Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KNOT Offshore Partners LP    KNOP   MHY481251012

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNOT Offshore Partners LP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2020 before opening of the market on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Second Quarter of 2020. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing 1-855-209-8259 from the US, dialing 1-855-669-9657 from Canada or 1-412-542-4105 if outside North America (please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Partnerships website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and remain available until September 3, 2020. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 from the US, or 1-412-317-0088 if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 10146538.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
05:02pKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Confe..
BU
07/15KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution
BU
07/13KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting
BU
05/27KNOT OFFSHORE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/27KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Earnings Release—Interim Results for the Perio..
BU
05/05KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Confer..
BU
04/20KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces Extension of Charter of Torill Knutsen and..
BU
04/07KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution and P..
BU
04/02KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce..
PR
03/19KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 294 M - -
Net income 2020 55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Yield 2020 14,8%
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 14,09 $
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Ivan Champan Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP-28.87%469
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-33.82%808
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-66.98%716
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-7.52%670
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-43.01%489
BW LPG LIMITED-56.29%479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group