OSHKOSH CORP39.88%0
TEREX CORPORATION7.22%0
