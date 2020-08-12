|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Eulitz resigns from the executive board
12-Aug-2020 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 12 August 2020 - Today, Mr. Bernd Eulitz, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG, and the supervisory board of the company agreed that Mr. Eulitz will leave the company as of 31 August 2020 by mutual consent. The supervisory board has already initiated the search for a successor. The responsibilities of Mr. Eulitz have been assigned to the remaining members of the executive board, Dr. Peter Laier, Frank Markus Weber and Dr. Jürgen Wilder, for the transitional period.
Contact Press: Contact Investor Relations:
Alexandra Bufe Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 1402 Phone: +49 89 3547-182310
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786 Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Moosacher Str. 80
|
|80809 Munich
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1116961
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1116961 12-Aug-2020 CET/CEST