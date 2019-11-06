DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: CFO Ralph Heuwing to leave executive board with effect as of 30 April 2020



06-Nov-2019 / 19:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 6 November 2019 - Ralph Heuwing, CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG, will resign from the executive board at his own request with effect as of 30 April 2020. The supervisory board has initiated the search for a successor. Until his resignation, Mr. Heuwing will continue to perform his present tasks and responsibilities, will accompany the introduction of the new CEO, Bernd Eulitz, and he will, in particular, remain responsible for the preparation of the annual financial statement for the fiscal year 2019. Contact Investor Relations:

