Kobe Steel : Kobelco Aluminum Products & Extrusions holds opening ceremony at plant in Kentucky, USA

TOKYO, September 19, 2019 - Kobe Steel, Ltd. announces that its U.S. subsidiary, Kobelco Aluminum Products & Extrusions Inc. (or KPEX) held an opening ceremony on September 18 (U.S. time). Established in April 2016 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, KPEX manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions and fabricated products in the United States.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Erran Persley of Kentucky's Department of Business Development, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, and Consul-General Hiroyuki Kobayashi of the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville. Approximately 50 people, including customers and business partners, participated in the event.

Representing Kobe Steel at the ceremony was Yukimasa Miyashita, senior managing executive officer and head of the Aluminum & Copper Business. 'We're growing our business and enhancing our presence as a manufacturer of aluminum extruded parts for cars,' said Miyashita. 'In this way, we continue to meet the need for lighter cars that meet fuel efficiency regulations and stronger collision safety regulations in North America,' he said.

In the North American automotive market, the need for light-weight and high-strength materials is accelerating on the back of more stringent collision safety regulations and environmental regulations. Anticipating the growing demand for car bumper materials and body frame materials in light of this trend, Kobe Steel established KPEX in April 2016. Integrated production at KPEX, from melting and casting to final processing, began in November 2018. Looking ahead to greater demand, KPEX decided to increase the production capacity of all production processes.

KPEX will add an additional melting furnace and extrusion press. After the expansion is completed, KPEX will have two melting furnaces and two extrusion presses. Production capacity will increase to 1,000 tons per month, from the current 500 tons per month. Plans call for mass production using the new equipment to begin in 2021.

In North America, the Kobe Steel Group has been creating a supply system for its products used in the automotive sector. Kobe Steel formed PRO-TEC Coating Company, a joint venture with United States Steel Corporation, in 1990 to produce automotive high-strength steel. In 2003, Kobe Steel established Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products, LLC to manufacture and sell aluminum forgings for automotive suspension systems.