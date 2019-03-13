KNOT Offshore Partners : LP Earnings Release—Interim Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2018
03/13/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
Highlights
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, KNOT Offshore Partners LP
(“KNOT Offshore Partners” or the “Partnership”):
Generated total revenues of $70.9 million, operating income of
$33.0 million and net income of $8.8 million.
Generated quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million.1
Generated quarterly distributable cash flow of $27.3 million.1
Reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.51.2
Fleet operated with 99.7% utilization for scheduled operations and
98.3% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydocking of the Ingrid
Knutsen, which was offhire for 20 days in the fourth quarter of
2018.
Other events:
On November 9, 2018, Equinor ASA (“Equinor”, formerly Statoil ASA)
exercised its option to extend the time charter of the Bodil Knutsen
by one additional year until May 2020.
On November 29, 2018, the Partnership announced that John Costain has
decided to resign as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial
Officer of the Partnership as of May 31, 2019 in order to pursue other
interests. The Partnership’s board of directors (the “Board”) has
approved the appointment of Gary Chapman as the new Chief Executive
Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Partnership commencing June
1, 2019.
On December 17, 2018, the Partnership’s subsidiary that owns the Windsor
Knutsen and a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (“Shell”) agreed to
suspend the vessel’s time charter contract for a minimum of 10 months
and a maximum of 12 months. The suspension period commenced March 4,
2019. During the suspension period, the Windsor Knutsen will
operate under a time charter contract with Knutsen Shuttle Tanker Pool
AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS
(“Knutsen NYK”), on the same terms as the existing time charter
contract with Shell.
On February 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of
$0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31,
2018 to all common unitholders of record on February 1, 2019. On
February 14, 2019, the Partnership also paid a cash distribution to
Series A Preferred unitholders with respect to the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million
Financial Results Overview
Total revenues were $70.9 million for the three months ended December
31, 2018 (the “fourth quarter”) compared to $70.7 million for the three
months ended September 30, 2018 (the “third quarter”). The increase in
revenues was mainly due to increased earnings from the Hilda Knutsen, as
the vessel completed its scheduled first special survey drydocking
during the third quarter, and increased earnings from the Torill
Knutsen, as the vessel completed its scheduled first special survey
drydocking in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The increase was
partly offset by reduced revenues from the Ingrid Knutsen due to
the offhire period for the vessel as a result of its scheduled first
special survey drydocking which commenced in the fourth quarter.
Vessel operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were
$14.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million from $15.3 million in the
third quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the scheduled
drydocking of the Hilda Knutsen and the Torill Knutsen
which took place in the third quarter and lower operating costs on
average due to the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against the
Norwegian Kroner (NOK). The decrease was partially offset by increased
costs for the Ingrid Knutsen, which went offhire in the fourth
quarter due to its scheduled drydocking.
General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.
_______________ 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and
distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by
management and external users of the Partnership’s financial statements.
Please see Appendix A for definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and
distributable cash flow and a reconciliation to net income, the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 2
Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided
by distributions declared for the period presented.
Depreciation was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of $0.1 million from $22.4 million in the third quarter of
2018. The increase is mainly due to increased depreciation for the Ingrid
Knutsen and the Torill Knutsen due to drydock additions.
As a result, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
$33.0 million compared to $31.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.4 million, a
decrease of $0.1 from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments was $10.9 million
in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a gain of $3.0 million in the
third quarter of 2018. The unrealized non-cash element of the
mark-to-market loss was $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to a gain of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Of the
unrealized loss for the fourth quarter of 2018, $9.9 million is related
to a mark-to-market loss on interest rate swaps due to a decrease in the
US swap rate and $1.4 million is related to foreign exchange contracts.
As a result, net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $8.8 million
compared to $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by $9.8 million from
net income of $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017
to net income of $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31,
2018. The operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by
$7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly due to
increased earnings from the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen
being included in the Partnership’s results of operations from
December 15, 2017 and March 1, 2018, respectively. Total finance expense
for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $17.7 million compared to
finance expense for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly
due to $4.2 million in increased interest expenses due to additional
debt in connection with the acquisitions of the Brasil Knutsen
and the Anna Knutsen and higher LIBOR margin. In addition,
realized and unrealized loss on derivatives instruments increased by
$13.9 million due to a decrease in the US swap rate in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
Distributable cash flow was $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in
distributable cash flow is mainly due to increased earnings from the Hilda
Knutsen and the Torill Knutsen as a result of off-hire due to
their scheduled drydocking in the third quarter of 2018 and lower
operating expenses on average for the fleet. The increase was partially
offset by reduced earnings from the Ingrid Knutsen as a result of
its scheduled drydocking which started in the third quarter of 2018. The
distribution declared for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.52 per
common unit, equivalent to an annualized distribution of $2.08.
Operational review
The Partnership’s vessels operated throughout the fourth quarter of 2018
with 99.7% utilization for scheduled operations and 98.3% utilization
considering the scheduled drydocking of the Ingrid Knutsen.
The Ingrid Knutsen went offhire on November 1, 2018 for the
mobilization trip to a shipyard in Denmark in order to complete her
planned 5-year special survey drydocking. The Ingrid Knutsen went
back on charter on November 22, 2018.
On November 9, 2018, Equinor exercised its option to extend
the time charter of the Bodil Knutsen by one additional year
until May 2020. Following the exercise of the option, Equinor has four
one-year options to extend the time charter.
On December 17, 2018, the Partnership’s subsidiary that owns the Windsor
Knutsen and Shell agreed to suspend the vessel’s time charter
contract for a minimum of 10 months and a maximum of 12 months. The
suspension period commenced March 4, 2019. During the suspension period,
the Windsor Knutsen will operate under a time charter contract
with Knutsen Shuttle Tanker Pool AS, on the same terms as the existing
time charter contract with Shell. The Partnership agreed to the
suspension of the contract with Shell and the substitute time charter in
order to accommodate the mutual needs of Shell and Knutsen Shuttle
Tanker Pool AS.
Financing and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership had $70.4 million in available
liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $41.7 million
and $28.7 million of capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The
revolving credit facilities mature in August 2019 and September 2023.
The Partnership’s total interest-bearing debt outstanding as of December
31, 2018 was $1,087.3 million ($1,077.3 million net of debt issuance
cost). The average margin paid on the Partnership’s outstanding debt
during the fourth quarter of 2018 was approximately 2.1% over LIBOR.
As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership had entered into foreign
exchange forward contracts, selling a total notional amount of
$30.0 million against the NOK at an average exchange rate of NOK 8.14
per 1.00 U.S. Dollar. These foreign exchange forward contracts are
economic hedges for certain vessel operating expenses and general
expenses in NOK.
As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership had entered into various
interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of
$555.5 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its variable
rate borrowings. As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership receives
interest based on three or six-month LIBOR and pays a weighted average
interest rate of 1.86% under its interest rate swap agreements, which
have an average maturity of approximately 4.9 years. The Partnership
does not apply hedge accounting for derivative instruments, and its
financial results are impacted by changes in the market value of such
financial instruments.
As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership’s net exposure to floating
interest rate fluctuations on its outstanding debt was approximately
$490.1 million based on total interest bearing debt outstanding of
$1,087.3 million, less interest rate swaps of $555.5 million and less
cash and cash equivalents of $41.7 million. The Partnership’s
outstanding interest bearing debt of $1,087.3 million as of December 31,
2018 is repayable as follows:
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Period repayment
Balloon repayment
2019
$
84,534
$
25,000
2020
85,945
—
2021
86,545
70,811
2022
71,210
236,509
2023 and thereafter
70,715
356,078
Total
$
398,949
$
688,398
Distributions
On November 14, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution
of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended September 30,
2018 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on
November 1, 2018. On November 14, 2018, the Partnership also paid a cash
distribution to the Series A Preferred unitholders with respect to the
quarter ended September 30, 2018 in an aggregate amount equal to
$1.8 million.
On February 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $0.52
per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to
all common unitholders of record on February 1, 2019. On February 14,
2019, the Partnership also paid a cash distribution to Series A
Preferred unitholders with respect to the quarter ended December 31,
2018 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million.
Management Change
On June 1, 2019, Gary Chapman will become the Chief Executive Officer
and Chief Financial Officer of the Partnership. Mr. Chapman is a fellow
of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and
currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Biggin Hill Airport
Ltd, a private company which owns a business aviation airport in London.
From 2008 to July 2017, Mr. Chapman served as the finance director of
NYK Energy Transport (Atlantic) Limited and from 2003 to 2008 as the
European head of tax for the NYK Group Europe. Prior to 2003, Mr.
Chapman served in various roles for KPMG. Mr. Chapman will continue to
serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Biggin Hill Airport Ltd.
concurrently with his role as Chief Executive Officer and Chief
Financial Officer of the Partnership until December 1, 2019.
Outlook
There are no dry dockings scheduled for any of the Partnership’s fleet
during the 2019 year.
As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership’s fleet of sixteen vessels had
an average remaining fixed contract duration of 3.7 years. In addition,
the charterers of the Partnership’s time charter vessels have options to
extend their charters by an additional 4.4 years on average.
On September 26, 2018, Knutsen NYK, the owner of the Partnership’s
general partner, entered into new long term charters with Equinor for
two Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings to be constructed by Hyundai
Heavy Industries in South Korea with delivery scheduled in the second
half of 2020. Pursuant to the omnibus agreement the Partnership entered
into with Knutsen NYK at the time of its initial public offering, the
Partnership has the option to acquire from Knutsen NYK any offshore
shuttle tankers that Knutsen NYK acquires or owns that are employed
under charters for periods of five or more years.
There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any
additional vessels from Knutsen NYK.
The Board believes that demand for newbuild offshore shuttle tankers
will continue to be driven over time based on the requirement to replace
older tonnage in the North Sea and Brazil and further expansion into
deep water offshore oil production areas such as in Pre-salt Brazil and
the Barents Sea. The Board further believes that significant growth in
demand exists and that this will continue for new shuttle tankers as the
availability of existing vessels has reduced and modern operational
demands have increased. Consequently, there should be opportunities to
further grow the Partnership.
About KNOT Offshore Partners LP
KNOT Offshore Partners owns operates and acquires shuttle tankers under
long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North
Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners owns and operates a fleet of
sixteen offshore shuttle tankers with an average age of 5.5 years.
KNOT Offshore Partners is structured as a publicly traded master limited
partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners’ common units trade on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”
The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, March 14,
2019 at noon (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the fourth
quarter of 2018, and invites all unitholders and interested parties to
listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following
options:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
2018
2017
Time charter and bareboat revenues (1) (2)
$
70,878
$
70,706
$
59,247
$
278,191
$
212,501
Loss of hire insurance recoveries
—
—
1,750
450
5,176
Other income (3)
53
12
592
815
1,526
Total revenues
70,931
70,718
61,589
279,456
219,203
Vessel operating expenses
14,221
15,289
15,172
56,730
46,709
Depreciation
22,450
22,400
20,079
88,756
71,583
General and administrative expenses
1,289
1,307
1,308
5,290
5,555
Total operating expenses
37,960
38,996
36,559
150,776
123,847
Operating income
32,971
31,722
25,030
128,680
95,356
Finance income (expense):
Interest income
247
196
101
739
248
Interest expense
(13,364)
(13,472)
(9,208)
(49,956)
(30,714)
Other finance expense
(228)
(406)
(450)
(1,260)
(1,406)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (4)
(10,905)
3,000
3,015
4,039
4,831
Net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
91
(100)
128
(79)
(267)
Total finance expense
(24,159)
(10,782)
(6,414)
(46,517)
(27,308)
Income before income taxes
8,812
20,940
18,616
82,163
68,048
Income tax benefit (expense)
18
(9)
24
2
16
Net income
8,830
20,931
18,640
82,165
68,064
Weighted average units outstanding (in thousands of units):
Common units
32,694
32,694
31,422
32,694
30,068
General Partner units
615
615
591
615
567
(1)
In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the “FASB”)
issued accounting standards update (“ASU”) 2014-09 “Revenue
from Contracts With Customers (Topic 606)” and subsequent
amendments. The Partnership adopted the new revenue standard
on January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on the adoption of this
standard on the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.
(2)
Time charter revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018, the third
quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017 include a non-cash item
of approximately $0.9 million, $1.1 million and $0.7 million,
respectively, in reversal of contract liability and asset provision,
income recognition of prepaid charter hire and accrued income for
the Carmen Knutsen and for the Brasil Knutsen based
on the average charter rate for the fixed period.
(3)
Other income is mainly related to guarantee income from Knutsen
NYK. Pursuant to the omnibus agreement, Knutsen NYK agreed to
guarantee the payments of the hire rate that is equal to or
greater than the hire rate payable under the initial charters of
the Bodil Knutsen and the Windsor Knutsen for a
period of five years from the closing date of the Partnership’s
initial public offering. In October 2015, the Windsor
Knutsen commenced operating under a new Shell time charter.
The hire rate for the new charter is below the initial
charter hire rate and the difference between the new hire rate and
the initial rate was paid by Knutsen NYK until April 15, 2018.
(4)
Realized gains (losses) on derivative instruments relate to
amounts the Partnership actually received (paid) to settle
derivative instruments, and the unrealized gains (losses) on
derivative instruments related to changes in the fair value of
such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
2018
2017
Realized gain (loss):
Interest rate swap contracts
$
711
$
716
$
(764)
$
1,180
$
(2,840)
Foreign exchange forward contracts
(359)
204
—
1,084
280
Total realized gain (loss):
352
920
(764)
2,264
(2,560)
Unrealized gain (loss):
Interest rate swap contracts
(9,896)
2,384
4,566
4,428
5,514
Foreign exchange forward contracts
(1,361)
(304)
(787)
(2,653)
1,877
Total unrealized gain (loss):
(11,257)
2,080
3,779
1,775
7,391
Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments:
$
(10,905)
$
3,000
$
3,015
$
4,039
$
4,831
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
At December 31, 2018
At December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
41,712
$
46,104
Amounts due from related parties
1,141
571
Inventories
2,443
2,241
Derivative assets
4,621
1,579
Other current assets
2,462
5,610
Total current assets
52,379
56,105
Long-term assets:
Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation
1,767,080
1,723,023
Intangible assets, net
1,891
2,497
Derivative assets
11,667
9,850
Accrued income
3,807
1,693
Total Long-term assets
1,784,445
1,737,063
Total assets
$
1,836,824
$
1,793,168
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
4,800
$
5,224
Accrued expenses
6,464
6,504
Current portion of long-term debt
106,926
92,985
Current portion of derivative liabilities
1,740
978
Income taxes payable
130
175
Current portion of contract liabilities
1,518
1,518
Prepaid charter and deferred revenue
5,771
9,980
Amount due to related parties
1,070
5,450
Total current liabilities
128,419
122,814
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
970,365
933,630
Derivative liabilities
345
164
Contract liabilities
5,203
6,722
Deferred tax liabilities
453
624
Total long-term liabilities
976,366
941,140
Total liabilities
1,104,785
1,063,954
Commitments and contingencies
Series A Convertible Preferred Units
89,264
89,264
Equity:
Partners’ capital:
Common unitholders
631,244
628,471
General partner interest
11,531
11,479
Total partners’ capital
642,775
639,950
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,836,824
$
1,793,168
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN
PARTNERS’ CAPITAL
Partners’ Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
(Loss)
Total Partners’ Capital
Series A Convertible Preferred Units
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Common Units
Subordinated Units
General Partner Units
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2015
$
411,317
$
99,158
$
10,295
$
—
$
520,770
$
—
Net income
54,794
5,052
1,256
—
61,102
—
Other comprehensive income
—
—
—
—
—
—
Cash distributions
(48,820)
(10,088)
(1,253)
—
(60,161)
—
Conversion of subordinated units to
common units
94,123
(94,123)
—
—
—
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2016
$
511,413
$
—
$
10,297
$
—
$
521,710
$
—
Net income
61,651
—
1,160
—
62,811
5,253
Other comprehensive income
—
—
—
—
—
—
Cash distributions
(64,307)
—
(1,210)
—
(65,517)
(3,453)
Net proceeds from issuance of common units
119,714
—
1,232
120,946
—
Net proceeds from sale of Series A Convertible
Preferred Units
—
—
—
—
—
87,464
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2017
$
628,471
$
—
$
11,479
$
—
$
639,950
$
89,264
Net income
73,581
—
1,384
—
74,965
7,200
Other comprehensive income
—
—
—
—
—
—
Cash distributions
(70,804)
—
(1,332)
—
(72,136)
(7,200)
Net proceeds from issuance of common units
(4)
—
—
—
(4)
—
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2018
$
631,244
$
—
$
11,531
$
—
$
642,775
$
89,264
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
2018
2017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
82,165
$
68,064
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation
88,756
71,583
Amortization of contract intangibles / liabilities
(912)
(1,089)
Amortization of deferred revenue
(1,056)
(1,487)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost
3,188
1,737
Drydocking expenditure
(12,421)
(6,885)
Income tax expense
(2)
(16)
Income taxes paid
(190)
(219)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(2,076)
(7,391)
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
45
45
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in amounts due from related parties
(49)
62,391
Decrease (increase) in inventories
55
(358)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
3,256
(1,724)
Decrease (increase) in accrued revenue
(2,114)
(540)
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
(1,297)
2,195
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
(1,052)
142
Increase (decrease) prepaid revenue
(3,154)
1,435
Increase (decrease) in amounts due to related parties
(4,496)
(33,298)
Net cash provided by operating activities
148,646
154,585
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Disposals (additions) to vessel and equipment
(117)
(849)
Acquisition of Anna Knutsen (net of cash acquired)
(15,376)
—
Acquisition of Brasil Knutsen (net of cash acquired)
—
(547)
Acquisition of Lena Knutsen (net of cash acquired)
—
(32,766)
Acquisition of Vigdis Knutsen (net of cash acquired)
—
(28,321)
Acquisition of Tordis Knutsen (net of cash acquired)
—
(32,374)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(15,493)
(94,857)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt
497,779
211,500
Repayment of long-term debt
(527,979)
(297,708)
Repayment of long-term debt from related parties
(22,535)
(93,369)
Payment of debt issuance cost
(5,301)
(1,241)
Cash distribution
(79,336)
(68,970)
Net proceeds from issuance of common units
(4)
120,946
Net proceeds from sale of Convertible Preferred Units
—
87,464
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(137,376)
(41,378)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(169)
90
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(4,392)
18,440
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
46,104
27,664
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
41,712
$
46,104
APPENDIX A—RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”)
Distributable cash flow represents net income adjusted for depreciation,
unrealized gains and losses from derivatives, unrealized foreign
exchange gains and losses, distributions on the Series A Convertible
Preferred Units, other non-cash items and estimated maintenance and
replacement capital expenditures. Estimated maintenance and replacement
capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking,
represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term
the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the
Partnership’s capital assets. The Partnership believes distributable
cash flow is an important measure of operating performance used by
management and investors in publicly-traded partnerships to compare cash
generating performance of the Partnership from period to period and to
compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash
distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to the common
unitholders, the Partnership’s general partner and the holder of the
incentive distribution rights. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP
financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net
income or any other indicator of KNOT Offshore Partners’ performance
calculated in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles
distributable cash flow to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP
measure.
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)
Net income
$
8,830
20,931
Add:
Depreciation
22,450
22,400
Other non-cash items; deferred costs amortization debt
683
1,234
Unrealized losses from interest rate derivatives and foreign
exchange currency contracts
11,257
—
Less:
Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures (including
drydocking reserve)
(13,250)
(13,250)
Distribution to Convertible Preferred Units
(1,800)
(1,800)
Other non-cash items; deferred revenue
(291)
(478)
Other non-cash items; accrued income
(615)
(615)
Unrealized gains from interest rate derivatives and foreign
exchange currency contracts
—
(2,080)
Distributable cash flow
$
27,264
26,342
Distributions declared
$
18,034
18,034
Distribution coverage ratio (1)
1.51
1.46
(1)
Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow
divided by distributions declared for the period presented.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes,
goodwill impairment charges and other financial items (including other
finance expenses, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative
instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions).
EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and
external users of financial statements, such as the Partnership’s
lenders, to assess its financial and operating performance and
compliance with the financial covenants and restrictions contained in
its financing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental
financial measure by management and external users of financial
statements, such as investors, to assess the Partnership’s financial and
operating performance. The Partnership believes that EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA assist its management and investors by increasing the
comparability of its performance from period to period and against the
performance of other companies in its industry that provide EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by
excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies
of interest, other financial items, taxes, goodwill impairment charges
and depreciation, as applicable, which items are affected by various and
possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical
cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between
periods. The Partnership believes that including EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA as financial measures benefits investors in (a) selecting between
investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and
(b) monitoring the Partnership’s ongoing financial and operational
strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be
considered as alternatives to net income or any other indicator of
Partnership performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the
most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)
Net income
$
8,830
$
20,931
Interest income
(247)
(196)
Interest expense
13,364
13,472
Depreciation
22,450
22,400
Income tax expense
(18)
9
EBITDA
44,379
56,616
Other financial items (a)
11,042
(2,494)
Adjusted EBITDA
55,421
54,122
(a)
Other financial items consist of other finance expense, realized
and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain
(loss) on foreign currency transactions.
