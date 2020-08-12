DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Eulitz resigns from the executive board



12-Aug-2020 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 12 August 2020 - Today, Mr. Bernd Eulitz, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG, and the supervisory board of the company agreed that Mr. Eulitz will leave the company as of 31 August 2020 by mutual consent. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a successor. The responsibilities of Mr. Eulitz have been assigned to the remaining members of the executive board, Dr. Peter Laier, Frank Markus Weber and Dr. Jürgen Wilder, for the transitional period.



Contact Press: Contact Investor Relations:

Alexandra Bufe Andreas Spitzauer

Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations



Phone: +49 89 3547 1402 Phone: +49 89 3547-182310

Mobile: +49 170 704 3786 Mobile: +49 175 528 1320

Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com



12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

