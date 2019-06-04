Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Knowit AB (publ)    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knowit publ : Finland awarded for their engagement in the campaign "Dad Challenge"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:20am EDT
Published 04 Jun 2019

The Finnish Council for Gender Equality awarded the Dad Challenge campaign in Finland: Knowit was one of the companies that initiated the challenge.

Man's job (Miehen työ) 2019 award in Helsinki on Monday 27th May 2019. The purpose and goal of the campaign was to challenge employers in Finland to actively build a more dad-friendly work culture and to support dads in taking more time off with their families. The campaign also sought to change attitudes and share examples of how to balance family and work.

'A dad- and family-friendly attitude issomething that wevalue and cherish at Knowit. It is totally ok that family schedules affect planning your work week. We support dads to have balance between family and work by ensuring proper paternal leave and adding flexibility in our employees' working hours. Now, we challenge other employers to develop their ways of working, because that's what we do every day,' says Ville Särmälä, CEO of Knowit Oy.

The campaign started in the summer of 2018, when four working dads wanted to challenge Finnish employers to develop their cultures so that dads could have a better balance between their career and family. The campaign was carried out by the work life consulting company Fambition together with TEK (Academic Engineers and Architects in Finland), Knowit Oy and Siili Solutions. Eventually, 11 companies participated in the challenge, agreeing that good employers do not expect dads to prioritize work over family. On the contrary, by creating a dad- and family-friendly culture and leading by example, we can jointly contribute to equality between working moms and dads. Well done!

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 13:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
09:20aKNOWIT PUBL : Finland awarded for their engagement in the campaign "Dad Challeng..
PU
05/17KNOWIT PUBL : The Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency si..
PU
04/29KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26KNOWIT PUBL : Statement from Annual General Meeting of Knowit AB
PU
04/26KNOWIT PUBL : Positive start to 2019 and continued good development
PU
04/23KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
04/23KNOWIT PUBL : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference
PU
04/05KNOWIT PUBL : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/27KNOWIT PUBL : The digitization industry's roadmap for a Fossil Free Sweden
PU
03/25KNOWIT PUBL : algorithm for facial recognition shared winner at SAS® Hackathon
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 493 M
EBIT 2019 352 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 14,93
P/E ratio 2020 13,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 3 880 M
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 240  SEK
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Tore Kristian Olsson Chairman
Anna Jennehov Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Olof By Independent Director
Jon Anders Risfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)31.18%411
VERISK ANALYTICS28.60%22 951
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%13 911
OTSUKA CORPORATION41.59%7 304
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICTN CO LTD-5.62%5 839
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About