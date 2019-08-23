Knowit publ : becomes Premier Platinum partner to Episerver

Published 23 Aug 2019

Knowit Experience has a long-standing partnership collaboration with Episerver and has over the years developed high competence in the Episerver ecosystem. Episerver is one of the world's leading platforms for digital customer experiences, web development, and e-commerce. Promotion to the status of Premier Platinum partner is an important stamp of quality for Knowit, in both existing and new customer assignments.

'Knowit is one of two collaboration partners globally that we are upgrading to the highest partnership level. The basis for this appointment is sales, successfully implemented projects, and the number of certified developers,' says Hampus Persson. 'We have had a long and fruitful collaboration with Knowit and want to congratulate them on their many successful customer assignments. We look forward to continuing our efforts together, to develop even more innovative and user-friendly market and e-commerce platforms,' Hampus continues.

Knowit Experience is one of the largest digital agencies in the Nordic region and currently has more than 600 specialists in web, analytics, e-commerce, design, and communication. Knowit Experience is at the intersection between humans and technology, working with solutions to develop and reinforce the interaction with the customer's customer.

'We are proud to be promoted into the exclusive group of Premier Platinum partners to Episerver. The appointment means a lot to us and is proof that we create fantastic solutions together with our customers and partners throughout the Nordic region, and naturally we hope that this can open the door to new, exciting customer projects. The collaboration with Episerver means that we remain at the cutting edge when it comes to the latest technology, and that we can offer even more effective and data-driven marketing platforms to our customers,' says Joakim Jormelin, Partner Manager at Knowit and CEO Experience Norrland.