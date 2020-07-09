Knowit publ : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference

Published 09 Jul 2020

Knowit invites analysts and journalists to a press conference presenting the company's Interim Report for January-July 2020 at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 09, 2020, at the company's office, Klarabergsgatan 60, Stockholm.

Per Wallentin, President of Knowit, will present the Company's Interim Report for January-July 2020 and will, together with Marie Björklund, CFO of Knowit, be available for questions following the presentation. The Interim Report will be published at 08:30 AM on Wednesday 09, 2020.

Because of covid-19, teleparticipation is possible. Contact CCO Christina Johansson well in advance for login information: christina.johansson@knowit.se or +46 (0)70 5421734.