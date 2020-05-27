Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kobe Steel, Ltd.    5406   JP3289800009

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

(5406)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kobe Steel : Notice of 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:08am EDT

We posted Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on our website on May 27, 2020 before its delivery.

(Please note that these documents are English translations of the original Japanese versions, prepared only for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking shareholders. In the case of any discrepancy between these translations and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail.)

Reference No.1

167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1. Date and Time: 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (Japan time)2. Venue: Kobe International Exhibition Hall No. 2 (1st floor) 6-11-1 Minatojima-nakamachi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo

Reference No.2

The new Internal Control System Basic Policy, stipulated on pages 63 through 65 of the NOTICE OF 167TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 31, 2020 as follows.

Disclaimer

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOBE STEEL, LTD.
04:08aKOBE STEEL : Notice of 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/26KOBE STEEL : Emergency measures against the novel coronavirus (Notice No. 6)
PU
05/22KOBE STEEL : Progress of the Measures Promoted by the Kobe Steel Group to Preven..
PU
05/22KOBE STEEL : joins the IP open access declaration against COVID-19
PU
05/11Japan's Kobe Steel to cut spending after booking annual loss
RE
05/11KOBE STEEL : Announcement regarding impairment losses on fixed assets in fiscal ..
PU
05/11KOBE STEEL, LTD. : Annual results
CO
04/01KOBE STEEL : Announcement regarding loss on valuation of investment securities i..
PU
03/11Japan Inc gets stingier on pay hikes as coronavirus clouds gather
RE
03/10KOBE STEEL : KOBELCO TECHNOLOGY REVIEW (No.38)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 893 B
EBIT 2020 -8 382 M
Net income 2020 -20 674 M
Debt 2020 714 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,94x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 144 B
Chart KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kobe Steel, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 372,86 JPY
Last Close Price 396,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Onoe Director
Takao Ohama Director
Shohei Manabe Director
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Mitsugu Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.-32.77%1 335
NUCOR-29.85%12 500
POSCO-25.58%11 444
ARCELORMITTAL-44.19%10 483
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-41.10%8 334
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.00%6 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group