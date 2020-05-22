Kobe Steel : joins the IP open access declaration against COVID-19

Kobe Steel, Ltd. announces that it has joined the IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19 (the 'Open COVID-19 Declaration')*1) to support measures to contain the novel coronavirus infection.

In the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies, universities, and research institutes are currently carrying out the development and production of drugs, vaccines, medical equipment, infection control products and the like. The Open COVID-19 Declaration collaboration aims to encourage the activities of those working to stop the spread of the disease by eliminating the time spent on investigations on intellectual property rights, licensing negotiations, and other IP-related matters.

Acknowledging the intent of the Open COVID-19 Declaration, Kobe Steel declares that it will neither assert any patent, utility model, design right or copyright, nor seek any compensation with respect to activities implemented solely for the purpose of stopping the spread of COVID-19, which includes diagnosis, prevention, containment, and treatment of the disease, until the date on which the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic.