Knowit publ : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference

07/09/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Published 09 Jul 2020

Knowit invites analysts and journalists to a press conference presenting the company's Interim Report for January-July 2020 at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 09, 2020, at the company's office, Klarabergsgatan 60, Stockholm.

Per Wallentin, President of Knowit, will present the Company's Interim Report for January-July 2020 and will, together with Marie Björklund, CFO of Knowit, be available for questions following the presentation. The Interim Report will be published at 08:30 AM on Wednesday 09, 2020.

Because of covid-19, teleparticipation is possible. Contact CCO Christina Johansson well in advance for login information: christina.johansson@knowit.se or +46 (0)70 5421734.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 08:07:04 UTC
