KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
News 
News

KNOT Offshore Partners LP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution

07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“The Partnership”)

Distribution

The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $0.52 per unit.

This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.

This cash distribution will be paid on August 13, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2020.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units’ trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 294 M - -
Net income 2020 55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
Yield 2020 15,3%
Capitalization 452 M 452 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 13,58 $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Ivan Champan Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP-31.45%452
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-35.39%789
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-67.59%703
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-5.89%681
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-44.05%480
BW LPG LIMITED-56.94%467
