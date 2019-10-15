Ko Yo Chemical : Circular

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited
玖 源化工 (集團)有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00827)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL AND
NOTICE OF EGM
Independent Financial Adviser to
the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 30 of this circular.
A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 31 to 32 of this circular.
A letter from TC Capital International Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 33 to 54 of this circular.
A notice convening the EGM to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, 8 November 2019 at Suite No. 02, 31st Floor, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong is set out on pages 64 to 66 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form(s) of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.