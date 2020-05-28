Knorr Bremse : Q1/20 Zwischenergebnis Präsentation 0 05/28/2020 | 03:33am EDT Send by mail :

FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1/20 BERND EULITZ I CEO DR. PETER LAIER I HEAD OF CVS DR. JÜRGEN WILDER I HEAD OF RVS MAY 28, 2020 1 HIGHLIGHTS Q1/20 Q1/20: Solid financial results despite impact from COVID-19 Early & fast reaction to COVID-19 already end of January with related actions Growing AM supported development in Q1/20 RVS: No project cancellations; customer plants impacted; growing AM share CVS: Revenue developments better than regional TPRs and higher AM share Financial strength underlines resilience of KB business model Knorr-Bremse AG 2 Q1/20 - MARGIN RESILIENCE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT ORDER INTAKE € 892m € 1.59bn -2.1% yoy € 736m EBITDA -13.0% yoy MARGIN -16.1% yoy ORDER BOOK € 4.65bn -1.0% yoy 17.8% REVENUE PY: 19.0% € 1.63bn -7.3% yoy 20.9% EBITDA MARGIN 14.6% EBITDA MARGIN Knorr-Bremse AG 3 Q1/20: FIRM ORDER BOOK, BUT COVID-19 IMPACT ON ORDER INTAKE Order intake Order book €m By type €m 1.08 0.98 -1,0% -16.1% 4.700,5 4.652,5 1,893.2 0.9 +31.0 1,588.0 -337.1 M&A impact -17.8% Hitachi Steering Business Org. € +20m (Q1/20) Powertech decrease € -19m (Q1/19) Q1/19 Organic M&A FX Q1/20 31.03.19 31.03.20 disposals Book-to-bill Knorr-Bremse AG 4 ONLY MODERATE REVENUE DECLINE AND FAST RECOVERY IN CHINA Revenue €m By type By region -7.3% 1,755.3 1,627.5 28.0 -13.6% -0,1 +9,0 477.4 24.2 SA -136.7 -7.9% M&A impact -0.1% Asia/ 476.9 Org. decrease Hitachi Steering Business Pacific € +22m (Q1/20) 406.5 Powertech -13.2% 352.9 NA € -22m (Q1/19) 843.4 -8.3% 773.4 EU Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20 Q1/19 Q1/20 disposals x.x% y-o-y growth Knorr-Bremse AG 5 LIMITED DECREASE OF MARGIN UNDERPINS RESILIENCE OF KB EBITDA €m Margin Development of EBITDA margin in Q1/20 19.0% ▪Operating leverage burdened by lower revenue and 17.8% mitigation costs ▪Early and fast measures taken to mitigate COVID-19 impact on employees, customers and KB results 333.7 ▪ Revenue share from AM increased from 31% in Q1/19 to 290.2 37% in Q1/20 ▪RVS: High APAC revenue share impacted by COVID-19; Market Freight market NA negatively hit. Positive effects from disposal of Powertech and continuously strong development slowdown of AM business. ▪CVS: Stronger revenue decrease than RVS, Positive impact from fast cost adaption measures, fast recovery of TPR in China Q1/19 Q1/20 Knorr-Bremse AG 6 FCF IMPACTED BY COVID-19 INDUCED SLOWDOWN FCF1& OCF CapEx1 NWC Op. ROCE (annualized) €m FCF OCF €m % of sales €m Scope of days % 5.0% 89.1 3.5% 32.1 81.0 3.5 62.2 -60.8 Q1/19 Q1/20 Q1/19 Q1/20 58.7 58.5 1,144.1 1,058.6 31.3.19 31.3.20 32.2% 26.7% 31.3.19 31.3.20 ▪FCF decrease driven by ▪Mgt. program installed to adapt ▪COVID-19 reflected in NWC lower profit CapEx 2020 to Covid-19 situation decrease ▪ Higher capex ▪Continue expansion of production ▪Stringent supply chain & stock ▪ Settlement of class action capacity and automation management in the U.S. (USD 12m) ▪Continue selective investments in ▪Safety stock regarding some strategic businesses (e.g. steering) critical suppliers to ensure 1) FCF and capex are adjusted for sale & lease back transactions. ongoing customer deliveries ROCE on solid level despite COVID-19 impact Knorr-Bremse AG 7 RVS: RESILIENT ORDER BOOK DESPITE COVID-19 Order intake Order book €m By type 1.14 0.98 -15.5% 1,035.0 +7.4 874.2 -148.7 -19.5 -14.4% Org. decrease Powertech €-19m Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20 disposals 6.6% 3,336.1 3,555.1 31.03.19 31.03.20 Order book increased by 6.6%yoy Order book increase yoy by end of March, overcompensating the Powertech divestment

NA : Freight, locomotives and AM decreased due to lower transport volumes, leading to lower utilization of existing vehicles and lower demand

: Freight, locomotives and AM decreased due to lower transport volumes, leading to lower utilization of existing vehicles and lower demand APAC : Impact by COVID-19 particularly in China (earlier than other countries in APAC), leading to OE delays and lower AM demand by operators

: Impact by COVID-19 particularly in China (earlier than other countries in APAC), leading to OE delays and lower AM demand by operators EU : On similar OI level in Q1/20 vs. Q1/19

: On similar OI level in Q1/20 vs. Q1/19 Tough comparable financial figures: strong OI in Q4/19 due to timing of tender awards led to balanced OI in Q1/20 Book-to-bill Knorr-Bremse AG 8 RVS: SOLID MARGIN IN DIFFICULT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT Revenue EBITDA / EBITDA margin €m By type Organic revenue flat yoy in Q1/20 21.9% 20.9% -2.1% 911.3 0.5 +0.1% +2.1 892.2 -6.7% -21.7 199.5 186.1 Org. increase Powertech €-22m Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20 Q1/19 Q1/20 disposals EBITDA margin EU: generally higher, strongly driven by AM

generally higher, strongly driven by AM APAC: lower due to OE and AM, partially compensated by increase in pass cars (mainly India) and Metro. China : overall lower due to COVID-19 peak in Feb.

lower due to OE and AM, partially compensated by increase in pass cars (mainly India) and Metro. : overall lower due to COVID-19 peak in Feb. NA: generally lower mainly driven by market decrease in Freight and Locomotive, but stronger AM

generally lower mainly driven by market decrease in Freight and Locomotive, but stronger AM AM revenue share further increased EBITDA margin of 20.9% in Q1/20 Positive contribution from cost and cash measures

Positive impact from higher AM share

Project and geographic mix (e.g. lower share from Freight in NA)

COVID-19 effect in APAC Knorr-Bremse AG 9 CVS: OI DECREASE IN LINE WITH TRUCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT Order intake Order book €m By type 1.02 0.97 -16.8% 859.4 +20.4 +23.6 714.7 -188.7 -22.0% Org. decrease Hitachi Steering Bus. € +20m Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20 disposals Book-to-bill -19.2% 1,377.1 1,113.2 31.03.19 31.03.20 Good Book to Bill rate despite COVID-19 EU/ NA: Pre-COVID-19 normalization of market demand after years of strong growth in line with expectations; First impact of COVID-19 in March 2020

Pre-COVID-19 normalization of market demand after years of strong growth in line with expectations; First impact of COVID-19 in March 2020 APAC: Delays in February and March due to COVID-19 followed by fast market recovery in China

Delays in February and March due to COVID-19 followed by fast market recovery in China SA: Impact of Covid-19 since beginning of April Good development of order book in Q1/20 Order book at end of Q1/20 only 1.9% below YE19 showing a stable situation vs. pre-COVID-19

pre-COVID-19 EU/ NA: Q1/19 strongly supported by pre-buy effects; Q1/20 weaker due to market downswing and COVID-19 Knorr-Bremse AG 10 CVS: REVENUE DEVELOPMENT IN ALL REGIONS BETTER THAN TPR Revenue EBITDA / EBITDA margin €m By type 16.6% 14.6% -13.0% 846.1 +21.7 +6.8 735.8 -23.5% -138.9 140.7 -16.4% 107.6 Org. decrease Hitachi Steering Bus. € +22m Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20 Q1/19 Q1/20 disposals Revenue impacted by weaker economy and COVID-19, but AM increase and better than TPR (-27% yoy) in Q1/20 Development yoy in Q1/20 NA EU APAC TPR (Class 8) -31% -33% -25% CVS (Revenue) -17% -19% +17% EU & NA: Weaker revenue in Q1/20 due to expected market downswing, first impact by COVID-19 in second half of March

Weaker revenue in Q1/20 due to expected market downswing, first impact by COVID-19 in second half of March APAC: Main COVID-19 effect in China in February with solid recovery through March; Other Asian countries impacted by COVID-19 from second half of March onwards

Main COVID-19 effect in China in February with solid recovery through March; Other Asian countries impacted by COVID-19 from second half of March onwards AM increased by 9.7% yoy to € 211.3m in Q1/20 AM up and fast reaction to COVID-19 mitigate EBITDA impact Global cost adaption program incl. short-term measures set up to fight COVID-19 impact and to safeguard profitability

short-term measures set up to fight COVID-19 impact and to safeguard profitability Dilutive effect from Hitachi Steering Business

EBITDA margin at 14.6% despite lower revenue Source: LMC Automotive Global Commercial Vehicle Forecast (Quarter 1, 2020). Knorr-Bremse AG 11 IMPACT BY COVID-19 Knorr-Bremse AG 12 RVS - POSITIVE LONG TERM TREND IN RAIL IS UNCHANGED Strong order book with more than € 1.2bn in manufacturing projects that provide long-term revenue visibility and ensure industrial activity for the period 2020-2024. Customer commitment to the continuity of ongoing manufacturing projects. Talgo OE business ▪ No cancellations, but selective tender process shifts ▪ Temporarily closed customer plants nearly all reopened Order backlog of USD 33.1bn in transportation. Gradual recovering in the second half of the year. Bombardier With some 151m passengers DB Long- Distance set a new passenger record in 2019 (+1.9%yoy). New capital expenditures rose by 41% to € 5.6bn in 2019. DB' aim is to substantially increase the performance of rail in Germany. Deutsche Bahn Siemens Mobility, an integral part of Siemens AG, was largely able to steer clear of the effects of the coronavirus crisis in Q2. Despitepandemic-related restrictions limiting access to customer locations, Siemens Mobility continued to successfully execute its projects. Resilient performance supported by high order backlog of € 32bn. Siemens Mobility ▪Temporary lower utilization of trains unlikely to impact positive long term trend of rail mobility ▪China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb., but V-shape recovery beginning in Mar. 2) Support by market demand and governmental stimuli ▪Europe:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2) Governmental support in many countries 3) Investments in eco-friendly mobility continues ▪NA:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2) Lower demand in Freight for longer expected, but limited Strong rail market fundamentals driven by sustainable transport needs. No cancellation of orders in backlog. Resilient market mid-term.Objective of a 5% average annual growth rate of sales over the period2019/20-2022/23should be slightly impacted from temporary tender activity slowdown. Alstom exposure of RVS AM business ▪AM impacted to a lesser extent by COVID-19 due to lockdowns, lower mileage and temporary closures of depots in H1/20 Knorr-Bremse AG 13 RVS - IMPACT BY COVID-19 OWN OPERATIONS Early and strong health measures implemented globally to safeguard employees

Supplier strategy pays off

Dual sourcing of strategic components High level of localization Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19.

COUNTER MEASURES >250 cost and cash measures defined and partly implemented

China: limited efficiency measures necessary

Europe: 20% short-time work in admin departments

short-time work in admin departments NA: some layoffs due to weak freight market FINANCIAL IMPACT1 Lock downs, supply chain issues and customer plant/ depot closures impact OE and AM in H1/20

Expected development: H2/20 > H1/20

OE: no cancellations, but selective tender process shifts

AM: - Resilient AM mitigates OE pressure

Train availability improving, utilization low OE contracts include age limits of components

Knorr-Bremse AG 14 ACT Research CVS - CONTENT PER VEHICLE AND AM MITIGATED COVID-19 IMPACT Cautious regarding the demand recovery even after the end of production lockdowns 2) U.S. and Europe demand would not recover similar to China The new normal in the U.S. and Europe could be 20% below previous levels. Volvo/ MS OE business ▪ Nearly all customer plants are open again ▪ Support from content per vehicle growth continues As market conditions improve throughout the year, we have confidence that the company is positioned to build upon its quarter performance and take advantage of what we expect to be a stronger second half. Navistar Across all industries, we expect to increase the rate of production from May onwards and perhaps we will be able to return to normal levels in June or July. Daimler Trucks/ Handelsblatt The effects of the corona pandemic have forced us to reconsider our investment priorities and research and development projects. And we are bracing ourselves for a substantial decline in both sales revenue and operating profit in the second quarter. All key figures will be negatively impacted. Traton ▪EU:1) Slow down of TPR after many years of strong growth as expected 2) Clear impact by COVID-19 started end of March and first signs of recovery on a lower level ▪NA:1) Normalization of TPR after many years of strong growth as expected 2) Strong COVID-19 impact started in Q2/20 and lasting ▪China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb./Mar. 2) Apr./May very strong recovery 3) Additional market share gains Without clear forward visibility on the COVID-19 endgame, the crystal ball is particularly opaque, as the economy begins to reemerge from its medically-induced coma… Coupling an otherwise structurally sound pre-COVID economy, with strong governmental support and rising pent-up demand, there is a case for the economy to rebound into 2021. AM business AM demand with high resilience (e.g. growth in Q1/20 yoy)

Pent-up demand AM after end of lockdowns expected Knorr-Bremse AG 15 CVS - HIGH AVAILABILITY OF DELIVERY FOR CUSTOMERS ENSURED OWN OPERATIONS COUNTER MEASURES • Early and strong health measures implemented globally to • Large global cost adaption and cash program started safeguard employees early • Only a few plants closed for some days, mandated by • China: early measures implemented, now mainly governments, all plants are running with withdrawn −Flexible shifts depending on customer demand • Europe: 40% short-time work implemented −Step by step demand increase in some regions • NA: layoffs due to weaker customer demand • High level of localization supportive SUPPLY CHAIN ~1% of total suppliers are temporary closed (peak >20%)

Asia: China V-shape recovery/ Japan improved Europe: Significant improvement no major obstacles NA: Some issues in Mexico, but manageable so far

Supplier strategy pays off

Dual sourcing of important components High level of localization

FINANCIAL IMPACT1 NA/ SA: Clear negative impact by lower truck production rates expected

EU: Lower truck production rates expected, but some improvement over the year expected

CHINA: Impacted as well, but good recovery incl. higher revenues in upcoming months expected

Resilient AM and content per vehicle strengthen margin 1) Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19. Knorr-Bremse AG 16 COVID-19 MEASURES - EARLY START AND FAST IMPLEMENTATION High flexibility of cost and cash structure Gross cash € 2.5bn as of May 2020 Cost adaption and cash measures close to € 200m in implementation

Proven track record driving efficiency and cost adaption in the past

Potential in NWC and capex, if needed

Gross cash of € 2.5bn offers high flexibility

Asset-light business model of KB leads to lower fix cost proportion

business model of KB leads to lower fix cost proportion Personnel costs

EU: Short time work mainly started in Q2/20 NA: Lay-offs implemented

Material costs provide high level of cost flexibility (~50% of total costs) Knorr-Bremse AG 17 OUTLOOK1- 2020 WILL PROVE OUR RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL Measures implemented to secure employees ' health

' health Cost adaption and cash measures defined and in implementation

defined and in implementation € 2.5bn cash provide enough financial stability and flexibility

and Strong order book is a positive indication for the coming months

