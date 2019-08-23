Log in
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

Knowit publ : becomes Premier Platinum partner to Episerver

08/23/2019 | 03:08am EDT
Published 23 Aug 2019

Knowit Experience has a long-standing partnership collaboration with Episerver and has over the years developed high competence in the Episerver ecosystem. Episerver is one of the world's leading platforms for digital customer experiences, web development, and e-commerce. Promotion to the status of Premier Platinum partner is an important stamp of quality for Knowit, in both existing and new customer assignments.

'Knowit is one of two collaboration partners globally that we are upgrading to the highest partnership level. The basis for this appointment is sales, successfully implemented projects, and the number of certified developers,' says Hampus Persson. 'We have had a long and fruitful collaboration with Knowit and want to congratulate them on their many successful customer assignments. We look forward to continuing our efforts together, to develop even more innovative and user-friendly market and e-commerce platforms,' Hampus continues.

Knowit Experience is one of the largest digital agencies in the Nordic region and currently has more than 600 specialists in web, analytics, e-commerce, design, and communication. Knowit Experience is at the intersection between humans and technology, working with solutions to develop and reinforce the interaction with the customer's customer.

'We are proud to be promoted into the exclusive group of Premier Platinum partners to Episerver. The appointment means a lot to us and is proof that we create fantastic solutions together with our customers and partners throughout the Nordic region, and naturally we hope that this can open the door to new, exciting customer projects. The collaboration with Episerver means that we remain at the cutting edge when it comes to the latest technology, and that we can offer even more effective and data-driven marketing platforms to our customers,' says Joakim Jormelin, Partner Manager at Knowit and CEO Experience Norrland.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:07:07 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 437 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Finance 2019 241 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 3 512 M
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 230,00  SEK
Last Close Price 182,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Tore Kristian Olsson Chairman
Anna Jennehov Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Olof By Independent Director
Jon Anders Risfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)18.75%363
VERISK ANALYTICS44.95%25 842
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICTN CO LTD-8.15%13 578
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%12 591
OTSUKA CORPORATION32.55%6 918
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%3 793
