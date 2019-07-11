Kobe Steel : establishes Kobelco Europe in Germany to serve as European headquarters

Kobe Steel, Ltd.



TOKYO, July 11, 2019 - Kobe Steel, Ltd. announces that it established Kobelco Europe GmbH (or KEU) earlier this month to serve as the European headquarters for the Kobe Steel Group.

KEU has grown out of an existing company, Kobelco Machinery Europe GmbH (or KME), in Munich, Germany. KME was established in 2012 as a base for Kobe Steel's Machinery Business in Europe, mainly the marketing of nonstandard compressors and tire and rubber machinery.

KEU plans to continue the business activities of KME, while strengthening the management of Kobe Steel's operations in Europe, starting with corporate governance and compliance. KEU aims to further promote coordination among the Kobe Steel Group companies in the region. Owing to good access, KEU will also be responsible for the Group's locations in the Middle East.

The Kobe Steel Group began to expand into Europe in the 1960s and now has 10 locations in five countries. In recent years, Kobe Steel has been accelerating business development in the region. Subsidiary Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. re-entered Europe after it ended its alliance in 2012 with the former CNH Global N.V. (currently CNH Industrial N.V.) and subsequently established a base in the Netherlands in 2013. In its Machinery Business, Kobe Steel acquired Sweden's Quintus Technologies AB, the world leader in isostatic presses, in April 2017 and turned it into a wholly owned subsidiary.

With the formation of KEU, the Kobe Steel Group has established headquarters in major regions where it conducts business. The regional headquarters further promote business development by providing support to the Group companies in their respective regions.

Overview of Kobelco Europe GmbH

Location：Munich, GermanyShareholding ratio：100% owned by Kobe Steel, Ltd.No. of employees：15Capital：100,000 eurosEstablished：July 2019Representative：Tsuyoshi Uesugi, Managing Director

Number of Kobe Steel Group locations in Europe

Country Business locations Business Segments, Group Companies Germany 4 Kobe Steel office (Iron & Steel, Aluminum & Copper), Machinery, Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co., Ltd., Shinsho Corporation Netherlands 2 Welding, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Sweden 2 Welding, Machinery France 1 Engineering UK 1 Engineering Total 10 UAE 3 Machinery, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Shinsho Corporation

Kobe Steel's regional headquarters