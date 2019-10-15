Log in
KO YO CHEMICAL (GROUP) LIMITED

(0827)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/15
0.16 HKD   -5.88%
Ko Yo Chemical : Circular

10/15/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited

玖 源化工 (集團)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00827)

  1. CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
  2. PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL AND
    1. NOTICE OF EGM

Independent Financial Adviser to

the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 30 of this circular.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 31 to 32 of this circular.

A letter from TC Capital International Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 33 to 54 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, 8 November 2019 at Suite No. 02, 31st Floor, Sino Plaza, 255-257 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong is set out on pages 64 to 66 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form(s) of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

16 October 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

31

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . .

33

APPENDIX I - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

55

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular unless the context otherwise requires the following expressions have the following meanings:-

"acting in concert"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeover Code;

"Announcement"

the announcement dated 10 July 2019 of the Company in

relation to, among others, the Subscription Agreement

and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including

but not limited to the Specific Mandate for the issue and

allotment of the Conversion Shares) and the proposed

increase in the authorised share capital of the Company;

"associate"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Business Day(s)"

means a day (other than Saturdays, Sundays and on which

a tropical cyclone warning No. 8 or above or a "black

rainstorm warning signal" is hoisted in Hong Kong at any

time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.) on which licensed

banks in Hong Kong are open for general banking

business;

"Closing"

completion of the Subscription for the Convertible Bonds

in accordance with the terms of the Subscription

Agreement;

"Closing Date"

the date of the Closing;

"Company"

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Limited (Stock Code: 827), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

"Conditions Precedent"

the conditions precedent required for the completion of

the Subscription Agreement to take place as set out in the

section headed "Conditions Precedent" in this circular;

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules;

"Conversion Shares(s)"

the Share(s) which may fall to be issued and allotted upon

exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the

Convertible Bond(s);

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Convertible Bond(s)"

convertible bonds issued pursuant to the Subscription

Agreement;

"Convertible Bonds Certificate"

a certificate issued to each Convertible Bonds holder in

respect of its registered holding of Convertible Bonds;

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

"Distribution"

(i)

any distribution of assets in specie by the Company

for any financial period whenever paid or made, on

a per Share basis, and however described (and for

these purposes a distribution of assets in specie

includes without limitation an issue of Shares or

other securities credited as fully or partly paid

(other than Shares credited as fully-paid) by way of

capitalization of reserves); and

(ii)

any cash dividend or distribution including, without

limitation, the relevant cash amount of a Scrip

Dividend of any kind by the Company for any

financial period (whenever paid and however

described) unless it comprises a purchase or

redemption of Shares by or on behalf of the

Company (or a purchase of Shares by or on behalf

of a subsidiary of the Company) where the average purchase or redemption price (before expenses) on any one day in respect of such purchases or redemptions does not exceed 105% of the then current market price of the Shares on that day.

In making any such calculation, such adjustments (if any) shall be made as an Expert may determine to be appropriate to reflect (a) any consolidation or subdivision of the Shares; (b) issues of Shares by way of capitalization of profits or reserves, or any like or similar event; or (c) the modification of any rights to dividends of Shares;

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be

held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, 8 November 2019 to approve,

among others, the Subscription Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not

limited to the Specific Mandate for the issue and

allotment of the Conversion Shares) and the proposed

increase in the authorised share capital of the Company;

"Existing Bonds"

the outstanding convertible bonds issued on: (a) 13

November 2014 with a conversion price of HK$0.32

amounted to HK$320,856,000 which can convert into

1,002,675,000 Shares; and (b) 31 January 2019 and 15

March 2019 with a conversion price of HK$0.108

amounted to HK$237,600,000 which can convert into

2,200,000,000 Shares;

"Existing Shares"

existing ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the share

capital of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC;

"Independent Board Committee"

the independent committee of the Board comprising all

the independent non-executive Directors formed for the

purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders in

respect of the Subscription Agreement and the

transactions contemplated thereunder;

"Independent Financial Adviser"

TC Capital International Limited, a corporation licensed

to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6

(advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under

the SFO, being the independent financial adviser to the

Independent Board Committee and the Independent

Shareholders in respect of the Subscription Agreement

(together with the transactions contemplated therein,

including the issue and allotment of the Conversion

Shares under the Specific Mandate);

"Independent Shareholders"

Shareholders other than the Subscriber and his associates

who are involved or interested in the Subscription;

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ko Yo Chemical (Group) Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:27:11 UTC
