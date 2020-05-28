Knorr Bremse : Q1 statement / Q1 financial report 2020 0 05/28/2020 | 03:38am EDT Send by mail :

This trend was primarily attributable to softening demand dynamics for both rail and commercial vehicles due mainly to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the rail vehicles market, the decline was especially pronounced in Asia, where business in China took a particular hit. In the Commercial Vehicles Systems segment, global commercial vehicle production witnessed a perceptible downturn in Europe, North and South America, but also in Asia, reducing order volumes for Knorr-Bremse. The decrease in vehicle production is attributable in part to a market slowdown that had been anticipated even before the emergence of Covid-19. However, there have also been corrections in demand taking the form of cancellations of customer orders as a consequence of the lockdowns and the related shuttering of commercial vehicle manufacturing facilities. This gives an order book of 4,652.5 million, which thanks to the positive order situation in the Rail Vehicle Systems segment in recent quarters is almost on a par with the high level of the previous year ( 4,700.5 million) ( 1.0%). Revenues down by 7.3% in volatile market aftermarket has a stabilizing effect In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, revenues of the Knorr-Bremse Group fell by 7.3% or 127.8 million to 1,627.5 million. After adjusting for currency effects (at 2019 exchange rates) as well as for disposal and acquisition effects, revenues were down 7.9%. On the whole, revenues in the Rail Vehicle Systems segment came in just slightly below the prior-year figure, with noticeable growth in the aftermarket business compensating to a large extent for the somewhat weaker OE business. In Europe, the OE business was impacted primarily by diminishing volumes of light rail vehicles and in North America by a weaker freight business than in the previous year. In the Asia region, a declining due to Covid-19 in the OE business for high-speed trains and locomotives was offset by growth in the business for railway carriages and metro cars. In the Commercial Vehicle Systems segment, the decline in revenues was largely attributable to a decrease in the number of trucks being produced worldwide and related revenue shortfalls in the OE business, mainly in Europe and North America. In the Asia region, Hitachi Automotive Sys- tems, Ltd., which had been acquired in the preceding fiscal year and was reported for the first time in the figures for the first six 22.6 million to revenues in the first three months of 2020. Furthermore, aftermarket revenues rose compared with the first quarter of 2019. At Group level, the share of the aftermarket business accounted for 37.0% of total revenues (breakdown in accordance with management reporting). This represents a marked increase of 600 basis points compared with the same quarter of the previous year and also reflects the changes in customer preferences as a consequence of Covid-19. The growth in the aftermarket business went a long way toward stabilizing revenues and earnings in the first quarter and underlines the robustness of our business model. EBITDA and EBIT margin moderately below prior-year level In the first three months of 2020, EBITDA of 290.2 million was generated with an EBITDA margin of 17.8% (previous year: 19.0%). This is 43.4 million or 13.0% less than in the prior-year period and was mainly caused by volume effects from a declining OE business, which were offset by high-margin earnings contributions from growth in the aftermarket business. The positive trend EBIT of 224.0 million also showed a volume-related decline of 50.6 million or 18.4%. At 13.8%, the EBIT margin fell short of the prior-year level of 15.6%. The higher deviation from EBITDA than in the same quarter of the previous year can be ascribed to higher depreciation and amortization resulting from increased investment activity. C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S ( C O N D E N S E D ) million Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Revenues 1,627.5 1,755.3 Change in inventory of unfinished/finished products (0.8) 21.7 Own work capitalized 18.8 15.4 Total operating performance 1,645.4 1,792.4 Cost of materials (780.1) (908.0) Personnel expenses (400.9) (391.0) Other operating income and expenses (174.3) (159.7) EBITDA 290.2 333.7 Depreciation and amortization (66.2) (59.1) EBIT 224.0 274.6 Financial result (25.5) (4.8) Income before taxes 198.5 269.8 Taxes on income (56.7) (77.2) Net income 141.9 192.6 thereof profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7.5 10.1 However, this trend was offset by an increase in the personnel expenses ratio of 230 basis points from 22.3% to 24.6%. The total of other operating income and expenses increased by 160 basis points from 9.1% to 10.7% of revenues. Accounting for 4.1% of revenues, depreciation and amortization stood at 70 basis points above the prior-year level, largely due to the increase in investment activity. The financial result, which was impacted in particular by currency translation differences, reduced income before taxes by 25.5 million. The latter, at 12.2% of revenues, was 320 basis points below the corresponding prior-year level of 15.4%. The tax rate fell slightly by 10 basis points to 28.5% from 28.6% in the first three months of 2019. As a result, net income as of the end of March 2020 accounted for 8.7% of revenues, a drop of 230 basis points year-on-year. K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 5 F I N A N C I A L S I T U A T I O N F R E E C A S H F L O W million Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Net income 141.9 192.6 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 66.2 59.1 Non-cash changes in provisions 37.1 58.8 Non-cash changes in valuation of derivatives 44.2 Other non-cash expenses and income 25.9 36.0 Income tax expense 56.7 77.2 Income tax payments (55.3) (50.1) Changes of provisions (48.4) (36.9) Changes of inventories, trade accounts receivable as well as other assets which cannot be allocated to investing or fi- nancing activities (307.2) (304.2) Changes of trade accounts payable as well as other liabilities which cannot be allocated to investing or financing activi- ties 29.9 48.7 Other 12.6 8.1 Cash flow from operating activities 3.5 89.1 Cash changes in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (64.3) (57.0) Free cash flow (60.8) 32.1 The cash inflow from operating activities decreased in the first three months of the current fiscal year by 85.6 million year-on- year to 3.5 million. Alongside a drop in net income of 50.7 million, or 26.3%, to 141.9 million, this was primarily due to the 33.2 million year-on-year due in part to the payment of $ 12 million under an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit in the United States. Free cash flow in the first three months of 2020 amounted to 60.8 million, down 92.9 million on the prior-year level ( 32.1 million). In addition to the significantly lower cash flow from operating activities, this is due to higher disbursements for investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. C U R R E N T A N D N O N - C U R R E N T A S S E T S million Intangible assets and goodwill Property, plant and equipment Other non-current assets Non-current assets Inventories Trade accounts receivable Other financial assets Contract assets Cash and cash equivalents Other current assets Current assets 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 858.8842.2 1,437.21,469.2 290.6312.2 2,586.72,623.6 865.4815.0 1,353.61,149.0 58.262.6 91.789.9 1,983.71,880.7 197.6226.0 4,550.24,223.2 A largely seasonal increase compared with December 31, 2019 was recorded in trade accounts receivable and inventories. In this regard as in previous years we expect a substantial improvement by year end. Furthermore, the trend in inventories reflects measures to preserve the global supply chains, particularly in the aftermarket business. Overall, net working capital improved by 85.5 million to 1,058.6 million compared with the first three months of 2019 ( 1,144.1 million). This slightly reduced the commitment in dayssales to 58.5 days from the prior-year level (58.7 days). K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 6 C A P I T A L E X P E N D I T U R E Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Capital expenditure (before IFRS 16 and acquisitions as well as SLB) million 81.0 62.2 Capital expenditure in % of revenues % 5.0 3.5 -term growth and innovation priorities. In addition to the ongoing expansion of production capacity at the North American sites in Huntington and Bowling Green, major investments were made especially in replacement and expansion projects for production facilities and their automation, as well as in supplier tools and IT projects. Moreover, strategic investments were made in continued software development in the steering systems business. C O N S O L I D A T E D E Q U I T Y million 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Subscribed capital 161.2 161.2 Other equity 1,703.4 1,623.2 Equity attributable to the shareholders 1,864.6 1,784.4 Non-controlling interests 121.7 117.1 Total equity 1,986.3 1,901.5 As of March 31, 2020, the Knorr-Bremse Group had an equity ratio of 27.8% and is therefore flat on the level as of December 31, 2019 (27.8%). C U R R E N T A N D N O N - C U R R E N T L I A B I L I T I E S million Provisions (incl. pensions) Financial liabilities Other non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities Trade accounts payable Financial liabilities Contract liabilities Other liabilities Current liabilities Total liabilities 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 585.6636.0 1,663.11,658.2 142.6138.3 2,391.32,432.5 978.0967.4 1,170.8875.6 274.1277.4 336.3392.4 2,759.32,512.8 5,150.64,945.2 Significant changes compared to December 31, 2019 arose in the lease liabilities reported under financial liabilities as well as in higher bank liabilities resulting from the use of additional lines of credit to expand our financial flexibility as part of the Covid-19 action program. Overall205.4 million as of March 31, 2020. A decrease in provisions and other liabilities had an offsetting effect. No financing transactions were conducted in the first three months of 2020. The following debt financing existed as of March 31, 2020: Corporate bond of Knorr- 500.0 million (due in December 2021) Corporate bond of Knorr- 750.0 million (due in June 2025) Bank liabilities of Knorr-Bremse Group in the amount of 402.1 million Leases liabilities in the amount of 365.4 million. The Knorr- K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 7 E M P L O Y E E S A V E R A G E N U M B E R O F E M P L O Y E E S Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Wage earners 14,871 15,550 thereof leased personnel 2,529 2,532 Salaried employees 13,763 13,393 thereof leased personnel 224 258 Trainees 203 206 Total 28,838 29,149 As of the end of March 2020, the Group had an average of 28,838 employees (previous year: 29,149). The moderate decrease ( 1.1%) compared with the previous year was mostly seen in the Europe and North America regions in both divisions. In the Rail Vehicle Systems segment, the sale of the Powertech Group in 2019 contributed to the decline compared with Q1/2019. By con- trast, the average number of employees in the Asia-Pacific region increased as of March 2020, mostly in the Commercial Vehicle Systems segment due to the Hitachi acquisition in 2019. K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 8 I N F O R M A T I O N O N R E P O R T A B L E S E G M E N T S R E V E N U E S B Y S E G M E N T million Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Rail Vehicle Systems 891.2 903.6 Commercial Vehicle Systems 741.6 851.1 Total 1,632.8 1,754.7 Reconciliation to IFRS for Rail Vehicle Systems 1.0 7.8 Reconciliation to IFRS for Commercial Vehicle Systems (5.8) (5.0) Other segments and consolidation (0.5) (2.2) Group 1,627.5 1,755.3 E B T B Y S E G M E N T million Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Rail Vehicle Systems 147.5 143.4 Commercial Vehicle Systems 60.8 104.8 Total 208.2 248.2 Reconciliation to IFRS for Rail Vehicle Systems 3.0 32.9 Reconciliation to IFRS for Commercial Vehicle Systems 13.7 10.2 Other segments and consolidation (26.5) (21.5) Group 198.5 269.8 R A I L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S S E G M E N T Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Revenues million 892.2 911.3 thereof aftermarket % 44 38 EBITDA million 186.1 199.5 EBITDA margin % 20.9 21.9 Operating EBITDA margin % 20.9 21.9 EBIT million 156.5 171.0 EBIT margin % 17.5 18.8 Operating EBIT margin % 17.5 18.8 Order intake million 874.2 1,035.0 Order book (March 31) million 3,555.1 3,336.1 The order intake in the Rail Vehicle Systems segment as of the end of March 2020 decreased by 15.5% year-on-year. The Asian market, and here in particular the Chinese business, was the hardest hit. However, based on the positive order situation in recent quarters, the order book increased by 6.6% year-on-year. Revenues in the Rail Vehicle Systems segment came to 892.2 million in the first three months, down by just 2.1% on the same quarter of the previous year. The OE business performed less robustly in Europe and North America than in the strong prior-year period. In the Asia region, a declining OE business for high-speed trains and locomotives was offset by growth in the business for railway carriages and metro cars. Overall, noticeable growth in the aftermarket business compensated to a large extent for the weakening OE business. The aftermarket share (service business) consequently was higher than in the previous year. In absolute terms, EBITDA, which amounted to 186.1 million as of the end of March 2020, was down 6.7% on the high prior- year level, giving an EBITDA margin of 20.9% of revenues compared with 21.9% in the previous year. At 17.5%, the EBIT margin was also below the prior-year level of 18.8%. K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 9 C O M M E R C I A L V E H I C L E S S Y S T E M S S E G M E N T Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Revenues million 735.8 846.1 thereof aftermarket % 29 23 EBITDA million 107.6 140.7 EBITDA margin % 14.6 16.6 Operating EBITDA margin % 14.6 16.6 EBIT million 76.8 114.1 EBIT margin % 10.4 13.5 Operating EBIT margin % 10.4 13.5 Order intake million 714.7 859.4 Order book (March 31) million 1,113.2 1,377.1 The order intake in the Commercial Vehicle Systems segment in the first three months was down 16.8% on the previous year. This was due to the expected perceptible downturn in global commercial vehicle production in Europe and North and South America, but also in Asia. In addition, initial corrections could be seen in the form of cancellations of customer orders as a consequence of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the related shuttering of commercial vehicle manufacturing facilities. Consequently, the order book also contracted significantly ( 19.2%) year-on-year as of March 31, 2020. Revenues as of the end of March 2020, at 735.8 million, were down 13.0% on the prior-year period. This decrease was attributable to a drop in delivery requests by customers in the European and North American market, which reduced OE revenues. By contrast, the aftermarket recorded growth compared with the prior-year quarter. As a result, the aftermarket share rose perceptibly from 23% in the previous year to 29% of revenues. In absolute terms, EBITDA decreased by 23.5% year-on-year, generating an EBITDA margin of 14.6% of revenues compared with 16.6% in the previous year. The Commercial Vehicle Systems segment also recorded a large drop in EBIT of 32.7% to 76.8 million as of the end of March 2020. This narrowed the EBIT margin by 310 basis points to 10.4% and is attributable to higher depreciation and amortization, principally as a result of increased investment activity. R E V E N U E B Y C O U N T R Y O F K N O R R - B R E M S E C O M P A N Y million Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Europe/Africa 773.4 843.4 North America 352.9 406.5 South America 24.2 28.0 Asia-Pacific 476.9 477.4 1,627.5 1,755.3 As of the end of March America (prior year: 23%), 1% to South America (prior year: 2%) and 29% to Asia-Pacific (prior year: 27%). K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 10 S I G N I F I C A N T E V E N T S I N T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D Covid-19 Since late January 2020, the rapid spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide has had a growing impact on public life, macroeconomic growth, and also the performance of Knorr-Bremse AG. Softening demand as a consequence of the temporary closure of customer operations is one of the main reasons for this. Knorr-Bremse responded swiftly with an extensive action program the amount of and safeguard delivery capability. Acquisition of R.H. Sheppard On January 30, 2020, Knorr-Bremse signed an agreement to buy R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc., USA., a leading manufacturer of steering systems for commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse is acquiring Sheppard from WABCO Holdings Inc., USA, which is selling Sheppard rchase price is USD 149.5 million. Closing is expected in the first half of 2020. Change in Executive Board On March 2, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG appointed Frank Markus Weber as a member of the Executive Board and as CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect from July 1, 2020. During the period from May 1, 2020 until Mr. Weber takes office, Mr. Eul E V E N T S A F T E R T H E R E P O R T I N G D A T E Change in Executive Board The CFO of Knorr-Bremse AG, Ralph Heuwing, voluntarily stepped down from the Executive Board with effect from April 30, 2020 to embark on a new career path. O U T L O O K As the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis is extremely difficult to quantify, we are still unable to provide a reliable indication of how business will develop for the remainder of the year. In general, we estimate that the most important performance indicators will develop as outlined in the 2019 Annual Report. K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 11 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F I N C O M E C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F I N C O M E Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Revenues 1,627,476 1,755,265 Change in inventory of unfinished/finished products (838) 21,735 Own work capitalized 18,808 15,351 Total operating performance 1,645,446 1,792,351 Other operating income 29,644 18,944 Cost of materials (780,054) (907,998) Personnel expenses (400,852) (391,000) Other operating expenses (203,945) (178,621) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 290,238 333,674 Depreciation and amortization (66,218) (59,101) Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) 224,021 274,573 Interest income 10,026 7,819 Interest expenses (15,274) (14,346) Other financial result (20,247) 1,717 Income before taxes 198,526 269,763 Taxes on income (56,655) (77,159) Net Income 141,871 192,604 Thereof attributable to: Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7,468 10,112 Profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 134,403 182,492 undiluted 0.83 1.13 diluted 0.83 1.13 K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 12 C O N S O L I D A T E D B A L A N C E S H E E T C O N S O L I D A T E D B A L A N C E S H E E T 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Intangible assets and goodwill 858,838 842,180 Property, plant and equipment 1,437,242 1,469,212 Investments accounted for using the equity method 16,585 16,570 Other financial assets 52,460 63,471 Other assets 70,454 73,930 Income tax receivables 1,863 Assets from employee benefits 30,473 31,611 Deferred tax assets 118,774 126,598 Non-current assets Inventories Trade accounts receivable Other financial assets Other assets Contract assets Income tax receivables Cash and cash equivalents 2,586,690 2,623,572 865,410815,011 1,353,581 1,148,999 58,20962,565 128,709152,088 91,68389,885 68,90073,900 1,983,674 1,880,738 Current assets 4,550,166 4,223,186 Balance sheet total 7,136,856 6,846,758 K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 13 C O N S O L I D A T E D B A L A N C E S H E E T 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Equity Subscribed capital 161,200 161,200 Capital reserves 13,884 13,884 Retained earnings 34,156 34,156 Other components of equity (233,519) (179,311) Profit carried forward 1,754,462 1,166,041 Profit attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 134,403 588,423 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 1,864,586 1,784,393 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 121,711 117,121 thereof share of non-controlling interests in net income 7,468 43,595 Equity 1,986,297 1,901,514 Liabilities Provisions for pensions 301,338 343,273 Provisions for other employee benefits 22,190 19,545 Other provisions 262,029 273,147 Financial liabilities 1,663,103 1,658,190 Other liabilities 5,119 5,627 Income tax liabilities 51,600 51,908 Deferred tax liabilities 85,926 80,789 Non-current liabilities Provisions for other employee benefits Other provisions Trade accounts payable Financial liabilities Other liabilities Contract liabilities Income tax liabilities 2,391,307 2,432,480 22,35129,136 193,628197,585 978,038967,447 1,170,849875,567 91,184131,044 274,066277,351 29,13734,635 Current liabilities 2,759,252 2,512,764 Liabilities 5,150,559 4,945,244 Balance sheet total 7,136,856 6,846,758 K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 14 C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C A S H F L O W S C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F C A S H F L O W S Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Net income (including earnings share of minority interests) 141,871 192,604 Adjustments for Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 66,218 59,101 Change of impairment on inventories 7,783 2,489 Change of impairment on trade accounts receivable 4,865 2,474 Gain on the sale of property, plant, and equipment (1,863) (3,285) Non-cash changes in provisions 37,110 58,771 Non-cash changes in valuation of derivatives 44,194 Other non-cash expenses and income 25,938 35,997 Interest result 1,781 6,527 Investment result (116) Income tax expense 56,655 77,159 Income tax payments (55,275) (50,134) Changes of inventories, trade accounts receivable as well as other assets, which cannot be allocated to investing or financing activ- ities (307,203) (304,216) Trade accounts payable trade as well as other assets which cannot be allocated to investing or financing activities 29,868 48,718 Provisions (48,440) (36,944) Cash flow from operating activities 3,502 89,144 Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets 615 Disbursements for investments in intangible assets (25,545) (19,846) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 10,092 5,334 Disbursements for investments in property, plant and equipment (49,479) (42,497) Disbursements from financial investments and from the sale of investments (2,954) Disbursements for financial investments (12,906) Disbursements for the acquisition of consolidated companies and other business units (163,482) Interest received 7,418 3,197 Disbursements for investments in plan assets (pensions) (903) (671) Cash flow from investing activities (57,802) (233,825) Proceeds from borrowings 214,273 10,114 Disbursements from the repayment of borrowings (5,648) (910) Disbursements for lease liabilities (14,412) (13,822) Interest paid (4,294) (2,681) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (693) (1,050) Net payments from factoring (17,547) (18,881) Cash flow from financing activities 171,680 (27,230) Cash flow changes 117,380 (171,911) Change in cash funds resulting from exchange rate and valuation-related movements (11,916) 19,409 Change in cash funds resulting from changes to the group structure (195) Change of cash fund 105,464 (152,697) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,853,466 1,718,695 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,958,930 1,565,998 Cash and cash equivalents 1,983,674 1,582,816 Short-term securities available for sale 2 51 Short-term liabilities to banks (less than 3 months) (24,746) (16,869) K N O R R - B R E M S E Q U A R T E R L Y S T A T E M E N T J A N U A R Y 1 T O M A R C H 3 1 , 2 0 2 0 15 This interim report contains statements regarding future developments which can represent forward-looking statements. Such statements are to be recognized in terms, among others, such as "expect", "anticipate" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. These statements just as every business activity in a global environment are always associated with uncertainty. These statements are based on convictions and assumptions of the management board of Knorr-Bremse AG, which in turn are based on currently-available information. The following factors could affect the success of our strategic and operational measures: macroeconomic or regional developments, changes in the general economic conditions, especially a continuing economic recession, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, changes in energy prices and material costs, insufficient customer acceptance of new Knorr-Bremse products or services, including growing competitive pressure. Should these factors or other uncertainties arise, or the assumptions underlying the statements turn out to be incorrect, the actual results can vary from the forecast results. Knorr-Bremse assumes no obligation and does not intend to continually update or correct forward- looking statements and information. They relate to the conditions as of the date of their publication. This document contains supplementary financial figures not precisely defined in the relevant financial reporting framework which represent or could represent so-called alternative performance indicators. For the assessment of the net assets, financial position and results of operations of Knorr-Bremse, these supplementary financial figures should not be used in isolation or as alternatives to the financial figures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. Other companies which present or report performance figures with similar designations may calculate these differently. Due to rounding, it is possible that individual figures in this and other documents do not add up exactly to the reported total and that reported percentages do not reflect the absolute values to which they relate. This document is a quarterly report pursuant to Section 53 of the Stock Exchange Regulations issued by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Attachments Original document

