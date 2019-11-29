Log in
ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Koc Holding AS    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOC HOLDING AS

(KCHOL)
Koc : Approval of the independent board member candidate by CMB

11/29/2019 | 12:03pm EST

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

KOÇ HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Material Event Disclosure (General)

Summary

Approval of the independent board member candidate by CMB

Material Event Disclosure General

Material Event Disclosure General

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

13/11/2019

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Explanations

According to its letter dated 29.11.2019, Capital Markets Board (CMB) has resolved that, in relation to Dr. Cem M. Kozlu, who is nominated as Independent Board Member pursuant to the Communiqué on Corporate Governance, any negative opinion need not be expressed.

Therefore, in accordance with the resolution of Board of Directors dated 13.11.2019, Dr. Cem M. Kozlu has been appointed as Independent Board Member to complete the remaining term of office of his predecessor subject to the approval of shareholders at the earliest general assembly meeting.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Koç Holding AS published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:02:03 UTC
