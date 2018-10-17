Log in
KOBE STEEL, LTD. (5406)

KOBE STEEL, LTD. (5406)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kobe Steel : Welding Handbook 2018 edition is available in PDF

10/17/2018 | 03:13am CEST

PDF Format

Search

For product search, please visit our Global Site.

Just click here for Product Search.

What's new

October 17, 2018KOBELCO Welding Handbook 2018 edition is available in PDF.August 30, 2018KOBELCO Welding Handbook is temporarily closed due to maintenance.September 22, 2017Welding Handbook 2017 edition is available in PDF. March 8, 2016Welding Handbook 2016 edition is available in PDF and database. December 25, 2014Welding Handbook 2015 edition is available in PDF, eBook and database. June 11, 2012Welding Handbook 2012 edition is available in PDF and eBook. February 24, 201245 items were added to the Welding Handbook database.January 11, 201285 items were added to the Welding Handbook database.November 1, 201251 items were added to the Welding Handbook database.October 12, 2011The Welding Handbook was available in eBook format.September 7, 2011The Welding Handbook database was available online.The retrieval service began partially of the main product.

Disclaimer

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:12:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 980 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 44 475 M
Debt 2019 614 B
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 7,59
P/E ratio 2020 8,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 365 B
Chart KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kobe Steel, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 085  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitsugu Yamaguchi CEO & Representative Director
Kimio Hashimoto Executive Technical Officer
Yoshinori Onoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Takao Ohama Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Shohei Manabe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.-1.90%3 252
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-15.51%23 474
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.60%13 432
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 322
JSW STEEL LIMITED39.06%12 250
EVRAZ57.88%10 192
