Knowit publ : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference

Published 09 Jul 2019

Knowit invites analysts and journalists to a conference presenting the company's Interim Report for January - June 2019 at 14:00 PM on Monday July 15 2019.

Per Wallentin, President and CEO of Knowit, will present the Company's Interim Report for January - June 2019 and will, together with Elisabet Jarnbring, acting CFO of Knowit, be available for questions following the presentation.

The Interim Report is to be released at 13.00 PM on July 15 2019.

Contact Patrik Syrén well ahead of the meeting, patrik.syren@knowit.se

or 0730-746630.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Welcome!