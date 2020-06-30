Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.80 approved

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG approved the Management and Supervisory Boards' proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 1.80 for the 2019 fiscal year for each share carrying dividend rights (161,200,000 shares). The total amount of the proposed distribution will therefore be EUR 290 million, or 46 percent of net income 2019.

The AGM was held for the first time as a virtual meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. Around 350 shareholders accepted the invitation to follow the live streaming of the event, and a total of 94.7 percent of Knorr-Bremse's share capital was represented.

The shareholders elected Heinz Hermann Thiele, Dr. Thomas Enders, and Dr. Theodor Weimer as new members of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Wolfram Mörsdorf, Wolfgang Tölsner, and Georg Weinberg stepped down from the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG at the end of today's AGM. The new Supervisory Board members have been appointed for the remainder of the original term of office of the departing members, i.e., until the end of the 2021 AGM.

Overall, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.

A recording of the virtual AGM, the speeches given by the chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Executive Board, and the detailed results of voting on the individual agenda items at the meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com .