KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP (KNOP)
KNOT Offshore Partners : LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call

01/25/2019 | 07:31am EST

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 before opening of the market on Tuesday, March 14, 2019.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, March 14, 2019 noon (ET) to discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing 1-855-209-8259 or 1-412-542-4105, if outside North America (Please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Partnerships website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 21, 2019. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 10128356.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 90,9 M
Debt 2018 500 M
Yield 2018 11,1%
P/E ratio 2018 8,47
P/E ratio 2019 8,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 627 M
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Andrew Costain Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP4.91%627
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.19.60%1 033
DHT HOLDINGS INC7.91%607
HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP11.60%569
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC1.01%496
EXMAR5.35%427
