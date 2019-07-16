Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Knowles Corp    KN

KNOWLES CORP

(KN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Knowles : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, will issue its second quarter 2019 financial results on July 24, 2019 immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. Conference Call Number: (844) 589-0917
International Conference Call Number: (647) 253-8649
Pass Code: 7274949
Webcast: http://investor.knowles.com

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on July 24 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on July 31 at (800) 585-8367 (United States); (416) 621-4642 (International). The access code is 7274949. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com during that period.

About Knowles:

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11 countries. The company was spun out from Dover Corporation in 2014 and has been focused on reshaping its business portfolio and investing in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high-growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KNOWLES CORP
01:01pKNOWLES : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019
BU
06/11KNOWLES CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, ..
AQ
06/11KNOWLES : Announces First Amazon-Qualified Development Kit for Wake-on-Voice Ale..
BU
06/06KNOWLES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05KNOWLES : New Knowles AISonic™ Audio Edge Processor Optimized for High-Per..
BU
05/28KNOWLES : to Host Financial Analyst Day
BU
05/16KNOWLES : OnePlus Selects Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers for New, Premium Sou..
BU
05/09KNOWLES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
05/09KNOWLES : Announces Agreement with Caligan Partners, Falcon Edge Capital and Pat..
BU
04/30KNOWLES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 863 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 54,8 M
Debt 2019 47,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 1 582 M
Chart KNOWLES CORP
Duration : Period :
Knowles Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWLES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,13  $
Last Close Price 17,40  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Niew President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Macleod Chairman
Daniel J. Giesecke Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John S. Anderson Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexis Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWLES CORP30.73%1 602
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC12.99%41 223
HP INC3.76%31 406
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE13.25%19 552
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC25.27%12 917
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED19.22%9 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About