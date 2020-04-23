Knorr Bremse : Selected Key Figures FY19 0 04/23/2020 | 12:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 K E Y I N D I C AT O R S B Y D I V I S I O N Key Indicators by division of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019 K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R R A I L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N in € millions 2019 2018 Incoming orders 4,016.7 3,798.0 Order book (Dec. 31) 3,573.0 3,212.4 Revenues 3,656.1 3,461.9 EBITDA 814.9 693.1 EBITDA margin (as % of revenues) 22.3 % 20.0 % Operating EBITDA margin (as % of revenues) 22.3 % 20.8 % EBIT 696.7 585.2 EBIT margin (as % of revenues) 19.1 % 16.9 % Operating EBIT margin (as % of revenues) 19.1 % 18.2 % Capital expenditure (before IFRS 16 and acquisitions) 120.91) 113.4 Depreciation, amortization 118.2 107.9 R&D costs 210.0 197.1 Employees (as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff) 16,094 15,886 1) Adjusted for Munich headquarters "north sector" SLB (€33.2 million) K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R C O M M E R C I A L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N in € millions 2019 2018 Incoming orders 3,050.7 3,207.8 Order book (Dec. 31) 1,134.2 1,363.7 Revenues 3,280.2 3,160.1 EBITDA 503.7 516.4 EBITDA margin (as % of revenues) 15.4 % 16.3 % Operating EBITDA margin (as % of revenues) 16.0 % 16.3 % EBIT 373.8 434.4 EBIT margin (as % of revenues) 11.4 % 13.7 % Operating EBIT margin (as % of revenues) 12.3 % 13.7 % Capital expenditure (before IFRS 16 and acquisitions) 179.2 154.7 Depreciation, amortization 129.9 82.0 R&D costs 187.0 166.6 Employees (as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff) 12,084 11,906 102 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E Consolidated statement of income of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019 3.01 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Revenues E.1. 6,936,530 6,615,800 Change in inventory of unfinished/finished products E.2. 5,713 34,424 Own work capitalized E.2. 73,316 48,047 Total operating performance 7,015,558 6,698,271 Other operating income E.3. 116,976 66,233 Cost of materials E.4. (3,428,564) (3,318,227) Personnel expenses E.5. (1,593,772) (1,496,981) Other operating expenses E.6. (781,512) (771,254) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 1,328,687 1,178,042 Depreciation and amortization E.7. (265,780) (205,570) Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) 1,062,908 972,472 Interest income E.8. 27,598 20,128 Interest expenses E.8. (51,059) (54,379) Other financial result E.8. (132,330) (62,715) Income before taxes 907,116 875,506 Taxes on income E.9. (275,099) (246,070) Net income 632,018 629,435 Thereof attributable to: Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 43,595 36,644 Profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 588,423 592,792 632,018 629,435 Earnings per share in Euro E.10. undiluted 3.65 3.68 diluted 3.65 3.68 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E 103 Consolidated statement of ­comprehensive income of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019 3.02 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Net income 632,018 629,435 Actuarial gains and losses F.10.1. (35,168) 4,571 Equity instruments recognized directly in equity F.14.3. (8,506) (9,596) Deferred taxes E.9.5. 9,228 1,760 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (34,446) (3,264) Currency translation 20,382 (7,838) Hedging transactions reserve (1,298) - Reserve for costs of hedging (2,937) - Deferred taxes 1,340 - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 17,487 (7,838) Other comprehensive income after taxes (16,958) (11,102) Comprehensive income 615,060 618,333 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 45,332 31,158 Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 569,728 587,175 104 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T Consolidated balance sheet of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019 3.03 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - A S S E T S in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Assets Intangible assets and goodwill F.1., F.2. 842,180 643,159 Property, plant and equipment F.3. 1,469,212 1,167,184 Investments accounted for using the equity method 16,570 1,873 Other financial assets F.4. 63,471 74,990 Other assets F.5. 73,930 38,167 Assets from employee benefits F.9. 31,611 28,373 Deferred tax assets E.9. 126,598 138,101 Non-current assets 2,623,572 2,091,847 Inventories F.6. 815,011 836,326 Trade accounts receivable F.5. 1,148,999 1,237,381 Other financial assets F.4. 62,565 24,260 Other assets F.5. 152,088 123,433 Contract assets B.1., E.1. 89,885 99,284 Income tax receivables F.14. 73,900 93,650 Cash and cash equivalents F.7. 1,880,738 1,756,033 Current assets 4,223,186 4,170,367 Balance sheet total 6,846,758 6,262,213 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T 105 3.04 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - L I A B I L I T I E S in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Equity Subscribed capital F.8.1. 161,200 161,200 Capital reserves F.8.2. 13,884 13,884 Retained earnings F.8.3. 34,156 39,924 Other components of equity (179,311) (161,024) Profit carried forward 1,166,041 855,127 Profit attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 588,423 592,792 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG 1,784,393 1,501,902 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 117,121 105,208 thereof share of non-controlling interests in net income 43,595 36,644 Equity 1,901,514 1,607,110 Liabilities Provisions for pensions F.9. 343,273 307,547 Provisions for other employee benefits F.9. 19,545 24,511 Other provisions F.10. 273,147 243,578 Financial liabilities F.12. 1,658,190 1,529,557 Other liabilities F.11. 5,627 4,741 Income tax liabilities F.14. 51,908 92,599 Deferred tax liabilities E.9. 80,789 82,603 Non-current liabilities 2,432,480 2,285,136 Provisions for other employee benefits F.9. 29,136 11,612 Other provisions F.10. 197,585 233,213 Trade accounts payable F.11. 967,447 995,945 Financial liabilities F.12. 875,567 642,895 Other liabilities F.11. 131,044 133,303 Contract liabilities B.1., E.1. 277,351 315,122 Income tax liabilities F.14. 34,635 37,877 Current liabilities 2,512,764 2,369,968 Liabilities 4,945,244 4,655,103 Balance sheet total 6,846,758 6,262,213 106 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S Consolidated statement of cash flows of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019 3.05 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Consolidated net income (including minority interests) 632,018 629,435 Adjustments for Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 265,780 205,570 Change of impairment on inventories (3,105) 23,408 Change of impairment on trade accounts receivable 6,868 13,691 Loss / (gain) on the sale of consolidated companies and other business units 81,885 11,614 (Gain) / loss on the sale of property, plant, and equipment (44,032) 7,320 Non-cash changes in provisions 186,819 186,847 Other non-cash expenses and income 56,185 (21,494) Interest result 23,461 34,251 Investment result 2,236 (865) Income tax expense 275,099 246,070 Income tax payments (224,181) (234,292) Changes of inventories, trade accounts receivable as well as other assets, which cannot be allocated to investing or financing activities (57,865) (245,307) Trade accounts payable as well as other assets which cannot be allocated to investing or financing activities (38,965) 21,962 Provisions (176,411) (152,685) Cash flow from operating activities G.1. 985,791 725,526 Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets 1,083 - Disbursements for investments in intangible assets (97,885) (93,658) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 191,850 29,059 Disbursements for investments in property, plant and equipment (220,262) (230,033) Proceeds from financial investments and from the sale of financial investments 485 499 Proceeds from/disbursements for the sale of consolidated companies and other business units (29,070) (13,679) Disbursements for investments in financial investments (17,088) - Disbursements for the acquisition of consolidated companies and other business units (194,367) (3,200) Interest received 15,154 16,206 Disbursements for investments in plan assets (pensions) (3,715) (9,206) Cash flow from investing activities G.2. (353,816) (304,013) K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S 107 in € thousand Notes 2019 2018 Proceeds from borrowings 40,851 757,800 Disbursements from the repayment of borrowings (90,244) (8,663) Disbursements for lease liabilities (until 2018: Disbursements for finance lease liabilities) (53,450) (5,332) Interest paid (from 2019 including interest payments for IFRS 16) (33,233) (18,617) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (282,100) (850,200) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (55,069) (48,214) Net payments from factoring (2,649) 2,818 Payments for the repurchase of own shares - (130,615) Deposits from shareholder contributions - 14,850 Disbursements from restitution to silent partners (10,000) - Disbursement from the settlement of derivatives (19,273) - Cash flow from financing activities G.3. (505,167) (286,173) Cash flow changes 126,809 135,341 Change in cash funds resulting from exchange rate and valuation-related movements 8,558 3,279 Change in cash funds resulting from changes to the group structure (596) 1,246 Change of cash fund 134,771 139,866 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,718,695 1,578,829 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period G.4. 1,853,466 1,718,695 Cash and cash equivalents 1,880,738 1,756,033 Short-term securities available for sale 2 51 Short-term liabilities to banks (less than 3 months) (27,274) (37,389) 108 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y Consolidated statement of changes in equity of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019 3.06 G R O U P - S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y Subscribed Capital Retained Group in € thousand Notes capital reserve earnings earnings As of 12/31/2018 161,200 13,884 39,924 1,447,918 Initial application of IFRS 16 - - (5,768) - As of 01/01/2019 161,200 13,884 34,156 1,447,918 Dividend payment - - - (282,100) Net income - - - 588,423 Other comprehensive income after taxes - - - - Comprehensive income - - - 588,423 Capital increase from retained earnings - - - - Deposits by shareholders - - - - Allocation to retained earnings - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - (46) Equity-settledshare-based payment - - - - Realized losses from financial assets measured at fair value through OCI - - - - Gains and losses on hedging transactions and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories - - - - Other changes - - - 270 As of 12/31/2019 F.9. 161,200 13,884 34,156 1,754,465 As of 12/31/2017 67,600 1,310 106,956 1,838,338 Initial application of IFRS 15 - - 8,749 - As of 1/1/2018 67,600 1,310 115,705 1,838,338 Dividend payment - - - (871,289) Net income - - - 592,792 Other comprehensive income after taxes - - - - Comprehensive income - - - 592,792 Capital increase from retained earnings 93,600 - (93,600) - Deposits by shareholders - 10,047 - - Allocation to retained earnings - - 103,418 (103,418) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - (85,599) - Equity-settledshare-based payment - 2,533 - - Realized losses from financial assets measured at fair value through OCI - - - - Gains and losses on hedging transactions and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories - - - - Other changes - (6) - (8,505) As of 12/31/2018 F.9. 161,200 13,884 39,924 1,447,918 K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y 109 Other components of equity Equity Equity Revaluations attributable Equity Reserve Hedging instruments from defined to the attributable to Currency for costs transactions recognized benefit plans shareholders of non-controlling translation of hedging reserve directly in equity (IAS 19) Knorr-Bremse AG interests Total equity (89,198) - - (23,672) (48,154) 1,501,902 105,208 1,607,110 - - - - - (5,768) (13) (5,781) (89,198) - - (23,672) (48,154) 1,496,134 105,196 1,601,329 - - - - - (282,100) (33,452) (315,552) - - - - - 588,423 43,595 632,018 19,104 (2,008) (887) (8,302) (26,602) (18,695) 1,737 (16,958) 19,104 (2,008) (887) (8,302) (26,602) 569,728 45,332 615,060 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (46) 46 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 322 236 - - 558 - 558 (611) - - (203) 663 119 - 119 (70,705) (1,686) (651) (32,177) (74,093) 1,784,393 117,121 1,901,514 (97,864) - - (14,075) (54,468) 1,847,798 147,951 1,995,748 - - - - - 8,749 - 8,749 (97,864) - - (14,075) (54,468) 1,856,547 147,951 2,004,498 - - - - - (871,289) (27,125) (898,414) - - - - - 592,792 36,644 629,435 (2,335) - - (9,596) 6,314 (5,617) (5,485) (11,102) (2,335) - - (9,596) 6,314 587,175 31,158 618,333 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10,047 - 10,047 - - - - - - - - 11,000 - - - 444 (74,155) (56,460) (130,615) - - - - - 2,533 - 2,533 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (444) (8,955) 9,684 729 (89,198) - - (23,672) (48,154) 1,501,902 105,208 1,607,110 Attachments Original document

