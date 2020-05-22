Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kobe Steel, Ltd.    5406   JP3289800009

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

(5406)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kobe Steel : Progress of the Measures Promoted by the Kobe Steel Group to Prevent Recurrence of the Misconduct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:07am EDT

Kobe Steel, Ltd. made public a report entitled Report on Misconduct in Kobe Steel Group (the 'Report') dated March 6, 2018 on the facts revealed in the Independent Investigation Committee's investigation, analyses of the causes of the misconduct, and measures to prevent recurrence. To implement the various measures raised in the Report, Kobe Steel's President as the leader launched the Project for Restoring Trust in April 2018. Various subcommittees and task forces were formed to implement the preventive measures, and concrete actions are currently being carried out. These activities have been and will continue to be monitored by the Quality Management Committee established in April 2019 as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.

Official certifications previously canceled or temporarily suspended were restored in fiscal 2019 (excluding one case where recertification is not planned due to demand trends and other factors).

This update provides the latest progress of the measures to prevent recurrence of the misconduct following the previous update announced on November 6, 2019. We plan to announce the progress of the measures biannually via our website.

  • This document is a summary of the progress of the measures to prevent recurrence of the misconduct.
  • Additional details are available in the supplementary material.
  • The underlined portions below have been updated from the November 6, 2019 announcement.

In order to promote the points below, we established the KOBELCO Quality Guidelines of the Kobe Steel Group. The Guidelines went into effect on May 1, 2018.

  • 1）Elimination of Opportunities for the Improper Handling of Test and Inspection Data and Unification of Shipping Standards: In addition to the lag in systems development, the impact of the novel coronavirus resulted in the rate of progress remaining at 60% as of the end of April 2020. Construction is underway generally as planned, and we aim to complete 100% of the work by the end of fiscal 2020.
  • 2）Understanding of Process Capabilities and Utilization (with respect to the materials businesses): We are assessing our manufacturing processes to understand the level of consistency in quality, in light of the required specifications. We are also promoting the visualization (i.e., through graphs, indexing) of inspection data in the Aluminum & Copper Business.
  • 3）Review of the Approval Process for Accepting New Purchase Orders: The Aluminum & Copper Business began execution/trials of a new framework in the second half of fiscal 2018.
  • 4）Review of the Approval Process when Changing the Manufacturing Process
  • 5）Promotion of Quality Risk Assessment in Capital Investments: Some plants and other business locations have initiated a process to make quality-related capital investment decisions by carrying out quantitative assessment of such factors as impact, frequency and detection rate. The Company has started utilizing quality risk assessment in decisions for key capital investments beginning in fiscal 2019.

We will continuously monitor improvements at each location and confirm the on-site application of the Guidelines through quality audits at each location.

Disclaimer

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KOBE STEEL, LTD.
05:07aKOBE STEEL : Progress of the Measures Promoted by the Kobe Steel Group to Preven..
PU
12:16aKOBE STEEL : joins the IP open access declaration against COVID-19
PU
05/11Japan's Kobe Steel to cut spending after booking annual loss
RE
05/11KOBE STEEL : Announcement regarding impairment losses on fixed assets in fiscal ..
PU
05/11KOBE STEEL, LTD. : Annual results
CO
04/01KOBE STEEL : Announcement regarding loss on valuation of investment securities i..
PU
03/11Japan Inc gets stingier on pay hikes as coronavirus clouds gather
RE
03/10KOBE STEEL : KOBELCO TECHNOLOGY REVIEW (No.38)
PU
02/06KOBE STEEL, PASCO HIT IN LATEST CYBE : Defense Ministry
AQ
02/06KOBE STEEL : Revision to Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Announcement on Nonc..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 893 B
EBIT 2020 -8 382 M
Net income 2020 -20 674 M
Debt 2020 714 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,80x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kobe Steel, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 372,86 JPY
Last Close Price 388,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Onoe Director
Takao Ohama Director
Shohei Manabe Director
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Mitsugu Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.-34.13%1 307
NUCOR-27.72%12 045
POSCO-25.16%11 494
ARCELORMITTAL-46.65%9 987
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-43.01%8 058
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-9.18%5 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group