KNORR-BREMSE

(KBX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/23 01:12:39 pm
79.905 EUR   -4.29%
12:43pKNORR BREMSE : Selected Key Figures FY19
PU
11:38aKNORR BREMSE : publishes 2019 Annual Report and proposes dividend of EUR 1.80 per share
PU
10:28aKNORR BREMSE : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019
PU
Knorr Bremse : Selected Key Figures FY19

04/23/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

K E Y I N D I C AT O R S B Y D I V I S I O N

Key Indicators by division

of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019

K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R R A I L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N

in € millions

2019

2018

Incoming orders

4,016.7

3,798.0

Order book (Dec. 31)

3,573.0

3,212.4

Revenues

3,656.1

3,461.9

EBITDA

814.9

693.1

EBITDA margin (as % of revenues)

22.3 %

20.0 %

Operating EBITDA margin

(as % of revenues)

22.3 %

20.8 %

EBIT

696.7

585.2

EBIT margin (as % of revenues)

19.1 %

16.9 %

Operating EBIT margin

(as % of revenues)

19.1 %

18.2 %

Capital expenditure

(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions)

120.91)

113.4

Depreciation, amortization

118.2

107.9

R&D costs

210.0

197.1

Employees

(as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff)

16,094

15,886

1) Adjusted for Munich headquarters "north sector" SLB (€33.2 million)

K E Y I N D I C AT O R S F O R C O M M E R C I A L V E H I C L E S Y S T E M S D I V I S I O N

in € millions

2019

2018

Incoming orders

3,050.7

3,207.8

Order book (Dec. 31)

1,134.2

1,363.7

Revenues

3,280.2

3,160.1

EBITDA

503.7

516.4

EBITDA margin (as % of revenues)

15.4 %

16.3 %

Operating EBITDA margin

(as % of revenues)

16.0 %

16.3 %

EBIT

373.8

434.4

EBIT margin (as % of revenues)

11.4 %

13.7 %

Operating EBIT margin

(as % of revenues)

12.3 %

13.7 %

Capital expenditure

(before IFRS 16 and acquisitions)

179.2

154.7

Depreciation, amortization

129.9

82.0

R&D costs

187.0

166.6

Employees

(as at Dec. 31, incl. temporary staff)

12,084

11,906

102

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E

Consolidated statement of income

of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019

3.01  C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F I N C O M E

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Revenues

E.1.

6,936,530

6,615,800

Change in inventory of unfinished/finished products

E.2.

5,713

34,424

Own work capitalized

E.2.

73,316

48,047

Total operating performance

7,015,558

6,698,271

Other operating income

E.3.

116,976

66,233

Cost of materials

E.4.

(3,428,564)

(3,318,227)

Personnel expenses

E.5.

(1,593,772)

(1,496,981)

Other operating expenses

E.6.

(781,512)

(771,254)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

1,328,687

1,178,042

Depreciation and amortization

E.7.

(265,780)

(205,570)

Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)

1,062,908

972,472

Interest income

E.8.

27,598

20,128

Interest expenses

E.8.

(51,059)

(54,379)

Other financial result

E.8.

(132,330)

(62,715)

Income before taxes

907,116

875,506

Taxes on income

E.9.

(275,099)

(246,070)

Net income

632,018

629,435

Thereof attributable to:

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

43,595

36,644

Profit (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG

588,423

592,792

632,018

629,435

Earnings per share in Euro

E.10.

undiluted

3.65

3.68

diluted

3.65

3.68

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E

103

Consolidated statement of ­comprehensive income

of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019

3.02  C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C O M P R E H E N S I V E I N C O M E

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Net income

632,018

629,435

Actuarial gains and losses

F.10.1.

(35,168)

4,571

Equity instruments recognized directly in equity

F.14.3.

(8,506)

(9,596)

Deferred taxes

E.9.5.

9,228

1,760

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(34,446)

(3,264)

Currency translation

20,382

(7,838)

Hedging transactions reserve

(1,298)

-

Reserve for costs of hedging

(2,937)

-

Deferred taxes

1,340

-

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

17,487

(7,838)

Other comprehensive income after taxes

(16,958)

(11,102)

Comprehensive income

615,060

618,333

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

45,332

31,158

Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG

569,728

587,175

104

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T

Consolidated balance sheet

of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019

3.03  C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - A S S E T S

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Assets

Intangible assets and goodwill

F.1., F.2.

842,180

643,159

Property, plant and equipment

F.3.

1,469,212

1,167,184

Investments accounted for using the equity method

16,570

1,873

Other financial assets

F.4.

63,471

74,990

Other assets

F.5.

73,930

38,167

Assets from employee benefits

F.9.

31,611

28,373

Deferred tax assets

E.9.

126,598

138,101

Non-current assets

2,623,572

2,091,847

Inventories

F.6.

815,011

836,326

Trade accounts receivable

F.5.

1,148,999

1,237,381

Other financial assets

F.4.

62,565

24,260

Other assets

F.5.

152,088

123,433

Contract assets

B.1., E.1.

89,885

99,284

Income tax receivables

F.14.

73,900

93,650

Cash and cash equivalents

F.7.

1,880,738

1,756,033

Current assets

4,223,186

4,170,367

Balance sheet total

6,846,758

6,262,213

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T

105

3.04  C O N S O L I D AT E D B A L A N C E S H E E T - L I A B I L I T I E S

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Equity

Subscribed capital

F.8.1.

161,200

161,200

Capital reserves

F.8.2.

13,884

13,884

Retained earnings

F.8.3.

34,156

39,924

Other components of equity

(179,311)

(161,024)

Profit carried forward

1,166,041

855,127

Profit attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG

588,423

592,792

Equity attributable to the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG

1,784,393

1,501,902

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

117,121

105,208

thereof share of non-controlling interests in net income

43,595

36,644

Equity

1,901,514

1,607,110

Liabilities

Provisions for pensions

F.9.

343,273

307,547

Provisions for other employee benefits

F.9.

19,545

24,511

Other provisions

F.10.

273,147

243,578

Financial liabilities

F.12.

1,658,190

1,529,557

Other liabilities

F.11.

5,627

4,741

Income tax liabilities

F.14.

51,908

92,599

Deferred tax liabilities

E.9.

80,789

82,603

Non-current liabilities

2,432,480

2,285,136

Provisions for other employee benefits

F.9.

29,136

11,612

Other provisions

F.10.

197,585

233,213

Trade accounts payable

F.11.

967,447

995,945

Financial liabilities

F.12.

875,567

642,895

Other liabilities

F.11.

131,044

133,303

Contract liabilities

B.1., E.1.

277,351

315,122

Income tax liabilities

F.14.

34,635

37,877

Current liabilities

2,512,764

2,369,968

Liabilities

4,945,244

4,655,103

Balance sheet total

6,846,758

6,262,213

106

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S

Consolidated statement of cash flows

of Knorr-Bremse AG, for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019

3.05  C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Consolidated net income (including minority interests)

632,018

629,435

Adjustments for

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets

and property, plant and equipment

265,780

205,570

Change of impairment on inventories

(3,105)

23,408

Change of impairment on trade accounts receivable

6,868

13,691

Loss / (gain) on the sale of consolidated companies and other business units

81,885

11,614

(Gain) / loss on the sale of property, plant, and equipment

(44,032)

7,320

Non-cash changes in provisions

186,819

186,847

Other non-cash expenses and income

56,185

(21,494)

Interest result

23,461

34,251

Investment result

2,236

(865)

Income tax expense

275,099

246,070

Income tax payments

(224,181)

(234,292)

Changes of

inventories, trade accounts receivable as well as other assets,

which cannot be allocated to investing or financing

activities

(57,865)

(245,307)

Trade accounts payable as well as other assets

which cannot be allocated to investing or financing

activities

(38,965)

21,962

Provisions

(176,411)

(152,685)

Cash flow from operating activities

G.1.

985,791

725,526

Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets

1,083

-

Disbursements for investments in intangible assets

(97,885)

(93,658)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

191,850

29,059

Disbursements for investments in property, plant and equipment

(220,262)

(230,033)

Proceeds from financial investments and from the sale of financial investments

485

499

Proceeds from/disbursements for the sale of consolidated companies and other business units

(29,070)

(13,679)

Disbursements for investments in financial investments

(17,088)

-

Disbursements for the acquisition of consolidated companies and other business units

(194,367)

(3,200)

Interest received

15,154

16,206

Disbursements for investments in plan assets (pensions)

(3,715)

(9,206)

Cash flow from investing activities

G.2.

(353,816)

(304,013)

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C A S H F LO W S

107

in € thousand

Notes

2019

2018

Proceeds from borrowings

40,851

757,800

Disbursements from the repayment of borrowings

(90,244)

(8,663)

Disbursements for lease liabilities (until 2018: Disbursements for finance lease liabilities)

(53,450)

(5,332)

Interest paid (from 2019 including interest payments for IFRS 16)

(33,233)

(18,617)

Dividends paid to parent company shareholders

(282,100)

(850,200)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(55,069)

(48,214)

Net payments from factoring

(2,649)

2,818

Payments for the repurchase of own shares

-

(130,615)

Deposits from shareholder contributions

-

14,850

Disbursements from restitution to silent partners

(10,000)

-

Disbursement from the settlement of derivatives

(19,273)

-

Cash flow from financing activities

G.3.

(505,167)

(286,173)

Cash flow changes

126,809

135,341

Change in cash funds resulting from exchange rate and valuation-related movements

8,558

3,279

Change in cash funds resulting from changes to the group structure

(596)

1,246

Change of cash fund

134,771

139,866

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,718,695

1,578,829

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

G.4.

1,853,466

1,718,695

Cash and cash equivalents

1,880,738

1,756,033

Short-term securities available for sale

2

51

Short-term liabilities to banks (less than 3 months)

(27,274)

(37,389)

108

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

of Knorr-Bremse AG, as of December 31, 2019

3.06  G R O U P - S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y

Subscribed

Capital

Retained

Group

in € thousand

Notes

capital

reserve

earnings

earnings

As of 12/31/2018

161,200

13,884

39,924

1,447,918

Initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

(5,768)

-

As of 01/01/2019

161,200

13,884

34,156

1,447,918

Dividend payment

-

-

-

(282,100)

Net income

-

-

-

588,423

Other comprehensive income after taxes

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

588,423

Capital increase from retained earnings

-

-

-

-

Deposits by shareholders

-

-

-

-

Allocation to retained earnings

-

-

-

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(46)

Equity-settledshare-based payment

-

-

-

-

Realized losses from financial assets

measured at fair value through OCI

-

-

-

-

Gains and losses on hedging transactions

and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories

-

-

-

-

Other changes

-

-

-

270

As of 12/31/2019

F.9.

161,200

13,884

34,156

1,754,465

As of 12/31/2017

67,600

1,310

106,956

1,838,338

Initial application of IFRS 15

-

-

8,749

-

As of 1/1/2018

67,600

1,310

115,705

1,838,338

Dividend payment

-

-

-

(871,289)

Net income

-

-

-

592,792

Other comprehensive income after taxes

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

592,792

Capital increase from retained earnings

93,600

-

(93,600)

-

Deposits by shareholders

-

10,047

-

-

Allocation to retained earnings

-

-

103,418

(103,418)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

(85,599)

-

Equity-settledshare-based payment

-

2,533

-

-

Realized losses from financial assets

measured at fair value through OCI

-

-

-

-

Gains and losses on hedging transactions

and costs of hedging reclassified to inventories

-

-

-

-

Other changes

-

(6)

-

(8,505)

As of 12/31/2018

F.9.

161,200

13,884

39,924

1,447,918

K N O R R - B R E M S E   A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 19

C O N S O L I D AT E D S TAT E M E N T O F C H A N G E S I N E Q U I T Y

109

Other components of equity

Equity

Equity

Revaluations

attributable

Equity

Reserve

Hedging

instruments

from defined

to the

attributable to

Currency

for costs

transactions

recognized

benefit plans

shareholders of

non-controlling

translation

of hedging

reserve

directly in equity

(IAS 19)

Knorr-Bremse AG

interests

Total equity

(89,198)

-

-

(23,672)

(48,154)

1,501,902

105,208

1,607,110

-

-

-

-

-

(5,768)

(13)

(5,781)

(89,198)

-

-

(23,672)

(48,154)

1,496,134

105,196

1,601,329

-

-

-

-

-

(282,100)

(33,452)

(315,552)

-

-

-

-

-

588,423

43,595

632,018

19,104

(2,008)

(887)

(8,302)

(26,602)

(18,695)

1,737

(16,958)

19,104

(2,008)

(887)

(8,302)

(26,602)

569,728

45,332

615,060

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(46)

46

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

322

236

-

-

558

-

558

(611)

-

-

(203)

663

119

-

119

(70,705)

(1,686)

(651)

(32,177)

(74,093)

1,784,393

117,121

1,901,514

(97,864)

-

-

(14,075)

(54,468)

1,847,798

147,951

1,995,748

-

-

-

-

-

8,749

-

8,749

(97,864)

-

-

(14,075)

(54,468)

1,856,547

147,951

2,004,498

-

-

-

-

-

(871,289)

(27,125)

(898,414)

-

-

-

-

-

592,792

36,644

629,435

(2,335)

-

-

(9,596)

6,314

(5,617)

(5,485)

(11,102)

(2,335)

-

-

(9,596)

6,314

587,175

31,158

618,333

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,047

-

10,047

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

-

-

444

(74,155)

(56,460)

(130,615)

-

-

-

-

-

2,533

-

2,533

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(444)

(8,955)

9,684

729

(89,198)

-

-

(23,672)

(48,154)

1,501,902

105,208

1,607,110

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:42:12 UTC
