Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Knowit AB (publ)    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knowit publ : and SOS Alarm in collaboration to increase safety in society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:07am EDT
Published 10 Sep 2019

At the turn of the month, SOS Alarm released a 112 app. One of the goals with the app was to enable people to get fast, relevant, and reliable information about emergent events. The app, which was developed in collaboration with Knowit, has within the first week of release already become highly popular among the public and has been useful in several 112 calls.

Using the app, the user can call 112 and thus send his/her position to SOS Alarm. In the app, you can also get warnings about accidents in your vicinity and receive Important Public Announcements (VMA; Viktigt meddelande till allmänheten) as push notifications. There is also information about other important contact channels and handy tips in case of a crisis, serving to increase both knowledge and the feeling of security among the public.

'There are many dangers and causes for concern in our surroundings. The app is there to provide an extra layer of safety if something occurs. It provides information in real time if, for instance, a fire or car accident occurs in your vicinity. It is an app that you will hopefully never need to use, but which can save lives if crisis strikes,' says Niclas Cholodov, product owner at SOS Alarm.

SOS Alarm is in charge of the national emergency number 112 and guarantees and coordinates emergency efforts when needed. The purpose of the 112 app is to establish yet another communication channel with the public.

Knowit has worked with SOS Alarm both in needs analysis and developing the app, which is now subject to application management with 24/7 support. In future, the assignment will encompass continuous improvement and adaptation of the functionality based on feedback from users.

'This has been an exciting and very meaningful assignment, where we have used many of the different competence areas within Knowit. Everything from requirements identification and project management to development, security audits, and testing. This is a service that truly creates benefits for society, which is also part of Knowit's vision to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation,' says Camilla Landén, who has been the project head on Knowit's side.

SOS Alarm's 112 app is free and can be downloaded through both the AppStore and Google Play.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 07:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
03:07aKNOWIT PUBL : and SOS Alarm in collaboration to increase safety in society
PU
09/05KNOWIT PUBL : Ambulance care in Greater Stockholm has signed a framework agreeme..
PU
08/23KNOWIT PUBL : becomes Premier Platinum partner to Episerver
PU
07/15KNOWIT PUBL : Continued profitable growth
PU
07/11KNOWIT PUBL : acquires specialist competence in Salesforce
PU
07/09KNOWIT PUBL : Invitation to Knowit's Press and Analyst Conference
PU
07/05KNOWIT PUBL : Tekniska verken chooses Knowit as its digital partner
PU
06/04KNOWIT PUBL : Finland awarded for their engagement in the campaign "Dad Challeng..
PU
05/17KNOWIT PUBL : The Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency si..
PU
04/29KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 437 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Finance 2019 241 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 3 427 M
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 230,00  SEK
Last Close Price 178,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Tore Kristian Olsson Chairman
Anna Jennehov Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Olof By Independent Director
Jon Anders Risfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)15.89%355
VERISK ANALYTICS46.92%26 910
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICTN CO LTD-11.23%13 259
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%12 709
OTSUKA CORPORATION35.79%7 021
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%4 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group