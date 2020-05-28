Knorr Bremse : Q1/20 Zwischenergebnis Präsentation

Log in
03:38aKNORR BREMSE : Q1 statement / Q1 financial report 2020
PU
03:33aKNORR BREMSE : Q1/20 Zwischenergebnis Präsentation
PU
03:08aKNORR BREMSE : kicks off 2020 successfully in a challenging environment
PU
05/28/2020 | 03:33am EDT

FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1/20

BERND EULITZ I CEO

DR. PETER LAIER I HEAD OF CVS DR. JÜRGEN WILDER I HEAD OF RVS MAY 28, 2020

1

HIGHLIGHTS Q1/20

Q1/20: Solid financial results despite impact from COVID-19

Early & fast reaction to COVID-19 already end of January with related actions

Growing AM supported development in Q1/20

RVS: No project cancellations; customer plants impacted; growing AM share CVS: Revenue developments better than regional TPRs and higher AM share

Financial strength underlines resilience of KB business model

Knorr-Bremse AG 2

Q1/20 - MARGIN RESILIENCE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

ORDER INTAKE

€ 892m

€ 1.59bn

-2.1% yoy

€ 736m

EBITDA

-13.0% yoy

MARGIN

-16.1% yoy

ORDER BOOK

€ 4.65bn

-1.0% yoy

17.8%

REVENUE

PY: 19.0%

€ 1.63bn

-7.3% yoy

20.9%

EBITDA

MARGIN

14.6%

EBITDA MARGIN

Knorr-Bremse AG 3

Q1/20: FIRM ORDER BOOK, BUT COVID-19 IMPACT ON ORDER INTAKE

Order intake

Order book

€m

By type

€m

1.08

0.98

-1,0%

-16.1%

4.700,5

4.652,5

1,893.2

0.9

+31.0

1,588.0

-337.1

M&A impact

-17.8%

Hitachi Steering Business

Org.

€ +20m (Q1/20)

Powertech

decrease

€ -19m (Q1/19)

Q1/19

Organic

M&A net

FX

Q1/20

31.03.19

31.03.20

disposals

Book-to-bill

Knorr-Bremse AG

4

ONLY MODERATE REVENUE DECLINE AND FAST RECOVERY IN CHINA

Revenue

€m

By type

By region

-7.3%

1,755.3

1,627.5

28.0

-13.6%

-0,1

+9,0

477.4

24.2

SA

-136.7

-7.9%

M&A impact

-0.1%

Asia/

476.9

Org. decrease

Hitachi Steering Business

Pacific

€ +22m (Q1/20)

406.5

Powertech

-13.2%

352.9

NA

€ -22m (Q1/19)

843.4

-8.3%

773.4

EU

Q1/19

Organic

M&A net

FX

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q1/20

disposals

x.x% y-o-y growth

Knorr-Bremse AG

5

LIMITED DECREASE OF MARGIN UNDERPINS RESILIENCE OF KB

EBITDA

€m

Margin

Development of EBITDA margin in Q1/20

19.0%

Operating leverage burdened by lower revenue and

17.8%

mitigation costs

Early and fast measures taken to mitigate COVID-19 impact

on employees, customers and KB results

333.7

Revenue share from AM increased from 31% in Q1/19 to

290.2

37% in Q1/20

RVS: High APAC revenue share impacted by COVID-19;

Market

Freight market NA negatively hit. Positive effects from

disposal of Powertech and continuously strong development

slowdown

of AM business.

CVS: Stronger revenue decrease than RVS, Positive impact

from fast cost adaption measures, fast recovery of TPR in

China

Q1/19

Q1/20

Knorr-Bremse AG 6

FCF IMPACTED BY COVID-19 INDUCED SLOWDOWN

FCF1& OCF

CapEx1

NWC

Op. ROCE (annualized)

€m

FCF

OCF

€m

% of sales

€m

Scope of days

%

5.0%

89.1

3.5%

32.1

81.0

3.5

62.2

-60.8

Q1/19

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q1/20

58.7

58.5

1,144.1

1,058.6

31.3.19

31.3.20

32.2%

26.7%

31.3.19

31.3.20

FCF decrease driven by

Mgt. program installed to adapt

COVID-19 reflected in NWC

lower profit

CapEx 2020 to Covid-19 situation

decrease

Higher capex

Continue expansion of production

Stringent supply chain & stock

Settlement of class action

capacity and automation

management

in the U.S. (USD 12m)

Continue selective investments in

Safety stock regarding some

strategic businesses (e.g. steering)

critical suppliers to ensure

1) FCF and capex are adjusted for sale & lease back transactions.

ongoing customer deliveries

  • ROCE on solid level despiteCOVID-19 impact

Knorr-Bremse AG 7

RVS: RESILIENT ORDER BOOK DESPITE COVID-19

Order intake

Order book

€m

By type

1.14

0.98

-15.5%

1,035.0

+7.4

874.2

-148.7

-19.5

-14.4%

Org. decrease

Powertech -19m

Q1/19

Organic

M&A net

FX

Q1/20

disposals

6.6%

3,336.1

3,555.1

31.03.19

31.03.20

Order book increased by 6.6%yoy

  • Order book increase yoy by end of March, overcompensating the Powertech divestment
  • NA: Freight, locomotives and AM decreased due to lower transport volumes, leading to lower utilization of existing vehicles and lower demand
  • APAC: Impact by COVID-19 particularly in China (earlier than other countries in APAC), leading to OE delays and lower AM demand by operators
  • EU: On similar OI level in Q1/20 vs. Q1/19
  • Tough comparable financial figures: strong OI in Q4/19 due to timing of tender awards led to balanced OI in Q1/20

Book-to-bill

Knorr-Bremse AG 8

RVS: SOLID MARGIN IN DIFFICULT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Revenue

EBITDA / EBITDA margin

€m

By type

Organic revenue flat yoy in Q1/20

21.9%

20.9%

-2.1%

911.3

0.5

+0.1%

+2.1

892.2

-6.7%

-21.7

199.5

186.1

Org. increase

Powertech -22m

Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20

Q1/19

Q1/20

disposals

EBITDA margin

  • EU:generally higher, strongly driven by AM
  • APAC:lower due to OE and AM, partially compensated by increase in pass cars (mainly India) and Metro. China: overall lower due to COVID-19 peak in Feb.
  • NA:generally lower mainly driven by market decrease in Freight and Locomotive, but stronger AM
  • AM revenue share further increased

EBITDA margin of 20.9% in Q1/20

  • Positive contribution from cost and cash measures
  • Positive impact from higher AM share
  • Project and geographic mix (e.g. lower share from Freight in NA)
  • COVID-19effect in APAC

Knorr-Bremse AG 9

CVS: OI DECREASE IN LINE WITH TRUCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT

Order intake

Order book

€m

By type

1.02

0.97

-16.8%

859.4

+20.4

+23.6

714.7

-188.7

-22.0%

Org. decrease

Hitachi Steering Bus.

€ +20m

Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX

Q1/20

disposals

Book-to-bill

-19.2%

1,377.1

1,113.2

31.03.19

31.03.20

Good Book to Bill rate despite COVID-19

  • EU/ NA:Pre-COVID-19 normalization of market demand after years of strong growth in line with expectations; First impact of COVID-19 in March 2020
  • APAC:Delays in February and March due to COVID-19 followed by fast market recovery in China
  • SA:Impact of Covid-19 since beginning of April

Good development of order book in Q1/20

  • Order book at end of Q1/20 only 1.9% below YE19 showing a stable situation vs.pre-COVID-19
  • EU/ NA:Q1/19 strongly supported by pre-buy effects; Q1/20 weaker due to market downswing and COVID-19

Knorr-Bremse AG 10

CVS: REVENUE DEVELOPMENT IN ALL REGIONS BETTER THAN TPR

Revenue

EBITDA / EBITDA margin

€m

By type

16.6%

14.6%

-13.0%

846.1

+21.7

+6.8

735.8

-23.5%

-138.9

140.7

-16.4%

107.6

Org. decrease

Hitachi Steering Bus.

€ +22m

Q1/19

Organic M&A net

FX

Q1/20

Q1/19

Q1/20

disposals

Revenue impacted by weaker economy and COVID-19, but AM increase and better than TPR (-27% yoy) in Q1/20

Development yoy in Q1/20

NA

EU

APAC

TPR (Class 8)

-31%

-33%

-25%

CVS (Revenue)

-17%

-19%

+17%

  • EU & NA:Weaker revenue in Q1/20 due to expected market downswing, first impact by COVID-19 in second half of March
  • APAC:Main COVID-19 effect in China in February with solid recovery through March; Other Asian countries impacted by COVID-19 from second half of March onwards
  • AM increased by 9.7% yoy to € 211.3m in Q1/20

AM up and fast reaction to COVID-19 mitigate EBITDA impact

  • Global cost adaption program incl.short-term measures set up to fight COVID-19 impact and to safeguard profitability
  • Dilutive effect from Hitachi Steering Business
  • EBITDA margin at 14.6% despite lower revenue

Source: LMC Automotive Global Commercial Vehicle Forecast (Quarter 1, 2020).

Knorr-Bremse AG

11

IMPACT BY COVID-19

Knorr-Bremse AG 12

RVS - POSITIVE LONG TERM TREND IN RAIL IS UNCHANGED

Strong order book with more than € 1.2bn in manufacturing projects that provide long-term revenue visibility and ensure industrial activity for the period 2020-2024.

Customer commitment to the continuity of ongoing manufacturing projects.

Talgo

OE business

No cancellations, but selective tender process shifts

Temporarily closed customer plants nearly all

reopened

Order backlog of USD 33.1bn in transportation. Gradual recovering in the second half of the year.

Bombardier

With some 151m passengers DB Long- Distance set a new passenger record

in 2019 (+1.9%yoy). New capital expenditures rose by 41% to € 5.6bn in 2019. DB' aim is to substantially increase the performance of rail in Germany.

Deutsche Bahn

Siemens Mobility, an integral part of Siemens AG, was

largely able to steer clear of the effects of the coronavirus crisis in Q2. Despitepandemic-related

restrictions limiting access to customer locations, Siemens Mobility continued to successfully execute its projects. Resilient performance supported by high order backlog of € 32bn.

Siemens Mobility

Temporary lower utilization of trains unlikely to

impact positive long term trend of rail mobility

China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb., but V-shape

recovery beginning in Mar. 2) Support by market

demand and governmental stimuli

Europe:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2)

Governmental support in many countries 3)

Investments in eco-friendly mobility continues

NA:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2) Lower

demand in Freight for longer expected, but limited

Strong rail market fundamentals driven by sustainable transport needs. No cancellation of orders in backlog. Resilient market mid-term.Objective of a 5% average annual growth rate of sales over the period2019/20-2022/23should be slightly impacted

from temporary tender activity slowdown.

Alstom

exposure of RVS

AM business

AM impacted to a lesser extent by COVID-19 due to lockdowns, lower mileage and temporary closures of

depots in H1/20

Knorr-Bremse AG 13

RVS - IMPACT BY COVID-19

OWN OPERATIONS

  • Early and strong health measures implemented globally to safeguard employees
  • All plants are open again after selective short term closures and furtherramp-up of capacity globally well on track
  • High level of localization supportive

SUPPLY CHAIN

  • No supplier closed due toCOVID-19 anymore (peak ~20%)
    • Asia: China back to normal/ India still issues
    • Europe: much improved
    • NA: ok
  • Supplier strategy pays off
      • Dual sourcing of strategic components
      • High level of localization
    2. Under the condition of a further recovery ofCOVID-19.

COUNTER MEASURES

  • >250 cost and cash measures defined and partly implemented
  • China: limited efficiency measures necessary
  • Europe: 20%short-time work in admin departments
  • NA: some layoffs due to weak freight market

FINANCIAL IMPACT1

  • Lock downs, supply chain issues and customer plant/ depot closures impact OE and AM in H1/20
  • Expected development: H2/20 > H1/20
  • OE: no cancellations, but selective tender process shifts
  • AM: - Resilient AM mitigates OE pressure
    • Train availability improving, utilization low
    • OE contracts include age limits of components

Knorr-Bremse AG 14

ACT Research

CVS - CONTENT PER VEHICLE AND AM MITIGATED COVID-19 IMPACT

  1. Cautious regarding the demand recovery even after the end of production lockdowns 2) U.S. and Europe demand would not recover similar to China
  1. The new normalin the U.S. and Europe could be 20% below previous levels.

Volvo/ MS

OE business

Nearly all customer plants are open again

Support from content per vehicle growth continues

As market conditions improve throughout the year, we have confidence that the company is positioned to build upon its quarter performance and take advantage of what we expect to be a stronger

second half.

Navistar

Across all industries, we expect to increase the rate of production from May

onwards and perhaps we will be able to return to normal levels in June or July.

Daimler Trucks/ Handelsblatt

The effects of the corona pandemic have forced us to reconsider our investment priorities and research and development projects. And we are bracing ourselves for a substantial decline in both sales revenue and operating profit in the second quarter. All key figures will be negatively

impacted. Traton

EU:1) Slow down of TPR after many years of strong

growth as expected 2) Clear impact by COVID-19

started end of March and first signs of recovery on a

lower level

NA:1) Normalization of TPR after many years of

strong growth as expected 2) Strong COVID-19

impact started in Q2/20 and lasting

China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb./Mar. 2) Apr./May

very strong recovery 3) Additional market share gains

Without clear forward visibility on the COVID-19 endgame, the crystal ball is particularly opaque, as the economy begins to reemerge from its medically-induced coma… Coupling an otherwise structurally sound pre-COVID economy, with strong governmental support and rising pent-up demand, there is a case for the economy to rebound into 2021.

AM business

  • AM demand with high resilience (e.g. growth in Q1/20 yoy)
  • Pent-updemand AM after end of lockdowns expected

Knorr-Bremse AG 15

CVS - HIGH AVAILABILITY OF DELIVERY FOR CUSTOMERS ENSURED

OWN OPERATIONS

COUNTER MEASURES

• Early and strong health measures implemented globally to

• Large global cost adaption and cash program started

safeguard employees

early

• Only a few plants closed for some days, mandated by

• China: early measures implemented, now mainly

governments, all plants are running with

withdrawn

Flexible shifts depending on customer demand

• Europe: 40% short-time work implemented

Step by step demand increase in some regions

• NA: layoffs due to weaker customer demand

• High level of localization supportive

SUPPLY CHAIN

  • ~1% of total suppliers are temporary closed (peak >20%)
    • Asia: ChinaV-shape recovery/ Japan improved
    • Europe: Significant improvement no major obstacles
    • NA: Some issues in Mexico, but manageable so far
  • Supplier strategy pays off
    • Dual sourcing of important components
    • High level of localization

FINANCIAL IMPACT1

  • NA/ SA: Clear negative impact by lower truck production rates expected
  • EU: Lower truck production rates expected, but some improvement over the year expected
  • CHINA: Impacted as well, but good recovery incl. higher revenues in upcoming months expected
  • Resilient AM and content per vehicle strengthen margin

1) Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19.

Knorr-Bremse AG

16

COVID-19 MEASURES - EARLY START AND FAST IMPLEMENTATION

High flexibility of cost and cash structure

Gross cash

€ 2.5bn

as of May 2020

  • Cost adaption and cash measures close to € 200m in implementation
  • Proven track record driving efficiency and cost adaption in the past
  • Potential in NWC and capex, if needed
  • Gross cash of € 2.5bn offers high flexibility
  • Asset-lightbusiness model of KB leads to lower fix cost proportion
  • Personnel costs
    • EU: Short time work mainly started in Q2/20
    • NA:Lay-offs implemented
  • Material costs provide high level of cost flexibility (~50% of total costs)

Knorr-Bremse AG 17

OUTLOOK1- 2020 WILL PROVE OUR RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

  • Measures implemented to secureemployees' health
  • Cost adaption and cash measuresdefined and in implementation
  • € 2.5bn cash provide enoughfinancial stabilityand flexibility
  • Strong order bookis a positive indication for the coming months
  • Ready to support recovery ofcustomer demand

Financial outlook 2020 to be provided with Q2/20 results

1) Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19.

Knorr-Bremse AG

18

Q&A / BACKUP

Knorr-Bremse AG 19

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Upcoming events

Event

Date

Location

Investor meetings (conference calls)

29.05.20

Munich

dbAccess Berlin Conference 2020 (virtual)

03./04.06.20

Berlin

Annual General Meeting 2020 (virtual)

30.06.20

Munich

Release Half Year/Second Quarter 2020 Report

10.09.20

Munich

Release Nine Months/Third Quarter 2020 Report

19.11.20

Munich

Knorr-Bremse AG

20

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Andreas Spitzauer

Phone:

+49

89 3547 182310

Mobile:

+49

175 5281320

Email:

Andreas.Spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

Sophia Kursawe

Phone:

+49

89 3547 187311

Mobile:

+49

151 62330709

Email:

Sophia.Kursawe@knorr-bremse.com

Knorr-Bremse AG

21

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation has been prepared for information and background purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Knorr-Bremse AG (the "Company") or any existing or future member of the Knorr-Bremse Group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, any member of the Group or with any other contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute and shall not be construed as a prospectus in whole or in part.

Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent assumptions, views or opinions of the Company as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements, in particular forward-looking statements, to reflect future events or developments. All information not separately sourced is derived from Company's data and estimates. Information contained in this presentation related to past performance is not an indication of future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company nor its advisers and any of their respective affiliates, officers, directors, employees, representatives and advisers, connected persons or any other person accepts any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This shall not, however, restrict or exclude or limit any duty or liability to a person under any applicable law or regulation of any jurisdiction which may not lawfully be disclaimed (including in relation to fraudulent misrepresentation).

Historical financial or operative information contained in this presentation, if not taken or derived from our accounting records or our management reporting or unless otherwise stated, is taken or derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with either IFRS (for the financial years 2014-2019) or German GAAP (HGB) (for the financial years 1989-2019), each as indicated in this presentation, for the respective period. The financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS may deviate substantially from (segmental or other) information in the financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. Accordingly, such information prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) is not necessarily indicative for the future results of operations, financial position or cash flows for financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Rounding differences may occur. This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or German GAAP (HGB) and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. The Group believes that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

This presentation includes "'forward-looking statements." These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including cost savings and productivity improvement plans) are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the market environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Each of the Company, the relevant Group entities and their respective agents, employees and advisers, expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation and not to place undue reliance on such statements.

To the extent available, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee, representation or warranty (either expressly or implied) of the accuracy or completeness of such data or changes to such data following publication thereof. Third party sources explicitly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage, howsoever caused, arising from any errors, omissions or reliance on any information or views contained in their reports. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation.

Knorr-Bremse AG 22

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
