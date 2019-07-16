Knowles : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, will issue its second quarter 2019 financial results on July 24, 2019 immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Conference Call Number: (844) 589-0917

International Conference Call Number: (647) 253-8649

Pass Code: 7274949

Webcast: http://investor.knowles.com

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on July 24 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on July 31 at (800) 585-8367 (United States); (416) 621-4642 (International). The access code is 7274949. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com during that period.

About Knowles:

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11 countries. The company was spun out from Dover Corporation in 2014 and has been focused on reshaping its business portfolio and investing in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high-growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

