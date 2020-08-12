Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse AG    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Eulitz resigns from the executive board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Eulitz resigns from the executive board

12-Aug-2020 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 12 August 2020 - Today, Mr. Bernd Eulitz, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG, and the supervisory board of the company agreed that Mr. Eulitz will leave the company as of 31 August 2020 by mutual consent. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a successor. The responsibilities of Mr. Eulitz have been assigned to the remaining members of the executive board, Dr. Peter Laier, Frank Markus Weber and Dr. Jürgen Wilder, for the transitional period.
 
Contact Press:                                                            Contact Investor Relations:
Alexandra Bufe                                                         Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Corporate Communications                         Head of Investor Relations
 
Phone: +49 89 3547 1402                                         Phone: +49 89 3547-182310
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786                                        Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com               Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
 

12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1116961

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1116961  12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116961&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KNORR-BREMSE AG
03:10pKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Ceo bernd eulitz leaves the company at short n..
EQ
03:10pKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Bernd Eulitz resigns from the executive board
EQ
08/11KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/03URBAN MOBILITY : Knorr-Bremse wins major entrance systems order for Siemens Mobi..
PU
07/28KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07/17KNORR-BREMSE : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/17KNORR-BREMSE : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Sell rating
MD
07/17KNORR-BREMSE : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/17KNORR-BREMSE : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/16KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 003 M 7 079 M 7 079 M
Net income 2020 414 M 489 M 489 M
Net Debt 2020 554 M 653 M 653 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 16 903 M 19 933 M 19 933 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 28 663
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 89,77 €
Last Close Price 102,66 €
Spread / Highest target 7,15%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Hugo Eulitz Chairman-Management Board
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.12%19 478
PACCAR, INC.13.59%31 288
KOMATSU LTD.-13.83%19 635
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.39%19 132
EPIROC AB13.03%17 577
ALSTOM11.13%12 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group