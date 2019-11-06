Log in
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: CFO Ralph Heuwing to leave executive board with effect as of 30 April 2020

11/06/2019 | 01:20pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: CFO Ralph Heuwing to leave executive board with effect as of 30 April 2020

06-Nov-2019 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 6 November 2019 - Ralph Heuwing, CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG, will resign from the executive board at his own request with effect as of 30 April 2020. The supervisory board has initiated the search for a successor. Until his resignation, Mr. Heuwing will continue to perform his present tasks and responsibilities, will accompany the introduction of the new CEO, Bernd Eulitz, and he will, in particular, remain responsible for the preparation of the annual financial statement for the fiscal year 2019.

Contact Investor Relations:
Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 182310
Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

Contact Press:
Alexandra Bufe
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547 1402
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com

06-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 906575

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

906575  06-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=906575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
