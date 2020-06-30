Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse AG    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.80 approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:14am EDT
Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG: Dividend payment of EUR 1.80 approved June 30, 2020
  • Payout ratio of approximately 46 percent of net income
  • Heinz Hermann Thiele, Dr. Thomas Enders, and Dr. Theodor Weimer elected to the Supervisory Board
Contact
Phone: +49 89 3547-1402
alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com
Knorr-Bremse AG
Moosacher Straße 80
80809 München
Germany
Alexandra Bufe Spokesperson | Vice President Corporate Communications
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, officially opens the Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG at the company's headquarters in Munich.
CEO Bernd Eulitz reports on a successful fiscal year 2019 at the Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG.

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG approved the Management and Supervisory Boards' proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 1.80 for the 2019 fiscal year for each share carrying dividend rights (161,200,000 shares). The total amount of the proposed distribution will therefore be EUR 290 million, or 46 percent of net income 2019.

The AGM was held for the first time as a virtual meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. Around 350 shareholders accepted the invitation to follow the live streaming of the event, and a total of 94.7 percent of Knorr-Bremse's share capital was represented.

The shareholders elected Heinz Hermann Thiele, Dr. Thomas Enders, and Dr. Theodor Weimer as new members of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Wolfram Mörsdorf, Wolfgang Tölsner, and Georg Weinberg stepped down from the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG at the end of today's AGM. The new Supervisory Board members have been appointed for the remainder of the original term of office of the departing members, i.e., until the end of the 2021 AGM.

Overall, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.

A recording of the virtual AGM, the speeches given by the chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Executive Board, and the detailed results of voting on the individual agenda items at the meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com .

Downloads

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 14:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KNORR-BREMSE AG
10:14aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KNORR-BREM : Dividend payment of EUR 1.80 approved
PU
06/25HIGH-SPEED MOBILITY : Knorr-Bremse supports RZD to develop next-generation very ..
PU
06/24KNORR-BREMSE : Upgraded to Neutral by Warburg Research
MD
06/23DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions..
RE
06/22Germany in Lufthansa bailout talks with key shareholder
RE
06/22Germany in Lufthansa bailout talks with key shareholder
RE
06/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany declines to comment on possible talks with Lufthans..
RE
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/17DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa warns of threat to its $10 billion bailout deal
RE
06/09KNORR-BREMSE : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 780 M 6 483 M 6 483 M
Net income 2020 347 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2020 518 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 14 555 M 16 370 M 16 325 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 28 663
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 80,23 €
Last Close Price 90,29 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Hugo Eulitz Chairman-Management Board
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG-0.51%16 370
PACCAR, INC.-6.85%25 473
KOMATSU LTD.-18.51%18 888
KUBOTA CORPORATION-7.36%18 078
EPIROC AB2.49%15 044
ALSTOM-1.28%10 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group