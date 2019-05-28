Knowles : to Host Financial Analyst Day

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of
advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device
solutions, today announced it will host an Analyst Day for sell-side
analysts and institutional investors. The event will be held on Tuesday,
September 17, 2019 in New York.
The event will include a series of presentations followed by a Q&A
session. The formal presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Attendance at the event is by invitation only. The event will be webcast
and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the corporate
website at www.knowles.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible from the
corporate website following the event.
About Knowles
solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications,
medical, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its
leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones
and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize
audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT
applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components,
high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of
markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique
technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and
global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize
the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca,
Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11
countries. The company was spun out from Dover Corporation in 2014 and
has been focused on reshaping its business portfolio and investing in
high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to
high-growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.
