Koc : Approval of the independent board member candidate by CMB

According to its letter dated 29.11.2019, Capital Markets Board (CMB) has resolved that, in relation to Dr. Cem M. Kozlu, who is nominated as Independent Board Member pursuant to the Communiqué on Corporate Governance, any negative opinion need not be expressed.

Therefore, in accordance with the resolution of Board of Directors dated 13.11.2019, Dr. Cem M. Kozlu has been appointed as Independent Board Member to complete the remaining term of office of his predecessor subject to the approval of shareholders at the earliest general assembly meeting.

