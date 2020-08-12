Log in
KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: CEO BERND EULITZ LEAVES THE COMPANY AT SHORT NOTICE

08/12/2020 | 03:10pm EDT


DGAP-Media / 12.08.2020 / 21:09

Press release
Munich, August 12, 2020

CEO BERND EULITZ LEAVES THE COMPANY AT SHORT NOTICE

Munich, August 12, 2020 - Bernd Eulitz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, resigns in mutual agreement with effect from August 31, 2020 from the company. This was decided unanimously by the Supervisory Board in its meeting today. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. The Supervisory Board asked the remaining members of the Executive Board, Dr. Peter Laier, Frank Markus Weber and Dr. Jürgen Wilder, to take over the responsibilities of Mr. Eulitz for the transitional period.

Mr. Eulitz leaves the company after only ten months. The reason for the resignation is due to profound differences of opinion against leadership and the active shaping of strategic corporate development. This has also led to a growing strain on the relationship between Mr. Eulitz and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and made it impossible to continue the cooperation.

The departure of Mr. Eulitz has no connection with the performance and successful corporate development of Knorr-Bremse AG. On July 16, 2020, the company already announced that it would be able to finish the second quarter of 2020 exceeding capital market estimates. The outlook for fiscal year 2020 also underpins the positive business development of the company despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG: "We are now looking for an entrepreneurial personality who will continue to lead successfully Knorr-Bremse with its convincing corporate strategy and above average performance together with the other board members. We expect the initiated talks about the succession to be concluded in the coming weeks."

About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, Ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking and other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 29,000 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2019, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.9 billion (IFRS). For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, sustainability, digitalization and mobility.

Press contact:
Alexandra Bufe, Tel. +49 89 3547-1402, alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations contact:
Andreas Spitzauer, Tel. +49 8 3547-182310, andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Key word(s): Enterprise

12.08.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1116967

 
End of News DGAP Media

1116967  12.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1116967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
