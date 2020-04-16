Log in
Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE

(KBX)
04/16 04:24:43 am
80.515 EUR   -0.33%
04:21aKNORR-BREMSE : Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03:41aMORE MOBILITY BY RAIL : Knorr-Bremse supplies braking systems for Egyptian National Railways
PU
04/09KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More mobility by rail: Knorr-Bremse supplies braking systems for Egyptian National Railways

04/16/2020 | 03:41am EDT
More mobility by rail: Knorr-Bremse supplies braking systems for Egyptian National Railways April 16, 2020
  • Knorr-Bremse and TMH International sign contract to supply equipment for 1,300 passenger cars for Egypt
  • Knorr-Bremse is to deliver braking systems in the mid-double-digit million-euro range up to the end of 2022
  • With its largest ever individual order in Egypt, Knorr-Bremse is contributing to delivering enhanced mobility for the country's population

Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has signed a contract in the mid-double-digit million-euro range with TMH International, subsidiary of the Russian rolling stock manufacturer TMH, to supply braking systems for 1,300 passenger cars. The new vehicles will help modernize and expand the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) fleet. The first cars are scheduled to enter regular passenger service in the third quarter of 2020.

Contact
Phone: +49 89 3547-1402
alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com
Knorr-Bremse AG
Moosacher Straße 80
80809 München
Germany
Alexandra Bufe Spokesperson | Vice President Corporate Communications
Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has signed a contract with TMH International to supply braking systems for 1,300 passenger cars for Egypt. | © TMH International
DOWNLOADS

'This project is extremely important to us on two counts. Firstly, it is Knorr-Bremse's largest ever individual equipment order in Egypt,' explains Dr. Jürgen Wilder, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division. 'And secondly, it is our first joint original equipment project in Egypt with our partner TMH International. Along with our global production network, one of the key reasons we were awarded the contract is our established successful presence in Egypt's growing rail transportation market.'

'Our braking systems are key to the long-term modernization of rail transportation in Egypt and to delivering enhanced mobility for the people who live there,' adds Mark Cleobury, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems. 'As the technology helps to connect some of the country's major cities, it can also contribute to tackling road congestion.'

All 1,300 passenger cars will be equipped with Knorr-Bremse pneumatic braking systems that will be delivered to TMH International in several batches between now and the end of 2022. The first prototypes were supplied in June 2019, with the first shipment of volume-built systems following in December 2019. The run-up to the initial shipment saw intensive international cooperation between the Knorr-Bremse sites in Munich, Moscow, Budapest and Mödling, Austria.

'The contract with Egyptian National Railways is a multi-country project involving Egypt, Russia and Hungary, as well as a global supply chain including leading rail systems companies like Knorr-Bremse from Germany, with which we're very pleased to cooperate. Over the course of the project, we will also source equipment in South Africa and Hungary, where we are present, in a commitment to support the national economies and their export potential,' adds Kirill Lipa, CEO of TMH.

A rail network for the whole of Egypt: reliable mobility for growing passenger numbers

With top speeds of up to 140 km/h, the passenger cars will serve the entire Egyptian National Railways network. Among others, they will connect cities Alexandria and Port Said to Cairo, which with a population of about 20.9 million is the largest metropolitan area in North Africa. Depending on their configuration, the cars will provide up to 88 passenger seats each, with the operator planning to run up to 16 cars per train. In service, Egypt's hot and dusty desert climate poses particular challenges for the braking equipment. These have been addressed by Knorr-Bremse, not least by giving the brake calipers a special paint finish to protect them against the tough environment.

According to a study by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs , Egypt has the second largest rail network in Africa, after South Africa. However, rail accounts for just 8% of all passenger transportation and a mere 2% of freight transportation. With a growing population concentrated in urban centers and an awareness of the need to address sustainability issues, Egypt is investing in the expansion of its mass transit and mainline rail networks. Mile-long tailbacks are a common sight, especially in Cairo, with air quality suffering as a result. As the global market leader for braking systems and other rail vehicle systems, Knorr-Bremse is helping to address these transportation policy challenges with its highly innovative technology, extensive systems know-how and many years of market experience. The company has already supplied braking systems for the Cairo Metro, passenger cars in the existing fleet and freight cars.

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 07:40:10 UTC
