Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2019 / 12:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kathrin
Last name(s): Dahnke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
97.50 EUR 34250 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
97.50 EUR 34250 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51569  05.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
