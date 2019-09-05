Knowit publ : Ambulance care in Greater Stockholm has signed a framework agreement with Knowit

Published 05 Sep 2019

AISAB, Ambulance care in Greater Stockholm, has signed the agreement 'Framework agreement for digital communication platforms' with Knowit. With a basis in this agreement, AISAB aims to increase its digital presence, promote the growth of the organization, increase accessibility both internally and externally, and implement smart digital tools for employees and other users.

The framework agreement encompasses, among other things, a new external website with an updated branding profile. The assignment also covers mapping the needs for digital collaboration areas for those working at AISAB. The agreement has a term of two years, with an option for extension of another two years.

'It is very exciting to be a part of AISAB's digitalization journey. Emergency care serves an important function in society and through our efforts we hope to contribute with digital support for ambulance care in greater Stockholm, to assist and simplify the work,' says Sebastian Vidovic, business manager for assignments in the Stockholm Region at Knowit Experience.

Knowit Experience are in charge of the delivery to AISAB. Knowit Experience is one of the largest digital agencies in the Nordic region and currently has more than 600 specialists in web, data analytics, e-commerce, design and communication. Knowit Experience is at the intersection between humans and technology, working with solutions to develop and reinforce the interaction with the client's customer.