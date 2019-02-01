Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE (KBX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knorr Bremse : Swedish train parts maker Dellner Couplers gets bids worth $900 million - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:23pm EST

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Dellner Couplers, one of the world's largest producers of parts for trains, has received buyout bids through an auction process that values the Swedish family-owned company at up to 8 billion Swedish crowns (676 million pounds), two sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said that bids worth 7.5 billion and 8 billion had been made on Wednesday from private equity houses Nordic Capital, Triton, KKR, EQT, Cinven and PAI Partners, among others.

Both sources, speaking on condition of anonymity since the process was private, said that the sale was expected within the first quarter after German brake manufacturer Knorr Bremse triggered an auction for it by making an offer that prompted its owners to cast the net wider.

Knorr Bremse had submitted a bid in the auction, they said.

Knorr Bremse declined to comment, while the private equity groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Dellner serves all of the world's leading train builders and operators by providing couplers, or the link connecting train bogies, and shock absorber as well as rubber connectors for bogies, but does not provide any financial details.

The other source, who also declined to be named, said that Dellner has about a 30 to 40 percent global market share for its couplers.

The company had seen "great growth" over the past five years, and has strong margins, the sources said.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Esha Vaish

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNORR-BREMSE
12:23pKNORR BREMSE : Swedish train parts maker Dellner Couplers gets bids worth $900 m..
RE
2018KNORR BREMSE : Hitachi Automotive Systems to Transfer its Commercial Vehicle; St..
AQ
2018KNORR BREMSE : Hitachi Automotive Systems to Transfer its Commercial Vehicle
AQ
2018Bosch bankers pitched IPO in funding review, no listing planned - sources
RE
2018KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Knorr-Bremse acquires the commercial vehicle s..
EQ
2018Knorr Bremse forecasts higher 2018 sales in first results since IPO
RE
2018KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Knorr-Bremse presents strong figures for the f..
EQ
2018KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of publication of qua..
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 24.10.2 : 52 CET/CEST - Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellsc..
EQ
2018KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
More news
Chart KNORR-BREMSE
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Deller Chairman-Executive Board
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Hermann Thiele Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE9.78%15 917
KOMATSU LTD21.41%24 655
PACCAR13.32%22 895
KUBOTA CORP12.65%19 400
CNH INDUSTRIAL9.12%13 411
ALSTOM-0.26%8 992
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.