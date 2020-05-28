Knorr Bremse : Q1/20 Zwischenergebnis Präsentation

DR. PETER LAIER I HEAD OF CVS DR. JÜRGEN WILDER I HEAD OF RVS MAY 28, 2020
1
HIGHLIGHTS Q1/20
Q1/20: Solid financial results despite impact from COVID-19
Early & fast reaction to COVID-19 already end of January with related actions
Growing AM supported development in Q1/20
RVS: No project cancellations; customer plants impacted; growing AM share CVS: Revenue developments better than regional TPRs and higher AM share
Financial strength underlines resilience of KB business model
Knorr-Bremse AG 2
Q1/20 - MARGIN RESILIENCE IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
ORDER INTAKE
€ 892m
€ 1.59bn
-2.1% yoy
€ 736m
EBITDA
-13.0% yoy
MARGIN
-16.1% yoy
ORDER BOOK
€ 4.65bn
-1.0% yoy
17.8%
REVENUE
PY: 19.0%
€ 1.63bn
-7.3% yoy
20.9%
EBITDA
MARGIN
14.6%
EBITDA MARGIN
Knorr-Bremse AG 3
Q1/20: FIRM ORDER BOOK, BUT COVID-19 IMPACT ON ORDER INTAKE
Order intake
Order book
€m
By type
€m
1.08
0.98
-1,0%
-16.1%
4.700,5
4.652,5
1,893.2
0.9
+31.0
1,588.0
-337.1
M&A impact
-17.8%
Hitachi Steering Business
Org.
€ +20m (Q1/20)
Powertech
decrease
€ -19m (Q1/19)
Q1/19
Organic
M&A net
FX
Q1/20
31.03.19
31.03.20
disposals
Book-to-bill
Knorr-Bremse AG
4
ONLY MODERATE REVENUE DECLINE AND FAST RECOVERY IN CHINA
Revenue
€m
By type
By region
-7.3%
1,755.3
1,627.5
28.0
-13.6%
-0,1
+9,0
477.4
24.2
SA
-136.7
-7.9%
M&A impact
-0.1%
Asia/
476.9
Org. decrease
Hitachi Steering Business
Pacific
€ +22m (Q1/20)
406.5
Powertech
-13.2%
352.9
NA
€ -22m (Q1/19)
843.4
-8.3%
773.4
EU
Q1/19
Organic
M&A net
FX
Q1/20
Q1/19
Q1/20
disposals
x.x% y-o-y growth
Knorr-Bremse AG
5
LIMITED DECREASE OF MARGIN UNDERPINS RESILIENCE OF KB
EBITDA
€m
Margin
Development of EBITDA margin in Q1/20
19.0%
▪Operating leverage burdened by lower revenue and
17.8%
mitigation costs
▪Early and fast measures taken to mitigate COVID-19 impact
on employees, customers and KB results
333.7
▪
Revenue share from AM increased from 31% in Q1/19 to
290.2
37% in Q1/20
▪RVS: High APAC revenue share impacted by COVID-19;
Market
Freight market NA negatively hit. Positive effects from
disposal of Powertech and continuously strong development
slowdown
of AM business.
▪CVS: Stronger revenue decrease than RVS, Positive impact
from fast cost adaption measures, fast recovery of TPR in
China
Q1/19
Q1/20
Knorr-Bremse AG 6
FCF IMPACTED BY COVID-19 INDUCED SLOWDOWN
FCF1& OCF
CapEx1
NWC
Op. ROCE (annualized)
€m
FCF
OCF
€m
% of sales
€m
Scope of days
%
5.0%
89.1
3.5%
32.1
81.0
3.5
62.2
-60.8
Q1/19
Q1/20
Q1/19
Q1/20
58.7
58.5
1,144.1
1,058.6
31.3.19
31.3.20
32.2%
26.7%
31.3.19
31.3.20
▪FCF decrease driven by
▪Mgt. program installed to adapt
▪COVID-19 reflected in NWC
lower profit
CapEx 2020 to Covid-19 situation
decrease
▪
Higher capex
▪Continue expansion of production
▪Stringent supply chain & stock
▪
Settlement of class action
capacity and automation
management
in the U.S. (USD 12m)
▪Continue selective investments in
▪Safety stock regarding some
strategic businesses (e.g. steering)
critical suppliers to ensure
1) FCF and capex are adjusted for sale & lease back transactions.
ongoing customer deliveries
ROCE on solid level despiteCOVID-19 impact
Knorr-Bremse AG 7
RVS: RESILIENT ORDER BOOK DESPITE COVID-19
Order intake
Order book
€m
By type
1.14
0.98
-15.5%
1,035.0
+7.4
874.2
-148.7
-19.5
-14.4%
Org. decrease
Powertech €-19m
Q1/19
Organic
M&A net
FX
Q1/20
disposals
6.6%
3,336.1
3,555.1
31.03.19
31.03.20
Order book increased by 6.6%yoy
Order book increase yoy by end of March, overcompensating the Powertech divestment
NA: Freight, locomotives and AM decreased due to lower transport volumes, leading to lower utilization of existing vehicles and lower demand
APAC: Impact by COVID-19 particularly in China (earlier than other countries in APAC), leading to OE delays and lower AM demand by operators
EU: On similar OI level in Q1/20 vs. Q1/19
Tough comparable financial figures: strong OI in Q4/19 due to timing of tender awards led to balanced OI in Q1/20
Book-to-bill
Knorr-Bremse AG 8
RVS: SOLID MARGIN IN DIFFICULT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Revenue
EBITDA / EBITDA margin
€m
By type
Organic revenue flat yoy in Q1/20
21.9%
20.9%
-2.1%
911.3
0.5
+0.1%
+2.1
892.2
-6.7%
-21.7
199.5
186.1
Org. increase
Powertech €-22m
Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX Q1/20
Q1/19
Q1/20
disposals
EBITDA margin
EU:generally higher, strongly driven by AM
APAC:lower due to OE and AM, partially compensated by increase in pass cars (mainly India) and Metro. China: overall lower due to COVID-19 peak in Feb.
NA:generally lower mainly driven by market decrease in Freight and Locomotive, but stronger AM
AM revenue share further increased
EBITDA margin of 20.9% in Q1/20
Positive contribution from cost and cash measures
Positive impact from higher AM share
Project and geographic mix (e.g. lower share from Freight in NA)
COVID-19effect in APAC
Knorr-Bremse AG 9
CVS: OI DECREASE IN LINE WITH TRUCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT
Order intake
Order book
€m
By type
1.02
0.97
-16.8%
859.4
+20.4
+23.6
714.7
-188.7
-22.0%
Org. decrease
Hitachi Steering Bus.
€ +20m
Q1/19 Organic M&A net FX
Q1/20
disposals
Book-to-bill
-19.2%
1,377.1
1,113.2
31.03.19
31.03.20
Good Book to Bill rate despite COVID-19
EU/ NA:Pre-COVID-19 normalization of market demand after years of strong growth in line with expectations; First impact of COVID-19 in March 2020
APAC:Delays in February and March due to COVID-19 followed by fast market recovery in China
SA:Impact of Covid-19 since beginning of April
Good development of order book in Q1/20
Order book at end of Q1/20 only 1.9% below YE19 showing a stable situation vs.pre-COVID-19
EU/ NA:Q1/19 strongly supported by pre-buy effects; Q1/20 weaker due to market downswing and COVID-19
Knorr-Bremse AG 10
CVS: REVENUE DEVELOPMENT IN ALL REGIONS BETTER THAN TPR
Revenue
EBITDA / EBITDA margin
€m
By type
16.6%
14.6%
-13.0%
846.1
+21.7
+6.8
735.8
-23.5%
-138.9
140.7
-16.4%
107.6
Org. decrease
Hitachi Steering Bus.
€ +22m
Q1/19
Organic M&A net
FX
Q1/20
Q1/19
Q1/20
disposals
Revenue impacted by weaker economy and COVID-19, but AM increase and better than TPR (-27% yoy) in Q1/20
Development yoy in Q1/20
NA
EU
APAC
TPR (Class 8)
-31%
-33%
-25%
CVS (Revenue)
-17%
-19%
+17%
EU & NA:Weaker revenue in Q1/20 due to expected market downswing, first impact by COVID-19 in second half of March
APAC:Main COVID-19 effect in China in February with solid recovery through March; Other Asian countries impacted by COVID-19 from second half of March onwards
AM increased by 9.7% yoy to € 211.3m in Q1/20
AM up and fast reaction to COVID-19 mitigate EBITDA impact
Global cost adaption program incl.short-term measures set up to fight COVID-19 impact and to safeguard profitability
Dilutive effect from Hitachi Steering Business
EBITDA margin at 14.6% despite lower revenue
Source: LMC Automotive Global Commercial Vehicle Forecast (Quarter 1, 2020).
Knorr-Bremse AG
11
IMPACT BY COVID-19
Knorr-Bremse AG 12
RVS - POSITIVE LONG TERM TREND IN RAIL IS UNCHANGED
Strong order book with more than € 1.2bn in manufacturing projects that provide long-term revenue visibility and ensure industrial activity for the period 2020-2024.
Customer commitment to the continuity of ongoing manufacturing projects.
Talgo
OE business
▪
No cancellations, but selective tender process shifts
▪
Temporarily closed customer plants nearly all
reopened
Order backlog of USD 33.1bn in transportation. Gradual recovering in the second half of the year.
Bombardier
With some 151m passengers DB Long- Distance set a new passenger record
in 2019 (+1.9%yoy). New capital expenditures rose by 41% to € 5.6bn in 2019. DB' aim is to substantially increase the performance of rail in Germany.
Deutsche Bahn
Siemens Mobility, an integral part of Siemens AG, was
largely able to steer clear of the effects of the coronavirus crisis in Q2. Despitepandemic-related
restrictions limiting access to customer locations, Siemens Mobility continued to successfully execute its projects. Resilient performance supported by high order backlog of € 32bn.
Siemens Mobility
▪Temporary lower utilization of trains unlikely to
impact positive long term trend of rail mobility
▪China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb., but V-shape
recovery beginning in Mar. 2) Support by market
demand and governmental stimuli
▪Europe:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2)
Governmental support in many countries 3)
Investments in eco-friendly mobility continues
▪NA:1) COVID-19 impact in Q2/20 expected 2) Lower
demand in Freight for longer expected, but limited
Strong rail market fundamentals driven by sustainable transport needs. No cancellation of orders in backlog. Resilient market mid-term.Objective of a 5% average annual growth rate of sales over the period2019/20-2022/23should be slightly impacted
from temporary tender activity slowdown.
Alstom
exposure of RVS
AM business
▪AM impacted to a lesser extent by COVID-19 due to lockdowns, lower mileage and temporary closures of
depots in H1/20
Knorr-Bremse AG 13
RVS - IMPACT BY COVID-19
OWN OPERATIONS
Early and strong health measures implemented globally to safeguard employees
All plants are open again after selective short term closures and furtherramp-up of capacity globally well on track
High level of localization supportive
SUPPLY CHAIN
No supplier closed due toCOVID-19 anymore (peak ~20%)
Asia: China back to normal/ India still issues
Europe: much improved
NA: ok
Supplier strategy pays off
Dual sourcing of strategic components
High level of localization
Under the condition of a further recovery ofCOVID-19.
COUNTER MEASURES
>250 cost and cash measures defined and partly implemented
China: limited efficiency measures necessary
Europe: 20%short-time work in admin departments
NA: some layoffs due to weak freight market
FINANCIAL IMPACT1
Lock downs, supply chain issues and customer plant/ depot closures impact OE and AM in H1/20
Expected development: H2/20 > H1/20
OE: no cancellations, but selective tender process shifts
AM: - Resilient AM mitigates OE pressure
Train availability improving, utilization low
OE contracts include age limits of components
Knorr-Bremse AG 14
ACT Research
CVS - CONTENT PER VEHICLE AND AM MITIGATED COVID-19 IMPACT
Cautious regarding the demand recovery even after the end of production lockdowns 2) U.S. and Europe demand would not recover similar to China
The new normalin the U.S. and Europe could be 20% below previous levels.
Volvo/ MS
OE business
▪
Nearly all customer plants are open again
▪
Support from content per vehicle growth continues
As market conditions improve throughout the year, we have confidence that the company is positioned to build upon its quarter performance and take advantage of what we expect to be a stronger
second half.
Navistar
Across all industries, we expect to increase the rate of production from May
onwards and perhaps we will be able to return to normal levels in June or July.
Daimler Trucks/ Handelsblatt
The effects of the corona pandemic have forced us to reconsider our investment priorities and research and development projects. And we are bracing ourselves for a substantial decline in both sales revenue and operating profit in the second quarter. All key figures will be negatively
impacted. Traton
▪EU:1) Slow down of TPR after many years of strong
growth as expected 2) Clear impact by COVID-19
started end of March and first signs of recovery on a
lower level
▪NA:1) Normalization of TPR after many years of
strong growth as expected 2) Strong COVID-19
impact started in Q2/20 and lasting
▪China:1) COVID-19 impact in Feb./Mar. 2) Apr./May
very strong recovery 3) Additional market share gains
Without clear forward visibility on the COVID-19 endgame, the crystal ball is particularly opaque, as the economy begins to reemerge from its medically-induced coma… Coupling an otherwise structurally sound pre-COVID economy, with strong governmental support and rising pent-up demand, there is a case for the economy to rebound into 2021.
AM business
AM demand with high resilience (e.g. growth in Q1/20 yoy)
Pent-updemand AM after end of lockdowns expected
Knorr-Bremse AG 15
CVS - HIGH AVAILABILITY OF DELIVERY FOR CUSTOMERS ENSURED
OWN OPERATIONS
COUNTER MEASURES
• Early and strong health measures implemented globally to
• Large global cost adaption and cash program started
safeguard employees
early
• Only a few plants closed for some days, mandated by
• China: early measures implemented, now mainly
governments, all plants are running with
withdrawn
−Flexible shifts depending on customer demand
• Europe: 40% short-time work implemented
−Step by step demand increase in some regions
• NA: layoffs due to weaker customer demand
• High level of localization supportive
SUPPLY CHAIN
~1% of total suppliers are temporary closed (peak >20%)
Asia: ChinaV-shape recovery/ Japan improved
Europe: Significant improvement no major obstacles
NA: Some issues in Mexico, but manageable so far
Supplier strategy pays off
Dual sourcing of important components
High level of localization
FINANCIAL IMPACT1
NA/ SA: Clear negative impact by lower truck production rates expected
EU: Lower truck production rates expected, but some improvement over the year expected
CHINA: Impacted as well, but good recovery incl. higher revenues in upcoming months expected
Resilient AM and content per vehicle strengthen margin
1) Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19.
Knorr-Bremse AG
16
COVID-19 MEASURES - EARLY START AND FAST IMPLEMENTATION
High flexibility of cost and cash structure
Gross cash
€ 2.5bn
as of May 2020
Cost adaption and cash measures close to € 200m in implementation
Proven track record driving efficiency and cost adaption in the past
Potential in NWC and capex, if needed
Gross cash of € 2.5bn offers high flexibility
Asset-lightbusiness model of KB leads to lower fix cost proportion
Personnel costs
EU: Short time work mainly started in Q2/20
NA:Lay-offs implemented
Material costs provide high level of cost flexibility (~50% of total costs)
Knorr-Bremse AG 17
OUTLOOK1- 2020 WILL PROVE OUR RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL
Measures implemented to secureemployees' health
Cost adaption and cash measuresdefined and in implementation
€ 2.5bn cash provide enoughfinancial stabilityand flexibility
Strong order bookis a positive indication for the coming months
Ready to support recovery ofcustomer demand
Financial outlook 2020 to be provided with Q2/20 results
1) Under the condition of a further recovery of COVID-19.
Knorr-Bremse AG
18
Q&A / BACKUP
Knorr-Bremse AG 19
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Upcoming events
Event
Date
Location
Investor meetings (conference calls)
29.05.20
Munich
dbAccess Berlin Conference 2020 (virtual)
03./04.06.20
Berlin
Annual General Meeting 2020 (virtual)
30.06.20
Munich
Release Half Year/Second Quarter 2020 Report
10.09.20
Munich
Release Nine Months/Third Quarter 2020 Report
19.11.20
Munich
…
Knorr-Bremse AG
20
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Andreas Spitzauer
Phone:
+49
89 3547 182310
Mobile:
+49
175 5281320
Email:
Andreas.Spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com
Sophia Kursawe
Phone:
+49
89 3547 187311
Mobile:
+49
151 62330709
Email:
Sophia.Kursawe@knorr-bremse.com
…
Knorr-Bremse AG
21
DISCLAIMER
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation has been prepared for information and background purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Knorr-Bremse AG (the "Company") or any existing or future member of the Knorr-Bremse Group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, any member of the Group or with any other contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute and shall not be construed as a prospectus in whole or in part.
Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent assumptions, views or opinions of the Company as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements, in particular forward-looking statements, to reflect future events or developments. All information not separately sourced is derived from Company's data and estimates. Information contained in this presentation related to past performance is not an indication of future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.
The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company nor its advisers and any of their respective affiliates, officers, directors, employees, representatives and advisers, connected persons or any other person accepts any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This shall not, however, restrict or exclude or limit any duty or liability to a person under any applicable law or regulation of any jurisdiction which may not lawfully be disclaimed (including in relation to fraudulent misrepresentation).
Historical financial or operative information contained in this presentation, if not taken or derived from our accounting records or our management reporting or unless otherwise stated, is taken or derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with either IFRS (for the financial years 2014-2019) or German GAAP (HGB) (for the financial years 1989-2019), each as indicated in this presentation, for the respective period. The financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS may deviate substantially from (segmental or other) information in the financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. Accordingly, such information prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) is not necessarily indicative for the future results of operations, financial position or cash flows for financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Rounding differences may occur. This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or German GAAP (HGB) and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. The Group believes that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
This presentation includes "'forward-looking statements." These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including cost savings and productivity improvement plans) are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the market environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Each of the Company, the relevant Group entities and their respective agents, employees and advisers, expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation and not to place undue reliance on such statements.
To the extent available, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee, representation or warranty (either expressly or implied) of the accuracy or completeness of such data or changes to such data following publication thereof. Third party sources explicitly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage, howsoever caused, arising from any errors, omissions or reliance on any information or views contained in their reports. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation.