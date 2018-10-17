Log in
Knowit publ : has signed a new framework agreement with the Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency

10/17/2018 | 09:08am CEST
Published 17 Oct 2018

The Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (Kammarkollegiet) has signed a new framework agreement on resource consultancy with Knowit, encompassing several procurement areas. The turnover is estimated at SEK 250 million for the term of the framework agreement. The agreement covers deliveries in the southern region and a large range of services.

The southern region encompasses Jönköping, Kronoberg, Kalmar, Gotland, Blekinge, Skåne, Halland and Västra Götaland County. The five procurement areas in which Knowit has signed a contract are:

  • Usability and accessibility
  • Business development and requirements
  • Architects
  • Management and steering
  • IT security

'We have long experience of assignments in the public sector and look forward to continuing to contributing to digitalization in the public sector,' says Mats Ohlsson, business manager at Knowit.

The contract is valid as of October 15 and has a period of validity of 18 months (with an option for extension of 30 months). Government authorities and county councils, municipalities, and governmental contracting authorities can award contracts based on this framework agreement.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:07:01 UTC
