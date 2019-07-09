Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Knowit AB (publ)    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knowit publ : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT
Published 09 Jul 2019

Knowit invites analysts and journalists to a conference presenting the company's Interim Report for January - June 2019 at 14:00 PM on Monday July 15 2019.

Per Wallentin, President and CEO of Knowit, will present the Company's Interim Report for January - June 2019 and will, together with Elisabet Jarnbring, acting CFO of Knowit, be available for questions following the presentation.

The Interim Report is to be released at 13.00 PM on July 15 2019.

Contact Patrik Syrén well ahead of the meeting, patrik.syren@knowit.se
or 0730-746630.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Welcome!

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
03:13aKNOWIT PUBL : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference
PU
07/05KNOWIT PUBL : Tekniska verken chooses Knowit as its digital partner
PU
06/04KNOWIT PUBL : Finland awarded for their engagement in the campaign "Dad Challeng..
PU
05/17KNOWIT PUBL : The Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency si..
PU
04/29KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26KNOWIT PUBL : Statement from Annual General Meeting of Knowit AB
PU
04/26KNOWIT PUBL : Positive start to 2019 and continued good development
PU
04/23KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
04/23KNOWIT PUBL : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference
PU
04/05KNOWIT PUBL : Annual Report 2018
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 484 M
EBIT 2019 346 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Finance 2019 321 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 4 111 M
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 240  SEK
Last Close Price 214  SEK
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Tore Kristian Olsson Chairman
Anna Jennehov Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Olof By Independent Director
Jon Anders Risfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)39.00%436
VERISK ANALYTICS36.53%24 365
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 521
OTSUKA CORPORATION49.10%7 685
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICTN CO LTD9.60%6 877
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About