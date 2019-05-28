Log in
KNOWLES CORP

(KN)
Knowles : to Host Financial Analyst Day

05/28/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced it will host an Analyst Day for sell-side analysts and institutional investors. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in New York.

The event will include a series of presentations followed by a Q&A session. The formal presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Attendance at the event is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.knowles.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible from the corporate website following the event.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11 countries. The company was spun out from Dover Corporation in 2014 and has been focused on reshaping its business portfolio and investing in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high-growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.


© Business Wire 2019
