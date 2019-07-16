Log in
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
KNOT Offshore Partners : LP Announces 2019 Annual Meeting

07/16/2019

KNOT Offshore Partners LP advises that its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held on August 28, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to July 26, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2019 Annual Meeting will be held at 2 Queen’s Cross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire AB15 4YB, United Kingdom at 12:00 noon UK time.

Source: KNOT Offshore Partners LP


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 130 M
Net income 2019 71,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,4%
P/E ratio 2019 9,99x
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,37x
Capitalization 669 M
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,7  $
Last Close Price 20,1  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Andrew Costain Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP11.94%667
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.61.02%1 438
DHT HOLDINGS INC49.49%852
BW LPG63.43%719
HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP16.09%589
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC11.40%561
