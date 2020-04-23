|
Knorr Bremse : Selected Key Figures FY19
04/23/2020 | 12:43pm EDT
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
K E Y I N D I C AT O R S B Y D I V I S I O N
Key Indicators by division
of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019
K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R R A I L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N
|
in € millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incoming orders
|
4,016.7
|
|
3,798.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (Dec. 31)
|
3,573.0
|
|
3,212.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
3,656.1
|
|
3,461.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
814.9
|
|
693.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin (as % of revenues)
|
|
22.3 %
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as % of revenues)
|
|
22.3 %
|
|
20.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
696.7
|
|
585.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin (as % of revenues)
|
|
19.1 %
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as % of revenues)
|
|
19.1 %
|
|
18.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions)
|
120.91)
|
113.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization
|
118.2
|
|
107.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D costs
|
210.0
|
|
197.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff)
|
16,094
|
|
15,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Adjusted for Munich headquarters "north sector" SLB (€33.2 million)
K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R C O M M E R C I A L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N
|
in € millions
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incoming orders
|
3,050.7
|
|
3,207.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order book (Dec. 31)
|
1,134.2
|
|
1,363.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
3,280.2
|
|
3,160.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
503.7
|
|
516.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin (as % of revenues)
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as % of revenues)
|
|
16.0 %
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
373.8
|
|
434.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin (as % of revenues)
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as % of revenues)
|
|
12.3 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions)
|
179.2
|
154.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization
|
129.9
|
|
82.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D costs
|
187.0
|
|
166.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff)
|
12,084
|
|
11,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E
Consolidated statement of income
of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019
3.01 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
E.1.
|
6,936,530
|
|
6,615,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in inventory of unfinished/finished products
|
|
E.2.
|
5,713
|
|
34,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own work capitalized
|
|
E.2.
|
73,316
|
|
48,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating performance
|
|
|
|
7,015,558
|
|
6,698,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
E.3.
|
116,976
|
|
66,233
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of materials
|
|
E.4.
|
(3,428,564)
|
|
(3,318,227)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
E.5.
|
(1,593,772)
|
|
(1,496,981)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
E.6.
|
(781,512)
|
|
(771,254)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
1,328,687
|
|
1,178,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
E.7.
|
(265,780)
|
|
(205,570)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)
|
|
|
|
1,062,908
|
|
972,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
E.8.
|
27,598
|
|
20,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
E.8.
|
(51,059)
|
|
(54,379)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial result
|
|
E.8.
|
(132,330)
|
|
(62,715)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
|
907,116
|
|
875,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income
|
|
E.9.
|
(275,099)
|
|
(246,070)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
632,018
|
|
629,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thereof attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
43,595
|
|
36,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG
|
|
|
|
588,423
|
|
592,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
632,018
|
|
629,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share in Euro
|
|
E.10.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
undiluted
|
|
|
|
3.65
|
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diluted
|
|
|
|
3.65
|
|
|
3.68
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E
|
103
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019
3.02 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
632,018
|
|
629,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
|
F.10.1.
|
(35,168)
|
|
4,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity instruments recognized directly in equity
|
|
F.14.3.
|
(8,506)
|
|
(9,596)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
E.9.5.
|
9,228
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
(34,446)
|
|
(3,264)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation
|
|
|
|
20,382
|
|
(7,838)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedging transactions reserve
|
|
|
|
(1,298)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for costs of hedging
|
|
|
|
(2,937)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
17,487
|
|
(7,838)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income after taxes
|
|
|
|
(16,958)
|
|
(11,102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
615,060
|
|
618,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
45,332
|
|
31,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG
|
|
|
|
569,728
|
|
|
587,175
|
104
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T
Consolidated balance sheet
of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019
3.03 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - A S S E T S
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
F.1., F.2.
|
842,180
|
|
643,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
F.3.
|
1,469,212
|
|
1,167,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
|
16,570
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
F.4.
|
63,471
|
|
74,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
F.5.
|
73,930
|
|
38,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets from employee benefits
|
|
F.9.
|
31,611
|
|
28,373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
E.9.
|
126,598
|
|
138,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
2,623,572
|
|
2,091,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
F.6.
|
815,011
|
|
836,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
F.5.
|
1,148,999
|
|
1,237,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets
|
|
F.4.
|
62,565
|
|
24,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
F.5.
|
152,088
|
|
123,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
B.1., E.1.
|
89,885
|
|
99,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax receivables
|
|
F.14.
|
73,900
|
|
93,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
F.7.
|
1,880,738
|
|
1,756,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
4,223,186
|
|
4,170,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet total
|
|
|
|
6,846,758
|
|
|
6,262,213
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T
|
105
3.04 C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - L I A B I L I T I E S
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribed capital
|
|
F.8.1.
|
161,200
|
|
161,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
F.8.2.
|
13,884
|
|
13,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
F.8.3.
|
34,156
|
|
39,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
(179,311)
|
|
(161,024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit carried forward
|
|
|
|
1,166,041
|
|
855,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG
|
|
|
|
588,423
|
|
592,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG
|
|
|
|
1,784,393
|
|
1,501,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
117,121
|
|
105,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereof share of non-controlling interests in net income
|
|
|
|
43,595
|
|
36,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
1,901,514
|
|
1,607,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for pensions
|
|
F.9.
|
343,273
|
|
307,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for other employee benefits
|
|
F.9.
|
19,545
|
|
24,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other provisions
|
|
F.10.
|
273,147
|
|
243,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
F.12.
|
1,658,190
|
|
1,529,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
F.11.
|
5,627
|
|
4,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
F.14.
|
51,908
|
|
92,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
E.9.
|
80,789
|
|
82,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,432,480
|
|
2,285,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for other employee benefits
|
|
F.9.
|
29,136
|
|
11,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other provisions
|
|
F.10.
|
197,585
|
|
233,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
F.11.
|
967,447
|
|
995,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
F.12.
|
875,567
|
|
642,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
F.11.
|
131,044
|
|
133,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
B.1., E.1.
|
277,351
|
|
315,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
F.14.
|
34,635
|
|
37,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,512,764
|
|
2,369,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,945,244
|
|
4,655,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet total
|
|
|
|
6,846,758
|
|
6,262,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S
Consolidated statement of cash flows
of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019
3.05 C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S
|
in € thousand
|
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income (including minority interests)
|
|
|
|
|
632,018
|
|
629,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
265,780
|
|
205,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of impairment on inventories
|
|
|
|
|
(3,105)
|
|
23,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of impairment on trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
6,868
|
|
13,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss / (gain) on the sale of consolidated companies and other business units
|
|
|
|
81,885
|
|
11,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) / loss on the sale of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
|
(44,032)
|
|
7,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash changes in provisions
|
|
|
|
|
186,819
|
|
186,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-cash expenses and income
|
|
|
|
|
56,185
|
|
(21,494)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest result
|
|
|
|
|
23,461
|
|
34,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment result
|
|
|
|
|
2,236
|
|
(865)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
275,099
|
|
246,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax payments
|
|
|
|
|
(224,181)
|
|
(234,292)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inventories, trade accounts receivable as well as other assets,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which cannot be allocated to investing or financing
|
activities
|
|
|
|
(57,865)
|
|
(245,307)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable as well as other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which cannot be allocated to investing or financing
|
activities
|
|
|
|
(38,965)
|
|
21,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
(176,411)
|
|
(152,685)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
G.1.
|
985,791
|
|
725,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for investments in intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
(97,885)
|
|
(93,658)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
191,850
|
|
29,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for investments in property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(220,262)
|
|
(230,033)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from financial investments and from the sale of financial investments
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from/disbursements for the sale of consolidated companies and other business units
|
|
|
|
(29,070)
|
|
(13,679)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for investments in financial investments
|
|
|
|
|
(17,088)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for the acquisition of consolidated companies and other business units
|
|
|
|
(194,367)
|
|
(3,200)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
|
15,154
|
|
16,206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for investments in plan assets (pensions)
|
|
|
|
(3,715)
|
|
(9,206)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
G.2.
|
|
(353,816)
|
|
|
(304,013)
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S
|
107
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
|
|
40,851
|
|
757,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements from the repayment of borrowings
|
|
|
|
(90,244)
|
|
(8,663)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements for lease liabilities (until 2018: Disbursements for finance lease liabilities)
|
|
|
|
(53,450)
|
|
(5,332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid (from 2019 including interest payments for IFRS 16)
|
|
|
|
(33,233)
|
|
(18,617)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid to parent company shareholders
|
|
|
|
(282,100)
|
|
(850,200)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
(55,069)
|
|
(48,214)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net payments from factoring
|
|
|
|
(2,649)
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for the repurchase of own shares
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(130,615)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits from shareholder contributions
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
14,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements from restitution to silent partners
|
|
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursement from the settlement of derivatives
|
|
|
|
(19,273)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
G.3.
|
(505,167)
|
|
(286,173)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow changes
|
|
|
|
126,809
|
|
135,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash funds resulting from exchange rate and valuation-related movements
|
|
|
|
8,558
|
|
3,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash funds resulting from changes to the group structure
|
|
|
|
(596)
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of cash fund
|
|
|
|
134,771
|
|
139,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
|
|
1,718,695
|
|
1,578,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
G.4.
|
1,853,466
|
|
1,718,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
1,880,738
|
|
1,756,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term liabilities to banks (less than 3 months)
|
|
|
|
(27,274)
|
|
|
(37,389)
|
108
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019
3.06 G R O U P - S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
in € thousand
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 12/31/2018
|
|
|
161,200
|
13,884
|
39,924
|
1,447,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial application of IFRS 16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(5,768)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 01/01/2019
|
|
|
161,200
|
13,884
|
34,156
|
1,447,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(282,100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
588,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income after taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
588,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase from retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits by shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocation to retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(46)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-settledshare-based payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized losses from financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measured at fair value through OCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains and losses on hedging transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 12/31/2019
|
|
F.9.
|
161,200
|
13,884
|
34,156
|
1,754,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 12/31/2017
|
|
|
67,600
|
1,310
|
106,956
|
1,838,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial application of IFRS 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
8,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 1/1/2018
|
|
|
67,600
|
1,310
|
115,705
|
1,838,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(871,289)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
592,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income after taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
592,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital increase from retained earnings
|
|
|
93,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(93,600)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits by shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
10,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocation to retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
103,418
|
(103,418)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(85,599)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-settledshare-based payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized losses from financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measured at fair value through OCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains and losses on hedging transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(8,505)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 12/31/2018
|
|
F.9.
|
161,200
|
13,884
|
39,924
|
1,447,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K N O R R - B R E M S E A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19
|
C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other components of equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
Revaluations
|
|
attributable
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve
|
|
Hedging
|
|
|
instruments
|
|
from defined
|
|
to the
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
for costs
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
recognized
|
|
benefit plans
|
|
shareholders of
|
|
non-controlling
|
|
|
|
translation
|
|
of hedging
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
directly in equity
|
|
(IAS 19)
|
|
Knorr-Bremse AG
|
|
interests
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(89,198)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(23,672)
|
(48,154)
|
1,501,902
|
105,208
|
|
1,607,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(5,768)
|
(13)
|
|
(5,781)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(89,198)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(23,672)
|
(48,154)
|
1,496,134
|
105,196
|
|
1,601,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(282,100)
|
(33,452)
|
|
(315,552)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
588,423
|
43,595
|
|
632,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,104
|
(2,008)
|
(887)
|
(8,302)
|
(26,602)
|
(18,695)
|
1,737
|
|
(16,958)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,104
|
(2,008)
|
(887)
|
(8,302)
|
(26,602)
|
569,728
|
45,332
|
|
615,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(46)
|
46
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
322
|
236
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
558
|
|
-
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(611)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(203)
|
663
|
119
|
|
-
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(70,705)
|
(1,686)
|
(651)
|
(32,177)
|
(74,093)
|
1,784,393
|
117,121
|
|
1,901,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(97,864)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(14,075)
|
(54,468)
|
1,847,798
|
147,951
|
|
1,995,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
8,749
|
|
-
|
8,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(97,864)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(14,075)
|
(54,468)
|
1,856,547
|
147,951
|
|
2,004,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(871,289)
|
(27,125)
|
|
(898,414)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
592,792
|
36,644
|
|
629,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,335)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(9,596)
|
6,314
|
(5,617)
|
(5,485)
|
|
(11,102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,335)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(9,596)
|
6,314
|
587,175
|
31,158
|
|
618,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
10,047
|
|
-
|
10,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
444
|
(74,155)
|
(56,460)
|
|
(130,615)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
2,533
|
|
-
|
2,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
(444)
|
(8,955)
|
9,684
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(89,198)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(23,672)
|
(48,154)
|
1,501,902
|
105,208
|
|
1,607,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:42:12 UTC
|
|Latest news on KNORR-BREMSE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|6 937 M
|EBIT 2019
|1 050 M
|Net income 2019
|619 M
|Debt 2019
|59,3 M
|Yield 2019
|2,10%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|21,7x
|P/E ratio 2020
|29,1x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,95x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,22x
|Capitalization
|13 459 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Average target price
|
76,92 €
|Last Close Price
|
83,49 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
13,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-7,87%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-28,1%