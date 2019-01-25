KNOT Offshore Partners : LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 before opening of the market on Tuesday, March 14, 2019.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, March 14, 2019 noon (ET) to discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1-855-209-8259 or 1-412-542-4105, if outside North America (Please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Partnerships website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 21, 2019. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 10128356.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

